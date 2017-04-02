Prayer for the Fifth Sunday in Lent

April 2, 2017 by Leave a Comment

O God of our weary hands, which rest today from their labors: may your Spirit fill us with strength to take others’ hands in our own, that, feeling the tactile witness of their work, we might at last understand one another in love, through the grace of Him whose hands were pierced for us, Christ our Lord. Amen.

For music, “Rest These Hands,” by British-born composer Anna Clyne (b. 1980):

As part of this piece, Clyne reads the following poem by her mother:

I rest these hands
World weary
Misunderstood

I rest these hands
Toiled weary
Long before they should

These hands
Palmed to palmed
With wonder

Surrendered

Filed Under: Mormon Lectionary Project Tagged With: ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s