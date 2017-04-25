Patriarchal Innocence and the Church

Recently, I’ve been listening to Eric Michael Dyson’s book Tears We Cannot Stop: a Sermon to White America. As a white dude who grew up in the South and who currently lives in the south in the era of Black Lives Matter and the Drumpf Administration, I’ve been thinking a lot about what race has meant to me. Professor Dyson’s book is an excellent jeremiad against indifference to the suffering and death being inflicted on our African-American brothers and sisters and I recommend the book to anyone who really wants to understand what is at stake in our current racial discord. But I don’t really want to talk about that today. Instead, I want to talk about innocence.
Professor Dyson mentions Dr. Jennifer Pierce’s book, Racing for Innocence, and how it introduced the concept of “white innocence” as an interpretive tool. Dr. Alex Mikulich defines white innocence as follows: “It is how whites tend to think, speak and act as if we play no role in the racial conflict that is largely of our making and responsibility.” Dr. Pierce, while engaging in an ethnographic study of a law firm, tracked how the lawyers at the firm talked about affirmative action and its effects, a hot topic at the time. She determined that the privileged white men at the firm, who were experiencing no ill effects from affirmative action, nonetheless felt its effects as injurious. As she notes:
Though most of these men refrained from making overtly racist remarks and deny accountability for racism, many recalled a time when they could work in predominantly white and male segregated spaces, earn robust salaries, and have a little fun at work by telling off-color jokes. (pg. 3)
While these men did not think of themselves as racist, they nonetheless acknowledged a longing for a more segregated workspace, where they could give themselves more freedom of expression at the expense of excluding groups like women and minorities.
A correlation of this notion of white innocence is a narrative Dr. Pierce calls “white racial progress,” wherein initially ignorant white folk (usually men) become saviors of people of color. As someone who grew up in the south in the 1980s, I cannot tell you the number of times I was assured that the ancestors of my neighbors and my family were good to black folk. Anecdotes abounded of our generosity and gentility. It was almost hard to believe that Jim Crow was all that bad, what with all these benevolent white folk wandering around.
Anyhoo, in thinking about all this, I began to think about the many times I’ve talked with women in the church about the systemic discrimination that they face. The number of times I’ve thought to myself, “Yes, what you describe is horrible, spiritually and emotionally degrading. I am sorry that you’ve had this experience. But I’ve never witnessed such behavior in the church, so I’m sure that what you experienced was an anomaly.” I think that my own behavior in this seems to betray a kind of patriarchal innocence, wherein I deny the reality of the system that privileges me above other groups, while taking advantage of those privileges, and at the same time imagining myself a kind of savior of women, protecting them from patriarchal abuse by the sheer power of my self-regard.
I remember one time getting into a small-time online fight with C Jane regarding the influence of BYU/Utah County on church culture. I was trying to argue that the high concentration of Mormons in Utah County meant that their attempts to enforce orthodoxy went to extremes, which were then exported to a relatively innocent “mission field.” C Jane, correctly called me out, because I was positing that there was some mythical un-Utah out there, where the church was fair to women and where the vagaries of bishop-roulette wouldn’t determine the level of orthodoxy and orthopraxy women had to maintain to experience dignity in a church setting, a utopia where garments fit well and where the creation of a mother’s lounge wasn’t seen as the height of accommodating women. Wherever I go, my status as a male who is willing to hold a calling in church makes me appear more valuable to the church than any given woman. While I may not agree with this practice, I nonetheless benefit from it in how I interact with the church. And while I may not intend to engage in discriminatory practices should I ever again receive a calling of some ecclesiastical power, my influence will always be limited by geography and by a system that inherently devalues women and their contributions, even while calling them incredible. Being just one dude (and a currently inactive one at that), my belief that “real Mormonism” will move beyond this broken gender system at some future day does squat to help women (and minorities) being hurt by the church right now.
I would suggest that a flower or chocolate bar on Mother’s Day and the occasional talk by a man about what makes women great is, at this moment, not a true attempt to acknowledge, dignify, or support the women in our congregations, but rather a necessary fiction in order to maintain church leadership’s patriarchal innocence of a system that routinely dismisses women. The church makes these gestures to, unwittingly I think, provide itself cover for the various ways in which women’s voices are discounted, ignored, or excluded from the councils and leadership of the church. This isn’t to say that the church doesn’t have anything to say about fatherhood, but fatherhood is always addressed within a context of priesthood, because good fathers will have it and because Mormon masculinity is so tied up with priesthood leadership and position that it is impossible to untangle them and make any sense. There is no similar corollary for women; a mother is not a failure in the church if she is not made a Relief Society President by the time she is fifty, but a man might be considered so if he is not a high priest by the same age. So women get motherhood and men get priesthood, not because those are equal callings or responsibilities, but because the church has not yet found a way to discuss masculinity that does not come in the context of men presiding over women. Think about that the next time a home teacher asks a father to choose someone to say a prayer.
All that said, I do think that Mormonism is God’s church, but it is also literally man’s. I believe that as we embrace more of the godly, and let go of the worldly, our embrace of patriarchy (and white supremacy) will loosen and those aspects of this religion will fall away. Otherwise, I don’t understand what the purpose of an open canon and revelatory direction might be. But in the meantime, we have a duty to mourn with those who mourn and comfort the comfortless today. That is not a task that will be accomplished so long as men in the church pretend to themselves that they do not benefit from or perpetuate the subjugation of women’s voices.
Comments
Great post, John. We men need to see the phenomenon you describe, but we have a whole lotta incentives not to see.
I agree with much of this, but the self-flagellating (am I True Ally? Or am I and my people forever scarred by our racism?) gets tiring after a while. A single religion is exhausting enough without having to tack on a whole other layer of original sin, condemnation, virtue signalling, and soundbites (I’d like to bury my testimony against the hegemonic cisnormative patriarchy…).
Also, in regards to your graphic, the following chrome extension might be illuminating: it replaces “white,” with “black” so people can realize how offensive some of their statements about white people could be.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/racism-simulator/dmjhkebiknajjcgfjcfaefladmonilah?hl=en
Tiberius,
I’m glad that you agree with me, even though you think I’m engaged in insincere and vapid performance. Heck, you’re probably even right.
But as for your chrome app, I’m deeply skeptical that it will have the context of actual history behind it to provide a perspective on what is offensive. Actually, the more I think about it, the less sense the app makes. For instance, I quoted Dr. Mikulich as saying of white innocence “It is how whites tend to think, speak and act as if we play no role in the racial conflict that is largely of our making and responsibility.” If we changed that to “It is how blacks tend to think, speak and act as if we play no role in the racial conflict that is largely of our making and responsibility,” that sentence is nonsense. Black folk did not largely create the racial conflict that has resulted in their oppression; that is on the white folk. That sort of switcheroo might make a kind of sense in a completely contextless world without history, but in our actual world, where the US was and is a country with white supremacy at its roots, that’s just stupid.
“The Drumpf Presidency” Such an offhand, mockery for the sake of mockery, comment about Obama by a white man would’ve been immediatly branded as racist by many. Privileged white men are only allowed to express a very limited range of opinions, criticisms, or offhand mockery about race or gender without being branded as racist or sexist. Forgive me, I’ve probably said too much.
RobL, indeed you have. Bye!
We can reasonably discuss how systemic inequalities are perpetuated intergerationally, and that a lot of white people don’t understand or comprehend the myriad little ways that black people are sometimes disadvantaged (that being said, I’d wager a lot of black people don’t either).
However, often the language used goes farther than this, and starts to borders on original sin (not so much here but seen elsewhere), collective guilt (discussing the culpability of We white people), and confession-as-public-ritual (the public introspection about our own racism), none of which is part of my Mormonism. It took me long enough to shed the guilting aspects of Mormon culture that I’m not ready to add on another layer.
I think the point of the chrome extension is not that everything should be historically acontextual, but rather to point out that for some reason the kind of sweeping statements that are considered okay to make about one group are considered completely inappropriate to make about another group. The graphic in particular was an example of that (imagine a gangster black person dancing around a sign that says “black people,”) Another example, “It is how whites tend to think, speak and act .” Change that to “It is how blacks tend to think, speak, and act.” For whatever you’re saying it is that blacks tend to think, speak, and act, if you said that without qualifying it somehow, then you’re going to come under fire in ways you wouldn’t for white people.
But I realize that those sweeping aspects weren’t the main point (and that my response may say more about me than you) but rather that tendency have a tendency to patronizingly diminsh the struggles women and racial minorities, and in that sense the OP is well-taken.
Your lines about priesthood/motherhood are without doubt the best I’ve ever read on that false equivalence — thank you. (And just for the record, my home teachers skip the pretence of deferring to me for choosing a pray-er, and simply call on each other.) Thanks, John.
Thank you, JohnC.
I cannot even imagine what men’s reaction to a church as female as our church is male would be. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a space of any kind that is as female-gendered as our church is male. Not Girl’s Camp, not Grace Hopper Conference (women in tech), not the room where I gave birth to my children. Certainly not Women’s Meeting of general conference. Saturday of our recent General Conference had 3 meetings totally 6 hours and and not a single female speaker. Can you imagine how men would react if year after year they were asked to attend meetings that female? Has anyone seen how men react when asked to add tampons to a list of things they’re picking up at the store, or how men react when asked to watch a “chick flick”? Have you seen how men react when the hymn is “As Sisters in Zion” and they are appalled that they could be asked to utter those words?