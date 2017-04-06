Why I Wrote This Book

by



This book is unusual. In more ways than one. Well, maybe in more ways than ten. It’s a book about theology written by a Biologist. More strange perhaps is that I actually believe that science matters to theology, and visa-versa. Not a watered down science, mind you, but a full-bodied science that embraces all that that word means. No punches are pulled here. Well, that’s the wrong metaphor because it sounds like Science and Theology are entering a cage match in a winner-take-all blood fest. I need something that captures the idea that Theology and Science need each other. That they are better together than apart. That both become something richer and more compelling when they are holding hands on the beach and looking at a sunset than when they are duking it out in the ring. So what metaphor captures that? I know Frodo and Sam in Mordor. There we go. Frodo and Sam carrying the ring of falsehood into hostile territory to toss the thing into the Fires of Doom.



Really though this book is an act of love. For too long I’ve seen Faith and Science being made enemies. With the two construed as competing in a zero-sum game such that there must be a loser and a winner. Even a cursory look at the books being published today suggests that the two are incompatible and the chant, “Two worldviews enter, one worldview leaves!” echoes over and over though the rabid crowd of spectators.

This theology book draws on a number of previous theologians: Philip K. Dick, Joss Whedon, JRR Tolkien, Kierkegaard, Pierce, Augustine, and of course, of course, of course, Darwin. LDS scriptures are added to the hermeneutic circle. I even quote Saturday’s Warrior. So it’s a wild ride. Plus you’ll read thrilling accounts of me being attacked by bees, getting in honeymoon car wrecks with drunk drivers, and visiting the bones of a long lost relative and finding they’ve been removed and snatched away to Texas. The work contains both math and poetry, and it’s got pictures for those of you who aren’t fans of words.

This is the first of two books. In this one you’ll be introduced to some particulars of science that you’ll need for the theology in the second book: Emergence, Chaos, Randomness, Determinism, Evolution, Ecology, Apoietic Systems, Complexity Theory, and Time. Interspersed with these are fun interludes to remind you of why we study science. The book is 262 pages of exciting thought or at least something to start a conversation (argument?) about the role of science in Mormon Studies.

I’m so excited for the BCC Press which this book launches. Mike Austin as been an amazing editor on this work and Steve Evans has been a relentless supporter. All of my BCC colleagues deserve a piece of the credit on this and I can’t think of any that haven’t helped and contributed to this work in one way or another. That I know such wonderful people makes me feel as if I’ve been drinking a draught of Felix Felicis potion for the last eight years. Blessings on the lot of them.

.

.

.

P.S. For today only, it is on discount at Amazon. It is $9.99 for the paperback and $4.99 for the Kindle. If you buy it at CreateSpace you can use this one day only code (VJV5RNU6) for 20% off these already, low, low prices.

P.P.S. Added–I’m was asked below how this book differs from Evolving Faith, which you should also read. EF is a collection of essays that explore questions about faith and science, this book is a whole book that looks at how science can inform theology and why it should. Both can be read profitably. None of the chapters (except for some poetry and asides) have ever been published before.