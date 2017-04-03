One Thing Missing: Beautiful Conference, but Where Were the Women?

Conference this past weekend was peaceful and calming in the way I remember it being as a kid. The lilts and accents of certain voices felt familiar and a lot like home. Elder Holland’s talk was a sermon to anchor my mormonism in, as so many others have also noted. Many of the talks reminded me of what it is to step away from all other things and find a place where the spirit dictates my thoughts and actions. It made me want to be better. It was a good conference.
Still, I couldn’t help but notice that only one talk out of twenty-seven in the course of eight hours this weekend was given by a woman.
Of course there are arguments to be made, reasons, justifications, but as a 33-year old woman fighting hard to use my voice and find examples to pattern my voice after, particularly within the church, I don’t much care about any of the explanations that might be given. The fact is that this vast oversight is hurtful. But beyond hurtful, which I can work through on my own, it is disempowering. It sends a message, intentional or not, to not only me, but my children who sat in their forts and did their best to watch with us, that women do not have a place, except in the darkened seats of the audience where they can listen.
When the predominantly female choir on Saturday afternoon came on the screen, my daughter who hadn’t been paying much attention turned and said, “Oh! Look at those girls! Are they at our church? A real church, Dad? I love all their colors.” She was fixed on the screen panning across those girls during the song.
Our girls, as young as four-years old, notice both their inclusion and their absence.
In an online correspondence about a book I had just published several months ago, one man posed the challenge to me to convince him why he, as a man, should read a memoir by a woman. I don’t think he was intending to be controversial, but the statement is telling. No man has ever been asked to convince me as a woman to read or listen to something by a man.. The rarity with which we hear female stories, perspectives, and ideas within the church perpetuates this attitude of “convince me why a woman’s experience would matter”.
This weekend three incredible women were called to the General Relief Society Presidency and a new counselor to the Primary Presidency, Cristina B. Franco of Argentina. Jean J. Bingham, President and former Primary counselor, is among other things a mother to both biological and foster children and went back to school to earn multiple degrees in education after her children were older.
Sharon Eubank oversees the Church’s Global Humanitarian Organization, which she will continue to do along with her calling. She was also an aide in the U.S. Senate. She is a single woman certainly not defined by her singleness, a much needed voice in our church. A couple of years ago she received a standing ovation a talk given at a FAIR Mormon conference in which she spoke this incredible paragraph:
I think in our practice we also need more imagination. This is not a very powerful example, but I think that young women may be in danger of learning passive helplessness on their road to adult membership and the temple. Young men are setting up chairs and gathering palm fronds and shoveling walks, and home teaching. And I don’t know that we’ve been as imaginative as we ought to be. To think about what are the parallel paths that young women walk so that they are prepared for their adult roles. I also think we need better and more visible role models of men and women working together with their strong strengths that they each bring. I think we need to be more visible about that, not only in our congregations and in our families, but to the world. I think we are so interesting with this moderate doctrine of this way that men and women bring complimentary powers towards solving a solution. And both halves are needed. We ought to be more articulate and more visible about that.
Transcript of entire speech here: https://www.fairmormon.org/fair-conferences/2014-fairmormon-conference/womans-church
The second counselor, Reyna I. Aburto is a convert from Mexico. She lived through a period of civil unrest in Nicaragua and a devastating earthquake which killed her brother and ruined her home in Mexico. She studied industrial design and later computer science. She has three children and two grandchildren.
These women are just a few examples of the stories I want to hear. In just looking at their photos on the stand together and reading their biographies I am bolstered and nearly brought to tears when I see the strong women I have to look up to. I want them to have space to tell their stories so I better know how to tell my own. There is no shortage of qualified women that could have been asked to speak this weekend, including both those called and those who were released from callings.
Sometime ago, even a year ago, I would have been reticent to put my disappointment into paragraphs and post them on a public space, but I don’t feel that now. As I watch my little girl grow searching for her place in the world and in the church, the stakes are high.
Listening to the talks this weekend I felt a true love for these men who are doing their best and offering messages of hope. I know these men love women, I’ve heard Elder Nelson say that he wants to hear our voice, but there seems to be a disconnect between these words and what I experienced this weekend.
I write this not simply to voice a complaint, I write this because I look around me and see strong, intelligent women with a diversity of background, experience and insight and I believe so strongly in the value they bring to the church organization. I’ve seen the ways I light up and move to action when I know their stories and ideas.
I wonder how to feel and what to do when I am confronted with the lack of them this conference. I don’t really know.
In many ways I wanted to return to the comfort of childhood conference this weekend where my only job was to fill out a bingo card in exchange for a donut from the Primary president and eat lots of coffee cake, but my imperative is no longer to be passive. I realized not far in to listening that conflicting feelings came from my own deep disappointment of a lack of female speakers. A mention of their wives, however endearing, from the men speaking, an occasional ‘she’ pronoun, a story from a woman in the Bible is not enough.
The oversight is not one I can continue to be silent about, to shuffle around within my heart until it doesn’t matter, because it does matter. It does matter.
Comments
You need to have your girls watch the first session on conference which was held Mar. 25.
Thanks for thoughts. I think the overlooking of women in the church is one of the greatest hinderances for my own growth. It’s very difficult to keep attempting to deal with it ‘on my own.’ Indeed, as you say, “the stakes are high.” And it absolutely matters.
The cynic in me, unfortunately, thinks that the inclusion of the Women’s Session as an official part of Conference (which I think is great), causes not only causes those who decide to (subconsciously) think that women have been indeed been adequately included, but also gives them an (unacceptable) excuse when pushed on the issue.
The exclusion hurts deeply; in fact, any curtailing of women hurts everyone deeply. Hopefully, the more that people become aware of this pain, the more we can do to correct it.
Thank you for sharing.
And viola!
Just as I was typing, Elizabeth refutes with the justification I feared would come–but hoped wouldn’t. We are in a sad state if we are now comparing apples to oranges as far as justifying this.
“As I watch my little girl grow searching for her place in the world and in the church, the stakes are high.” Yes. My husband and I have the same worries for our two small daughters. Thanks for this nuanced, honest post. It *does* matter.
Elizabeth, two things: first, you don’t know that Asmae didn’t (though, in fairness, she did say one of her girls is 4, which makes her 4 years away from being invited). The Women’s session does allow a few more women’s voices, but it’s inclusion does very little to balance the inequity. The lack of women still stands out. (For the record, my slightly-older-than-Ashmae’s daughters also noticed it.
Also, leaving women’s voices out of the General session means women, girls, men and boys don’t hear women speaking as spiritual agents to general audiences. The women’s sessions are valuable, but are pointedly addressed to only a subsection of our coreligionists. I want not only my daughters, but also my son, to know that women’s voices and experiences and insights have religiousvalue that is broadly applicable.
I’m so glad you posted this – to be frank, I spent some time poking around the bloggernacle and twitter yesterday wondering if anyone other than me was feeling upset. I’m not sure if there are less women speaking now than before in the general sessions, but it sure feels like it. Maybe I’m just more sensitive to the issue recently, as I was really, REALLY excited when “At The Pulpit” came out, thrilled that it was published by the Church Historian’s Press, seeing our slow, but I thought steady, progress forward.
So this weekend was genuinely confusing for me. There were many talks I loved. I bawled for a large portion of it because I needed to feel the Spirit badly (it’s been a long stint of unemployment in my house and I’m really, really tired). But I’m bewildered and hurt too. C’mon, we couldn’t have even had the new Presidency bear their testimonies?
Only three women spoke at the Women’s Session (and one man — but no woman spoke at the Priesthood Session). So if you add the Women’s Session to this, you get four women speaking out of 31 talks. Is that really better, Elizabeth?
Di, fewer women spoke (and prayed) in the General Sessions than normal. Normally, two women speak and two pray over the four General Sessions. (Already an abysmally unequal line-up.) But this time it was only half that: one woman spoke and one prayed over the entire four General Sessions. Even if one defines oneself as a “conservative” Mormon, ostensibly meaning he or she is never willing to make a criticism of Church leaders’ decisions or opinions, one should still be interested in the good image of the Church, and this is terrible “optics” (even if all one cares about is corporate brand management).
Like Brian, I also worry that recent acts have made the inclusion of female speakers less pressing. After all, if you count the Women’s Session, there were 4 female speakers at General Conference, not one. Also, I loved hearing Sister Marriott’s southern drawl as she offered a prayer at the Sunday morning session, but that prayer may have contributed to the perception that women were given plenty of airtime. For what it’s worth, even my husband picked up on the missing second female speaker. I can’t believe the brethren thought no-one would notice. One simple explanation might be that a second female speaker was scheduled but had to bow out at the last minute – do they assign back-up speakers for GC?
Amen! I (and my mother, sisters, and daughters, as well as my husband and son and father) were mystified and discouraged by this regression. “At The Pulpit” is in print, but not in reality. For those who don’t recall, the Women’s Session has happened for years in other forms (the RS/YW broadcasts that used to precede Conference by a week, just like now), so while I’m thrilled that it’s now considered an official Conference session, having female speakers there doesn’t justify their exclusion from the other sessions. I felt like it was six straight hours of Priesthood session on Saturday. Thanks so much for expressing what so many were noticing and feeling. As a rule there should be at least one female in every session, praying or speaking–minimum.
Count me in Ashmae. I can’t even find the words. I ache from Emma on down to us. I know my Heavenly Parents are very aware of me. I have amazing women in my life to look toward. Not everyone is so lucky. As someone recently pointed out Jesus visited a Woman First.
Where were the women? I imagine they were sitting back in relief at not having to speak in front of the entire church on live television. No, in all seriousness though, on some occasions the call to speak is more for the speaker to grow than the audience. Did you not consider that maybe the men need it more than the women? The women might already be so strong that that they don’t need the learning that comes through preparing a talk that the men do, if that happens to make it so that more men speak than women, so be it. Of course, I could be wrong, but it doesn’t bother me either way. I don’t see it the same way you do. Another way that I see it is, well, first I have to say something else and then get to my point. I always thought it was very sweet how you never see Peter Jackson’s wife on any of the DVD special features of Lord of the Rings, the reason he gave was that he would be the public figure so that she didn’t have to deal with any negativity that comes with being in the public eye. He was doing it because presumably he loves her, which is why you never even see her. When you give a talk, (or make any comment in the public sphere) that opens you up to the possibility of being criticized, insulted, or otherwise mocked. I’m not saying that some women can’t handle it, but I also don’t see anything demeaning in being protected from those kinds of things. I personally would be grateful to not be in the public eye, even if I were serving a higher up calling. Anyway, just some thoughts on the matter and different ways of seeing it.
Rachael offers an articulate and thorough case for why we need more women’s voices in General Conference. It’s so our daughters don’t become skilled in justifying their own oppression.
Definitely wasn’t an oversight. There’s a fairly specific pattern for speaker selection. By my count, Reeves should have spoken in the Women’s session and Burton should have spoken in the general session. But Burton unexpectedly replaced Reeves in the Women’s session and Burton’s slot was not replaced in the general.
No clear explanation as to why all this happened, but it’s hard to believe that the change in RS Presidency was a coincidence. One possibility is that after the new Presidency was called, Burton was shifted to the Women’s session to allow Bingham to speak in the general, but for any of various reasons, that fell through at the last minute. There are certainly less charitable scenarios as well.
In any case, it was the first time that there was only one female speaker since the church moved to two in April of 1994. I doubt it’s a new precedent. I fully expect we’ll see both Bingham and Cordon in the general sessions this fall.
And then Ashmae will still need to write this post again, because 2/27 is not much less ridiculous than 1/27.
Amen, Ashmae (and Kristine in the comments)
A beautiful post, Ashmae. Seriously. And then… well… the comments. Good heavens: Elizabeth, right out of the gate, followed by Rachael. There’s no way to spin this: 4/31 is unacceptable.
Elizabeth, yes, of course I know about the women’s session and I knew I would be called out for not counting those talks here, but here’s the thing: My daughter is four and so wouldn’t be attending with me and my son and husband are both boys, so will never culturally associate or hear those women’s voices as part of their general conference experience. I am also not interested in always feeling like I can’t want to have a voice because I have the consolation prize of the women’s session now being a part of conference.