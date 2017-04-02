Why is April “the Cruellest Month”? The Downside of Hope

by

April is the cruellest month, breeding

Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing

Memory and desire, stirring

Dull roots with spring rain

–T.S. Eliot, “The Wasteland”

Here are two things that everybody should know about April. First, it is National Poetry Month, which means that anything I write for public consumption is going to be about poetry. Second, April is famously, according to actual poet T.S. Eliot, the “cruellest month.”

I had been able to quote the first lines of Eliot’s masterpiece, “The Wasteland” for close to a decade before I ever really wondered what they meant. Why was April the cruellest month? Who gets to decide this? What makes a month crueler than another month? Which is the second-cruellest month that April beat out? Once the question started coming, I found, there was no way to avoid them. I really wanted to know.

The answer, of course, is that Eliot is not speaking for the entire world here. He is ventriloquizing on behalf of the inhabitants of the world of his poem—a bizarre, high-Modernist fantasy realm called “the Waste Land.” Eliot constructed the Waste Land under the influence of anthropology—specifically the influence of Jessie Weston’s 1920 book, From Ritual to Romance. As anthropologists were wont to do in the early 20th century, Weston was tracing the way that a cultural myth travelled from paganism to Christianity without changing the core elements of its mythos.

The myth in question was the myth of the wounded land. In its most basic form, it went like this: a king is wounded, usually sexually, in a way that imparts barrenness to the entire land. Nothing grows and everything sucks. The only way to heal the land is for a hero to go on a journey to heal the king. This is the central myth at the heart of the Oedipus story, and, once Christianized, it became the myth of the Holy Grail.

Eliot’s Waste Land, then, is a poem that imagines what it would be like to be trapped in the wounded land—one incapable of growth, productivity, or renewal. The young Eliot saw this as a metaphor for the Modern malaise—with the demythologization of the symbols and narratives that humans had used for centuries to make meaning in their lives, humans faced something like a “wounded mythos.” This would be something like an existential crisis but with more references to water.

So why is April the cruellest month in the Waste Land? Because, in the non-Wasteland, it is a time of fecundity and renewal. It is (in the latitudes that Eliot knew) when the snow melts, the flowers start to grow again, and people plant their crops and look forward to a harvest. April is when the hearts of the young turn to thoughts of love. And, truth be told, the hearts of the old aren’t usually very far away. April is when we dare to hope.

In the Waste Land, nothing can be crueler than hope, since it can only lead to disappointment. It always leads to disappointment. In the Waste Land, hope hurts.

And not just in the Waste Land, either. The more I have read the opening lines of Eliot’s great poem, the more I have realized just what a dangerous emotion the great theological virtue of hope can be. Cynicism and irony are safe. To hope, one must open the door to disappointment, rejection, and disbelief. Hope in God, in salvation, is especially risky, since the disappointment of such hope leaves one in more or less the kind of Modernist malaise that Eliot was writing about: a life of frustration, despair, and profound anger at a Supreme Being for not existing.

This, I think, is why Paul is so insistent to list faith with the other theological virtues like hope and charity. Of the three, hope is the most dangerous because it requires us to leave ourselves completely vulnerable to disappointment. And yet, only by exercising it, by taking the great risk that hope entails, can we find the Kingdom of God—for (and Eliot knew this perfectly well because he read Dante), God can never reward us beyond our expectations. In order to achieve the Kingdom of God, we must first have the capacity to imagine it.

And until we do, we live in a wounded land. And April will always be the cruellest month.