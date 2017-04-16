LDS Easter Service Roll Call

I’ve told the story before of how about 20 years ago in the same building I attend church in today (but in a ward that was later dissolved and no longer exists) I settled in for the Easter Sunday sacrament service only to be presented with a program devoted to the concept of tithing. D’oh! That was by far the worst LDS Easter service fail I have ever personally experienced. But even when planners happen to remember the day, there remains a spectrum as to how effective our services are in focusing appropriately on the Easter theme. So I would like to take a survey as to how your Easter services went today.
(Of course, LDS services are simply not going to be able to compete with other Christian services on this day. The constraints of the typical sacrament meeting format pretty much assure that. But there remains a spectrum of attention and focus on the risen Lord in our meetings this day, and the breadth of that spectrum is what I’m interested in exploring.)
So tell us about your Easter sacrament meeting today. What worked well, what less so. And do we have any wards this year that completely whiffed on Easter as the topic for the day? I’ll go first.
Thankfully, no one forgot that today is actually Easter, so that low bar was exceeded. The opening hymn was All Creatures of Our God and King and the closing hymn was How Great Thou Art (this last one was not one of the dozen specifically Easter hymns in the green hymnal, but close enough.)
The first talk was given by a young teenage Latina; I think it may have been her first talk ever. She was very nervous, but she did a great job. Her topic was Christ’s mortal life. My ears perked up when at one point she characterized Christ as a kind of superhero. Her concluding words were “Christ lived and he loved us.”
The second talk was given by an adult sister, and she also did a good job. Part way into it I realized this was one of those talks where the assignment was given in the form of a prior conference talk (in this case, Elder Packer’s “Witness” from the April 2014 conference). Thankfully, she handled it the way I personally believe such assignments should be handled, in that she mentioned the prior talk and gave a quote from his testimony, but otherwise brought her own thoughts and experiences to bear on the topic. She talked some about her experience growing up going to 12 years of Catholic school. We think of the risen Christ as magnificent, but he can be magnificent in our lives daily. She talked about when she was nine and her seven-year old brother died, and how that led to a loss of hope and a sense of emptiness for her as a child, but how over time she regained her faith and became assured that she would see him again. When she closed she mentioned that in a couple of weeks she was going to see Jesus Christ Superstar, and thought Wouldn’t it be great if we really thought of him that way? He can be a living superstar in our lives.[1]
A Primary choir then performed Gethsemane.
The bishop was the final speaker. Usually bishops only tap themselves to speak on special or important occasions, so I appreciated that he was acknowledging the importance of this Easter service. The talk itself was sort of a pastiche taken from Elder Holland, Kevin Worthen, Elder Gong, and then some personal experiences he and his wife had with a recalcitrant ’77 Mustang. (When he quoted Elder Holland as saying “come as you are” I couldn’t help but wonder whether I was the only one who heard it as an allusion to Nirvana…) He finished by quoting a portion of The Living Christ.
All in all, by our Mormon lay and low church standards, it was a good Easter service.
Tell us about yours.
[1] This was kind of a riff on the earlier superhero comment, and I found it charming, because I well remember all the Mormon push back against the musical when it first came out.
Comments
My Sacrament meeting talks were about Gethsemane, and Christs last Passover week.
I’m skipping Easter services this year. I’m not up for facing a Mormon Easter this year.
Our meeting centered around what it means to be Christian. The addresses were good I thought. One thing I miss from our services is a focus on Christ’s last hours and the tomb and resurrection. Narrating the cross can be most inspiring, but I’ve never heard it done in an LDS Easter Sunday meeting. That’s unfortunate I think. We had some fine Easter music from our choir.
My stake decided Easter Sunday is the perfect day for stake conference. Yeah… We considered attending the local catholic mass, but we’ll probably gamble on my in-laws’ sacrament meeting instead.
Easter win in my ward: three Sacrament meeting talks about Atonement, Hope, and Resurrection, plus two musical numbers. GD lesson (#14) spun to discuss how Jesus’s Atonement and Passion consecrate the worst in us. RS on hope of Resurrection.
The microphone in the chapel was on the fritz. The talks could have been about hieing to Kolob for all I know…
Sacrament in my in-laws ward was an adult musical program. There were two congregational hymns, at least two hymns from the choir along with the normal opening and closing hymns. Interspersed were short (2 minute) thoughts from people, and it ended with a 5 minute message from the bishop.
It was pretty good as far as LDS Easter services go.
I lead our choir and push for equal sacrament treatment of Christmas and Easter. We had a musical program of two primary numbers, three choir numbers, a congregational hymn and and interspersing of narration. We had one longer-form talk, and the speaker was given leeway to pick something that fit with the Easter theme and selected hope. An excellent sacrament service.
Trevor, I think scheduling SC on Easter Sunday counts as an Easter fail.
Jenny, I think you’re winning so far, that sounds great.
Joined now by PedroH. I’m glad there are wards that pay attention and do it right.
As the music chair in our ward, I was put in charge of putting together an Easter program full of music. We had two congregational numbers, three other musical numbers plus the Primary singing, interspersed with two brief testimonies/talks about Christ & closing with a bishopric member reading Easter passages from the New Testament with brief commentary. It was a wonderful meeting.
Stake conference here, so no talks in the season. The hymns were nice and Easterish! Fortunately, we had a phenomenal home Easter celebration. The church’s #princeofpeace initiative combined with all the bloggers they had come in board has provided our family with a truly Christ-filled Easter season! We have been doing daily devotionals, journaling, reading along together in our personal study, and yesterday a special Christ centered meal. I always liked how this holiday isn’t so crammed full of “celebration” so we have plenty of time to focus and truly celebrate at home. I always feel our Easter is a far more spirit-filled season than our crazy December.
My ward in Colorado had a genuine Easter program. The Bishop (who conducted today) called it our Easter service. We sung two traditional Easter songs from the hymnal, the choir sung two songs about the atonement and resurrection, and all three speakers spoke specifically about Easter. An Easter win for sure.
I got to speak, so I injected some liturgical tradition and covered the Seven Last Words and Good Friday suffering in my talk: https://gist.github.com/andrewheiss/a38e74a8f2e1b94aa9a791157f238f1c
Good for you, andrewheiss!
OK, I think we’ve got a few take aways so far:
1. Pay as much attention to crafting the Easter program as you do the Christmas program.
2. The more music, the better.
3. Don’t schedule Stake Conference for Easter Sunday.
Although not a professional musician, I trained as an organist and am sensitive to celebrating the Easter season. Here’s the lineup at our ward in Texas. The organ prelude consisted of the American folk hymn “Were You There?,” followed by that Victorian chestnut, Sir John Stainer’s “God So Loved the World” (played as an organ solo, to be clear), and ending with a chorale prelude by Johann Gottfried Walther (J.S. Bach’s cousin) on “Herzlich tut mich verlangen,” the Passion hymn (LDS #197). The opening hymn was “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” (#200). Invocation by a brother. After the administration of the sacrament, our better-than-average ward choir sang an arrangement of “I Stand All Amazed.” An adult sister spoke on the Last Supper with references to Old Testament events. The choir sang “There Is a Green Hill Far Away” (same text but not hymn #194) and an arrangement of “He Is Risen.” The closing speaker was an adult brother who spoke on the resurrection and shared his joy of one day being able to see again his mother and father, and a sister he never knew. The closing hymn was “I Know That My Redeemer Lives” (#136). Benediction by a sister. The organ postlude was “Easter Postlude on ‘Handel'” by James Correll — this is the hymn tune by G.F. Handel from Judas Maccabeus sung to the text “Thine is the glory, risen, conquering Son.”
Three talks on the atonement, generic in the sense that there was no real mention of Gethsemane or the crucifixion but just “I’m grateful for the atonement” and “Christ atoned for our sins” kinds of statements. Easter congregational hymns and two choir numbers about the crucifixion. Nothing but the most casual reference to the resurrection, outside of those congregational hymns. All in all it was an okay meeting for just about any other week in the year, but I had really hoped for more joy in the resurrection. Had to come home and write my own.
About a month ago, my husband was asked to speak on April 16th and assigned a topic. When my husband told me, I replied “That’s Easter Sunday…shouldn’t THAT be the topic?”
My husband texted the member of the bishopric, who was grateful for the reminder, and changed the topic to more of a resurrection and atonement theme.
My point is, when given an assignment (talk, lesson, etc) and topic, I think it’s okay to suggest something else…especially on occasions such as Easter. I think we get so focused on sticking to a lesson or topic schedule that we miss out on what’s really important…bringing ourselves and others unto Christ.
My 15-year old daughter said Easter wasn’t mentioned once this past week in seminary. To me, this is a huge opportunity wasted. Why wasn’t this entire past week dedicated to what the rest of the Christian world refers to as Holy Week? We live in Utah with professional seminary teachers…this is their full-time, paid jobs! I grew up in Texas with early morning seminary and our teacher went all out on Easter…we even held a traditional Passover dinner.
We can and should do better as Mormons with Easter. I appreciate the social media campaigns the Church has produced in recent years around Easter…I think it’s a step in the right direction. But we still have a ways to go.
Ours was great. For the first time that i remember it was mostly music. We started with the Primary singing “I wonder When He Comes Again.” and another song I didn’t recognize with four of them playing bells. Then a youth speaker who spoke on our theme “Using the Atonement in every Day Life.” Then Rutter’s Pie Jesu (from the Requiem and sung in Latin) with our magnificent soprano and choir (seated) singing the response. Then I spoke…I was surprised to find I was the only adult speaker planned…they had told me differently and it threw me a little, but not much. After that the choir sang a rousing “All Earth Rejoice”, followed by a male quartet who knocked “How Great Thou Art” (four parts including high tenor) out of the park. It was sweet.
Kevin, our Ward forgot about Easter a few years ago also. I forget what the Sacrament Meeting theme was that Easter Day. All I remember is thinking through the whole meeting “We’re supposed to be the Church of Jesus Christ, how can we forget Easter?”.
Today, Easter was not forgotten as a topic but nothing special was done. Sacrament Meeting topic was the Atonement and the speakers did well to incorporate Easter into their talks. Our one speaker is the Ward Organist and she bagan with a 5 minute plea to our Ward to sing the hymns during Sacrament Meeting and that we need to sing with some enthusiasm and volume. She was right, if you sing with any volume in our large Ward you feel like you’re singing a solo. Otherwise our SS and Priesthood lessons were about the Law of Consecration and Testimonies. No mention of Easter. I asked my kids if they discussed Easter in their primary and SS lessons and both of them said “no”. A little disappointing… we could do so much better!
Today, instead of talks on Easter, the theme was the plan of salvation. Now I recognize that the atonement, crucifixion, and resurrection are key to the plan, but other than a brief lip service to Easter and those things, our talks focused more on us — enduring, keeping commandments, etc. — and on marriage. I sung an Easter medley with the choir and we sang Easter hymns, but otherwise it could have been any Sunday. Heartbreaking as I so wanted a day about Jesus and His resurrection.
I spent Easter Sunday in France. No special musical numbers (so sad) and we sang “Hie to Kolob” for the closing hymn. The main talk was about relying on the Savior. I don’t speak French all that well but it didn’t seem like this week is any different from all the rest of the Sundays.
The congregation sang 2 of the three Easter hymns in the book, and the choir sang the third, so I was satisfied. The talks were very general, didn’t go through Holy Week or the crucifixion or scriptural accounts really, but they were still about Jesus and not tithing so I’m calling that a win. I’m in the primary presidency and sharing time and singing time were very eastery, and my kids reported that their lessons in class were on Easter.
I’m heartened to see so many wards focusing on Easter. Ours did not. The first youth speaker, a young man, talked about personal prayer. He didn’t weave anything Easter-ish into it. The second youth speaker, a Mia Maid, spoke about seminary and scripture study. The adult sister who spoke focused on how God blesses her mothering. I couldn’t really tell if she was assigned “prayer” as a topic or “anything that you feel like”. Finally the Bishop, who had been conducting, spoke. He’s an academician. He testified of the small things in life, the “tender mercies” that amount to almost imperceptible miracles we feel only in our hearts and may not be recognized by others. He testified of warm fuzzy feelings, and of Christ’s example and life, his rabbinic teachings and divinity. He payed homage to what I call “the obedience list” -you know- the list of all the things we should be doing. He had to improvise to fill the time left over from the brief youth speakers and as 5, 10, 15 minutes past it became increasingly more painful to listen as he kept dodging the resurrection. He would go right up to the edge of the topic and try to jump in, but would end up chickening out and circling back to make another go at it. We saw him attempt it many times before quitting with a resigned “amen”. It was the most anti-climatic Easter I’ve ever experienced. In all fairness, you have to give him credit for wrestling with the topic and actually thinking about it instead of paying lip service to the event with flowery, but insincere words. He was trying. We aren’t in a country club for the righteous, but a hospital for the sick and we all experience doubt. He just happened to be in front of us while most of us have the luxury of remaining quiet. When you have a lay ministry and we all take turns stepping up to serve, you sometimes see these things. It is t the norm. At the same time, I feel inconsolably sad about it. Well, sad and let down, angry, bitterly unsettled.
Usually music consoles, but we sang only one Easter hymn in closing and the Primary sang “I wonder when he comes again”.
More than ever before I want to scream out…He is risen!!!