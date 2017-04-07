Caldey Island, Wales

by

On Easter Monday, the Mormon Society of St. James will be embarking on its fifth annual major pilgrimage, this time to Rome. Pilgrimage has become something of a “hobby” for me and while one of the highlights of my year is the long yomp with the MSSJ crew, I also enjoy mini-pilgrimages whenever I have the chance.

Last summer I spend a day roaming around Caldey Island off the coast of western Wales. Caldey is home to a community of Trappist monks. Herewith a few snaps taken with my cheap phone:

If life on Caldey appeals to you, the Order is recruiting. Here are the requirements: “You need to be a Catholic, unmarried and not in a relationship, fit and in good mental and physical health, with no debts or dependents, with a reasonably well-balanced personality, generous, intelligent, with a sense of humour, and (usually) under 50.”

Unqualified though I am, I definitely saw the appeal.