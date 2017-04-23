Heavenly Mother is a Black Woman: Exploring a Mormon Womanism

by

Janan Graham-Russell is a writer and graduate of the Howard University School of Divinity. Her research focuses on womanist theology in Mormonism and identity formation in racial communities. Her work has been featured in two books: Mormon Feminism: Essential Writings, and A Book of Mormons, as well as The Atlantic. She will begin attending Harvard University in the fall of 2017 to continue her research within the PhD program in The Study of Religion. When she’s not working, she enjoys watching movies, playing XBox with her partner, and making music videos with her one year old son.

Janan gave these remarks at the 2017 Faith and Knowledge Conference, held Feb. 24-25, 2017 at Harvard Divinity School.

Before I begin, I wanted to read an excerpt of remarks given by then-Church president Brigham Young, in 1852, to give context to my own remarks this afternoon.

What is that mark? you will see it on the countenance of every African you ever did see upon the face of the earth, or ever will see . Now I tell you what I know; when the mark was put upon Cain, Abel’s children was in all probability young; the Lord told Cain that he should not receive the blessings of the priesthood nor his seed, until the last of the posterity of Abel had received the priesthood, until the redemption of the earth. If there never was a prophet, or apostle of Jesus Christ spoke it before, I tell you, this people that are commonly called negroes are the children of old Cain. I know they are, I know that they cannot bear rule in the priesthood, for the curse on them was to remain upon them, until the residue of the posterity of Michael and his wife receive the blessings , the seed of Cain would have received had they not been cursed ; and hold the keys of the priesthood, until the times of the restitution shall come, and the curse be wiped off from the earth, and from Michael’s seed.

In its history, policies, and culture, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has had a complex relationship with members of Black African descent. The presence of Black women in the LDS Church is distinct and has been marked by both invisibility and hypervisibility. Examples of this can be found in the former priesthood and temple restrictions, as well as underrepresentation at the highest levels of women’s leadership in the Church. Womanist theologian Karen Baker-Fletcher writes, “It is important to consider Black women’s embodiment of the sacred in their everyday lives. Because both Blackness and womanhood historically has been disparaged as evil, such reflection is important to an understanding of what it means to be human.” (My Sister, My Brother: Womanist and Xodus God-Talk, 150). In an effort to challenge these historically destructive images of Black women and Black bodies, and their manifestations in present time, I would propose the development of a Mormon womanist framework to examine and contextualize the sacred found in Black Latter-day Saint women’s individual religious experiences and expression of spirituality.

Within this framework, Black women can find meaning and fulfilment in seeing themselves in the divine. If we conceptualize Heavenly Mother as a Black woman, not just in physical features, but as one who identifies with the visibility of Black women, this reveals Blackness, or Black existence, as an eternal attribute. Blackness in this manner- devoid of notions of curses or a lack of valency- counters destructive social, political, and theological hierarchies that have existed within and outside of Mormonism, and in turn, opens up larger dialogues about how socio-political contexts can inform perceptions of the divine.

In her work, In Search of Our Mothers Gardens, Alice Walker identifies several characteristics that describe a “womanist.” For Walker, a womanist emerges as an answer to the gaps in theory and understanding of the multidimensional issues faced by Black women and non-Black women of color often missed by second-wave white feminists. While Walker alludes to a womanist spirituality in her original definition, Christian theologians adopted the term “womanist” to recognize a vision of salvation and Christology that spoke to the physical, and spiritual lives of Black women. Womanist theologians such as Delores S. Williams, Jacquelyn Grant, and Kelly Brown-Douglas reimagine Christ, in word and body, as one who offers an alternative vision to the hierarchies created through the presence of ethnic suffering. This type of suffering is mal-distributed, enormous, and non-catastrophic. To counter ethnic suffering, salvation in this context, is to seek new ways of understanding God and Christ that create a space in which Black women may self-actualize. It is in this that salvation lies at the center of a Mormon womanism.

My initial consideration in developing a Mormon womanism relied on examining how ethnic suffering manifested within Mormonism. The priesthood restriction offers the most salient example of ethnic suffering: it was mal-distributed in that it applied only to members of black African descent, it was enormous in social, cultural, and theological impact, and it was non-catastrophic in the way its impact passed on from one generation to the next. What is unique about the circumstances regarding the temple restrictions for women of black African descent is that they came about through not only their racial lineage, but further, their relationship to the priesthood through men. Mormon womanism, then, must address a suffering that is both ethnic and gender specific, recognizing that when the revelation came to then-LDS Church president Spencer W. Kimball in 1978, it only accounted for men of black African descent to receive the priesthood and the blessings that extend from it. This indirect result of the restrictions and subsequent revelation poses an arguably difficult question that Mormon womanism attempts to answer in this context: how can black women reconcile their racial and religious identities within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

In a letter addressed to the First Presidency regarding her request to be sealed to her family, one of the first Church members of Black African descent Jane Elizabeth Manning James asked: “Is there no blessing for me?” Though the restrictions are often described as a policy, its implications were deeply social, cultural and theological; impacting relationships members of black African descent maintained with God, the Church, its members, and themselves. Mirroring the distorted images of black people that one may find in American discourse, the restrictions presented black bodies as unworthy and inherently guilty. For Black women, the restrictions furthered misconceptions about black female bodies, already stigmatized by concepts of “true womanhood” found in literature and popular culture. Poised at the intersection of race, gender, class and sexuality, African American women have been confronted with understanding themselves in the midst of contrasting, and sometimes conflicting, perspectives on what “womanhood” entailed. Suffragist and one of the founding members of the NAACP, Mary Church Terrell explains,

Not only are colored women…handicapped on account of their sex, but they are almost everywhere baffled because of their race. Not only because they are women, but because they are colored women.

White patriarchal authority continues to dominate ideas about women’s roles in public and private spheres. Even so, white womanhood has historically been elevated above black womanhood. According to the Cult of True Womanhood, “true” women possessed four cardinal virtues: piety, purity, submissiveness, and domesticity. Elite white women and those of the emerging middle class were encouraged to aspire to these virtues. African American women were influenced by both these and a differing set of racialized images. These images were often aided in the economic and sexual exploitation of enslaved black women. The depiction of African American women as mammies, Jezebels, Sapphires and as Patricia Hill Collins notes, the “castrating matriarchs” and “welfare mothers” served to further distort and silence black women. With these ideas about blackness and womanhood in the background, black LDS women have had to create an alternative vision for themselves that is not only life-affirming, but also, challenges existing notions of their personhood.

When social, cultural, and theological hegemonies present incomplete representations of black female bodies, the response is a Mormon womanism that is invested in the salvation of black LDS women through the wholeness of individuals and communities. In its history and theology, Mormonism shares a profound relationship with community. In the 10th article, Joseph Smith recognizes the building of community as a precursor to the restoration of a utopian earth: “We believe in the literal gathering of Israel and in the restoration of the Ten Tribes; that Zion (the New Jerusalem) will be built upon the American continent; that Christ will reign personally upon the earth; and, that the earth will be renewed and receive its paradisiacal glory.” So too must a Mormon womanism be based in a belief that community is essential to salvation.

Because of the historically destructive images of persons of black African descent, another aspect of Mormon womanism recognizes that in order to achieve wholeness, individuals must seek imagery that counters these theological perspectives. In wards, chapels and temples across the US, portraits of the old testament prophets, Christ and God are depicted as white Europeans. One of the defining moments of my faith journey, was when I went to the temple for the first time and came upon a portrait of Jesus Christ in the Celestial Kingdom, surrounded by angels. What struck me was the fact that in this depiction, both Jesus Christ and all the angels were white. In seeing this, the question that was raised is, how do my fellow members see me in the eternities? How do I see myself?

Because there are no concepts of blackness and womanhood that extend beyond previous understandings of black bodies, I look to the divine feminine found in Afro-Atlantic religion.

Most traditional African belief systems honor a Mother Creator, a melded Mother-Father creator, or male and female deities who work cooperatively. From West Africa, Yoruba religion has many oriki (praisenames) for “Mother” deities or orishas. They are identified as Awon Iya Wa (Our Mothers), Awon Iyami Osoronga (The Great and Mysterious Mother), Yewajoba (The Mother of All the Orisa and All Living Things), Àgbàláàgbà (Old and Wise One), Aye (Earth). All of them are connected through Àjé, the representation of female power in Yoruban life. These belief systems travelled across the Atlantic Ocean during the transatlantic slave trade, with evidence being found in Santeria and Haitian Vodun. Included in this belief is a cosmology and a pantheon of female entities known as orishas. Another female figure in the Yoruban religion is Yemonja. She goes by several names in the African diaspora, but she is notably titled as Yewajobi, Mother of All the Gods and All Living Things. In Yoruba religion, both blackness and womanhood are eternal and in that, black women can recognize the power of finding oneself in the divine.

Because of the Church’s history with people of black African descent, black Women have had to find new ways of understanding God and themselves that resist prevailing ideas of what it means to be a woman, what it means to be Mormon and what it means to be black. These ideas often ignore the intersection of race and gender and does not provide a system of thinking to better understand the place of a black woman, in society or God’s kingdom. Mormon womanism is a developing theory where LDS black women can fill these gaps in understanding by finding their relationship with the divine. In reconciling their racial and religious identities, black women can reconstruct themselves in a Mormon womanism that builds community and seeks images of themselves that reflect and celebrate their individual experiences. As LDS black woman build community, it will strengthen their own faith and expand the idea of what it means to participate in the LDS faith. In doing so, we can begin to understand the intersections by which Latter-day Saints express their faith.