How Much Mormonism Has Changed

Mette Ivie Harrison is a former BYU “Benson Scholar” and high school seminary Scripture Chase champion. She now writes Mormon mysteries about Bishop’s Wife Linda Wallheim starting with The Bishop’s Wife. She is an All American triathlete and holds a Ph.D. from Princeton University. She is the ward historian and nursery teacher, has five children and lives in Layton, Utah.
Sometimes I hear Mormons talk about how the church never changes in essentials or ex-Mormons complain that the church moves in geologic time toward more progressivity. My view is entirely different. In my lifetime (I was born in 1970), I’ve seen the church change dramatically, and not only in the most obvious way, the 1978 change to allow full priesthood blessings to be extended to our black brothers and sisters.
1. Polygamy
When I was a child and even as a teen, I remember the assumption that we would be practicing polygamy again as soon as it was legal. The change from this to the “one man/one woman marriage” doctrine to me has been a surprise.
2.Women’s issues
This includes a lot of things, from women not praying in church meetings (let alone General Conference) to women never speaking last, women being encouraged to go on missions (though not forced), women being allowed to teach Seminary even after marriage, and on and on.
3. Modesty
This isn’t a change I particularly like, but I notice modesty being more strictly enforced now than when I was a child, especially on very young children—girl babies now have “porn shoulders,” too, but also on teenage girls, who are now told to wear clothing that they could wear garments under. I don’t remember being told that. We were to enjoy wearing what we wanted until we were married.
4. Youth Programs
I remember distinctly feeling cheated as a tween and teen girl at how much more money and effort was spent on the boy’s scouting programs as compared to girls’ programs. I think this has been at least superficially addressed. I also see both YM and YW programs moving away from camping and toward more spiritual concerns, for good or ill.
5. Caffeine
When I was a teen, I believed that drinking coffee was worse than having sex. My parents had an enormous fit if they saw anyone in our family drinking Coke or any other caffeinated drinks. I don’t know if this is a real doctrinal shift, but it’s definitely a cultural one.
6. Birth Control
When I got married in 1990, my father was very upset to learn I was using birth control. But by then, it was up to me and my husband in consultation with God to decide when we wanted to have children. Since my parents had 11 children (when my mother was between ages 28 and 48), this was quite a shift.
7. 3-hr block
This may seem like a cosmetic change, but it dramatically changed our Sundays, particularly when we lived outside of Utah and had to drive more than an hour to get to a church building. Being Mormon was made a lot easier logistically.
8. Budget
When we moved to Utah in my teen years, we ended up in a very wealthy ward. That meant our ward budget was huge and included frequent trips to Lake Powell. One summer my bishop rewarded all the teens who had read The Book of Mormon with an all expenses paid week long river rafting trip down the Colorado river, including food and guides. That doesn’t happen anymore, and for good reason. It seems obscene to me now that a ward would be spending money on things like that, considering what other wards are going without in other parts of the world.
9. Imminence of the Second Coming
As a teen, I was constantly told that we were in the “Latter days,” that we had been “saved” for this special time because the world was so wicked and Christ was coming soon. I just don’t hear that talk any more with my kids. This is combined with the lack of talk about two year food storage and the likelihood of an apocalypse.
10. Ideals of Marriage/Dating
I remember when I was a teen, there were a few “super” Mormon friends who proclaimed that they weren’t going to kiss their partner until they were kneeling over the altar in the temple. I wasn’t sure if this was silly or very devout. It wasn’t something I did, but I did only ever kiss one man, the man I married.
11. Faith healings
I know that we still give blessings of healing, but I have the sense that almost everyone goes to the doctor first and gets a blessing after. Maybe I’m wrong, though, with the prevalence of Essential Oils.
12. Evolution
When I was a kid, we weren’t allowed to believe in evolution. It was against church doctrine. My father was a scientist and was normally very logical and scientific, except on this one point. I still hear some old guard Mormons arguing you can’t believe in evolution, but not very loudly. The church’s official position on this appears to be very neutral.
13. Attitude toward Internet/Technology
Does anyone else remember the constant talks about the evils of the internet and how you had to keep your kids off MySpace to protect them? I do. Yes, we still hear about the evils or pornography, but that is a specific concern, not a call to avoid the internet completely.
14. Road Shows
I don’t know that road shows were good theater, but boy, they were a lot of fun to put on. Why don’t we do these anymore?
15. Church Farms
I spent many days picking apples on church orchards as a kid. I still remember when they closed them down and I felt a faint sense of nostalgia about my parents teaching me hard work and charity while getting dirty.
16. Magical Garments
There were a lot of stories about the magical powers of garments back in the day. Maybe they’re still around, but boy, I think the rhetoric has been almost entirely turned around to spiritual protection, not physical.
17. Kolob
When was the last time anyone sang “If You Could Hie to Kolob”? Or heard the word “Kolob” at all in church? I occasionally hear non-Mormons ask me about this special God-planet, but it’s really fading away.
18. Becoming Gods
President Hinckely’s interview with Larry King seemed to make us forget overnight about the Lorenzo Snow couplet. We’re trying to be a little less weird and be accepted by other Christians, but I don’t know if teens today hear about this at all unless they listen to anti-Mormons.
19. Witchcraft fears
Maybe it was just my mother, but I spent a lot of my childhood hearing about how there are Satanists out there, ready to grab you and any book or movie was to be suspect if it had stories about magic. That was probably just Satanists trying to get you to start sacrificing chickens.
20. Catholic church
This is only partly Bruce R. McKonkie’s fault, I think. But when I was a kid, I heard endless stories about how horrible the Catholic church was, how Catholics believe unbaptized babies go to hell, about the evils of a belief in Purgatory (so very different from our Mormon belief in a Spirit Prison, of course!) and the evils of a paid clergy. No one says anything about this anymore, and Mormons tend to think of Catholics as allies politically and perhaps religiously, as well.
My point here isn’t that the church is just fine as it is. There are lots of things I wish the church would change. But I have reason to believe that the church will change, even if it won’t necessarily change in only the ways I want it to. There are a few things I’m nostalgic about giving up, but overall, I think the church today is better than the church of my childhood. I like how the church seems to becoming more mainstream Christian. I like that we are less the “peculiar” people and more normal. “I’d never have known you were Mormon” is something I hear more often now than I ever did as a kid, and that seems to me to be a good thing.
Comments
This was interesting to me as a younger member. Sometimes I wish the Church would be a little more “peculiar” though. I feel like we avoid talking about Heavenly Mother because it doesn’t fall into mainstream Christianity and I would like to hear more about her.
LDS marriage still isn’t defined as “one man, one woman.” It’s defined as “A man and A woman.” A big difference, which still leaves an opening for polygamy.
Great post. I remember each of these changes too. Go back a little further, to the 1940s and 1950s, and you get my favorite change: the Church magazine, The Improvement Era, used to be ad supported. Even the Conference issues. Nothing quite like a soap ad on the same page as the prophet’s conference address to make you realize that things are not as they always were.
This is an exceptionally idiosyncratic list, as you unlearned things that were never a part of my own teaching or assumption — e.g., that we would practice polygamy if it were legal, or that coffee was worse than unchastity, or that we didn’t have a particular focus on modesty (I’m about 10 years older than you, and believe-you-me, talk about skirt length was *constant* from the time I was in kindergarten, with talk about how sleeveless blouses allowed boys to get an eyeful of your chest being added at least by 6th grade). It would be wise for you to separate your private impressions from what the church actually taught.
I’m wondering how much of this can be put down to differences among families and neighborhoods. I’m exactly your age, grew up in SLC, and have distinctly different memories/experiences of at least half of these. I incline toward the family explanation: my parents would have had a fit if I’d wanted to marry at 20, and would have wondered about my sanity if I hadn’t used birth control when I did eventually marry. They also drank Tab. It never occurred to me that they might be less than fully committed to the gospel, and indeed they’re now going on 15 years as part-time humanitarian missionaries.
Okay, based on my experience (b. 1955) growing up in Provo, here are a few that come to mind:
Native Americans as literal descendants of Book of Mormon peoples.
No inter-racial (as well as inter-religious) social interactions.
Anti-communism as heaven’s approach to politics
So much of this depends on the ward and community. A couple of years ago I lived in a ward where the Bishop, YWP, and EQP all had degrees in Biology; unsurprisingly, I never heard an anti-evolution comment in that ward, and if such a comment had been made it would have been shut down with authority.
I’m now in small town Mormon Corridor. Pretty sure mine is the only home in the ward where kids are allowed to believe in evolution. I hear anti-evolution comments in church a couple of times a year. They say the church is the same everywhere. It really isn’t.
On the, “Attitude toward Internet/Technology”, I remember constant preaching that all of the technological improvements (i.e. satellite dishes) were given to us by the Lord for the main purpose of spreading the gospel. This was despite the one time as a young man waiting for priesthood meeting to start and they were trying to find the right “channel” and they stumbled upon some porn channel for at least 4 or 5 seconds – impressive how my brain remembers that decades later, but not any of the talks given that evening :-)
Now all we hear is how technology is the tool of the devil and we have to constantly guard against it.
I do agree with several of the comments about “your mileage will vary” depending upon the ward/area you are in. But I think that does not take away Mette’s main point in that the gospel is ever changing.
I remember seeing a picture of the priesthood session from the 1970’s and all the shirts were various pastel colors and almost absent of any white shirts.
I agree that this list is idiosyncratic, but I enjoyed it nonetheless.
My experience is somewhat more akin to the author’s as regards modesty before the temple. As a child, I used to run around shirtless in the summers because it seemed unjust to me that my brother could and I couldn’t. I certainly never heard that babies and toddlers (if female) needed to have their shoulders covered.
But the caffeine being worse than unchastity? Nah. Actually, we moved quite a bit and the stance on Coke and Dr. Pepper varied a lot geographically. I do remember a lot of 80s stuff about Satan and heavy metal musicians all being in Satan’s thrall.
If a list ain’t idiosyncratic, I don’t want to read it! I enjoyed this, even though I haven’t personally experienced some of these. We live in the midst of change.
Although I experienced some of these things differently, for most of them I had a similar experience. (I really enjoyed the list; it’s fun to see all these things together.) I could write a commentary on each of these. For instance, as a child I remember the case of Coke (in bottles) in our (two-year) food storage room. It had a thick layer of dust on it, because it was there for medicinal purposes (a balm to upset stomachs only). It was a long time before I drank a caffeinated beverage just because I wanted to.
I also remember during interviews my bishop assuring me I would be alive when the Savior comes. (Back then in the 70s it was pretty much a given that the magic year would be 2000, because we all know what a sucker God is for round numbers). I would be shocked if a bishop made such a claim today.
Kevin, I have always loved the way that Kurt Vonnegut started his 1990 near-future novel, Hocus-Pocus: “At least the World will end, an event anticipated with great joy by many. It will end very soon, but not in the year 2000, which has come and gone. From that I conclude that God Almighty is not heavily into Numerology.”
Thanks, Michael!
We did road shows when I was a kid. They’re so retro that some years ago my stake actually resurrected them (for that one year only). My impression was the kids loved the experience and did a really good job.
On the old Joseph Fielding Smith ideal of having one’s first kiss over the altar, I briefly dated a woman who held to that ideal, and I decided that was an ideal I didn’t share (thus the “briefly”).
Oh, and I agree with Gary’s additions.
I’m of a similar vintage and feel like another big change has been the emphasis on youth temple attendance, and participation in family history work. Much due, of course, to the ease of computer research and many more temple options, but when I was a teen in the DC area we could only do baptisms with a ward group on a limited use group recommend (I never had my own recommend like my kids carry)–nothing like this “temple passport” concept now to visit them all (like our YW group is doing with the 16 Utah temples this year).
also, our stake in Sandy, Utah continues to put on road shows every four years (don’t know if that’s sanctioned?!)
Ooo, here’s another one: face cards! Those used to be considered the devil’s playthings.
Great list and comments. I grew up outside of Utah, but almost every item on the list resonated with me to some degree. I wonder what cultural/doctrinal oddities that seem normal to us now will be the subject of this kind of discussion in 40 years.
Speaking of Church farms, does anyone remember doing service at the pig farm in Woodinville, Washington. Service meant cleaning up after 70-80 pigs whose diet consisted primarily of onions and carrots. It was horrible.
Dungeons and Dragons was also considered evil. My mom told me that Satan would lead me to lose touch with reality through the fantasy aspect of the game and it would lead me to kill my best friend and stuff his body in the trunk of a car. Since I didn’t have a licence I don’t know what car she meant.
Ooh, when was the last time you heard someone worrying about Satan controlling the waters?
Here’s one you all have missed: the importance of keeping a daily journal. I remember hearing this all the time in General Conference during the 1970s. Today? Nada.
Kevin – Facecards were more than a rumor. It was a general conference talk by the Prophet. Now I think of all the Bishop’s I now know who sit down and play war with boys at Scout Camp. All is not well in Zion.
Angela C. – Bare mid-drifts were the big no-no where I was. Shoulders were never mentioned. Which means you was breaking bad there in your shirtless wonderment. Thank heavens for repentance. I am sure that’s what brought you back. ;).
Also we were the final generation. The clock hand was just about to strike mid-night. We were Saturday’s Warriors.
Family Home Evening night was sacred. Where I grew up, we had talks on how to tell our friends who asked us to come out and play, “I can’t. I have Family Home Evening.” We were even given a phone number to dial to put our phones on busy signals to keep intruders from interrupting our sacred time.
The church also produced a new Family Home Evening manual every year until somewhere around the 1980’s when they made a massive universal Family Home Evening manual.
Dance Festivals, Gold and Green Balls (the Mormon Debutante Night), Ward budget dinners, purchasing of land for a gather place when the end did come. (I think the church bought all of those back. Even though individual wards and stakes collected the funds from it). It also came in useful when our state was rocked by a massive earthquake. Do to our purchased lands proximity our Stake leadership was the first group to get over to a town that had been nearly wiped out by the quake. So it did serve a brief final days moment.
Cat, yes, Gold and Green Balls! Even as a small branch we had those things, often with a band assembled from musical members. Back then it was a family thing; everyone came. Later, when we first moved to this stake in the later 80s/early 90s, they pulled out all the stops, renting out a local mall and hiring two separate bands, one geared for adults and the other for youth. Eventually in a retrenchment movement the stake stopped doing them and they died out.
Love this list and the point that despite the rhetoric that God is inchangeable, his one and only church has many changing views.
Born in 55 and I have seen many changes. Like my dad, when talking of Emma, made it clear to me that she as a wicked woman, part of that RLDS bunch that was apostate. Now we have statues of Joseph and Emma looking longingly into each other’s eyes.
Also we had ward budget, tithes and fast offerings. Also members earlier could design and build their own warehouses.
How about Tues night Mutual with speech contests, song festivals, and that giant summer spectacular at the U with dance festival?
And of course there have been numerous changes to the temple ordinance as well, which I would get kicked off if I detailed them. But they are MANY! From preachers, to ways to take life, to avenge the blood of Joseph, to everyone coming to the alter to covenant.
A couple of these I have no reference for. Quite a few others are like tales I heard around a campfire–once upon a time in a land far away. And about half resonate with my experience and make me nostalgic even where I think the new is better than the old.
I would like to see the same kind of thing but dating from pre-correlation or pre-WWII. That would be stories from my father’s childhood and teens, but he’s gone. I wonder if the stories are too?
I’ve read multiple sources that state GAs are asked to not keep journals or if they do, they become property of the Church. The Church doesn’t like all the biographies with journal references.
My stake still does road shows. *sad trombone* They do it every four years as part of the youth conference rotation. My ward won best overall performance in 2015, no doubt thanks to my uncredited script doctoring. As for speaking last in church, my husband will only agree to speak in church if I go last. He has anxiety about it already and doesn’t want to stress about adapting the length. I like speaking in church, so cutting or extending on the fly was no big deal. I think the counselor was a little taken aback by my husband’s conditions for speaking, but he went along with it and people loved my talk on kosher elevators and keeping the sabbath.
I grew up in the church and remember for my interview for my endowment the Bishop saying something along the lines of “And you know all about the protections of the garments”, and I said yes, even though I had no idea what he was talking about. I didn’t want to look ignorant.
The first time I heard any member speaking bad about evolution was when I was working after my mission, and another member of the church was somewhat taken aback that I had no issue with it. I just looked at him waiting for him to explain why I shouldn’t believe in it, and he really couldn’t muster an argument.
As for the witchcraft stuff, I figured we culturally picked it up from news stories about how good Christians were worried about Dungeons and Dragons, etc, and we want to be good Christians too. A few years back my bother-in-law brought home a deck of Magic the Gathering cards, and my mother-in-law was close to freaking out. It was a coincidence that we were visiting for a moment and I mentioned how I played growing up. Since it was pretty obvious that I hadn’t turned out Satanic, my mother-in-law pulled me aside and had me assure her if her son played a game that had occasional pictures of witches, skeletons, etc, that her son would be fine.
The changes brought about in our worship forms by the consolidated block are many:
Sacrament during Sunday School
Jr. Sunday School (and sacrament in Jr. Sunday School)
Practice hymns
2 1/2 minute talks
Sacrament gems
There are other worship changes in my lifetime
Quarterly stake conference with two sessions on Sunday
Multiple general authorities/officers at every stake conference
I’m amazed when I play old gaffer in Sunday School how many of these things even the people who lived through them have forgotten.
Sheldon – I remember these. We also had family Sunday School presentations during adult Sunday School.
Lunch was sold (yes money exchanged) during the break between Stake Conference Sessions.
I believe sacrament wasn’t served in the morning sessions on fast Sunday. I could be wrong.
The first 10 minutes of Fast and Testimony meeting were reserved for children first.
Relief Society, Primary, MIA/Mutual were exclusive mid week events. None of it spilled over into Sunday.
Kevin – I heard about Satan controlling the waters in Seminary in 2009 hahaha. I can’t remember if this was something he presented as “some people think” or “this is doctrine”, but I definitely remember believing that was why missionaries weren’t allowed to swim until I was on my own mission.
In Mesa, AZ, which used to be a lot like Utah, we had Teen Elect, where we spent a weekend learning etiquette and manners and then had a dance and dinner to showcase our new skills.
I have a friend of another faith who recently told me how lucky I was to be a member of a church that was so willing to change with the times. I was a bit taken aback because I often feel like our church is way too slow to change on important issues. But, compared to many other churches, it is true that our church has been pretty adaptable. I should count my blessings for that I guess.
There’s definitely a tendency toward fear of the occult in some of the slightly older than me generations. I was just talking to my son tonight about how I had sleep paralysis last night, and he said that his Sunday School teacher when he was 14 told him that sleep paralysis was Satan taking over you and controlling you. He said he was really disturbed that she thought that since it sounds like a medieval superstitious explanation for something that is a known scientific phenomenon.
Some of these rang true for me. I was born in 1957. However, where I lived I never believed or was taught that we would ever practice polygamy in this life, but in the next most definitely. I agree with the intense focus on modesty increasing these days. There was a lot of talk about skirt length, but I agree that there was very little if any emphasis on sleeveless shirts and short shorts. Hot pants were in style and I don’t remember them being looked down upon. I think the no-caffeine might have been emphasized more outside of Utah. My family (dad bishop) didn’t think drinking Coke was a big deal. I think women have taken a step downward in equality also–sadly. I think there has been a lot of doctrine that is no longer talked about.