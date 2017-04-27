How Much Mormonism Has Changed

by

Mette Ivie Harrison is a former BYU “Benson Scholar” and high school seminary Scripture Chase champion. She now writes Mormon mysteries about Bishop’s Wife Linda Wallheim starting with The Bishop’s Wife. She is an All American triathlete and holds a Ph.D. from Princeton University. She is the ward historian and nursery teacher, has five children and lives in Layton, Utah.

Sometimes I hear Mormons talk about how the church never changes in essentials or ex-Mormons complain that the church moves in geologic time toward more progressivity. My view is entirely different. In my lifetime (I was born in 1970), I’ve seen the church change dramatically, and not only in the most obvious way, the 1978 change to allow full priesthood blessings to be extended to our black brothers and sisters.



1. Polygamy

When I was a child and even as a teen, I remember the assumption that we would be practicing polygamy again as soon as it was legal. The change from this to the “one man/one woman marriage” doctrine to me has been a surprise.



2.Women’s issues

This includes a lot of things, from women not praying in church meetings (let alone General Conference) to women never speaking last, women being encouraged to go on missions (though not forced), women being allowed to teach Seminary even after marriage, and on and on.



3. Modesty

This isn’t a change I particularly like, but I notice modesty being more strictly enforced now than when I was a child, especially on very young children—girl babies now have “porn shoulders,” too, but also on teenage girls, who are now told to wear clothing that they could wear garments under. I don’t remember being told that. We were to enjoy wearing what we wanted until we were married.

4. Youth Programs

I remember distinctly feeling cheated as a tween and teen girl at how much more money and effort was spent on the boy’s scouting programs as compared to girls’ programs. I think this has been at least superficially addressed. I also see both YM and YW programs moving away from camping and toward more spiritual concerns, for good or ill.

5. Caffeine

When I was a teen, I believed that drinking coffee was worse than having sex. My parents had an enormous fit if they saw anyone in our family drinking Coke or any other caffeinated drinks. I don’t know if this is a real doctrinal shift, but it’s definitely a cultural one.

6. Birth Control

When I got married in 1990, my father was very upset to learn I was using birth control. But by then, it was up to me and my husband in consultation with God to decide when we wanted to have children. Since my parents had 11 children (when my mother was between ages 28 and 48), this was quite a shift.

7. 3-hr block

This may seem like a cosmetic change, but it dramatically changed our Sundays, particularly when we lived outside of Utah and had to drive more than an hour to get to a church building. Being Mormon was made a lot easier logistically.

8. Budget

When we moved to Utah in my teen years, we ended up in a very wealthy ward. That meant our ward budget was huge and included frequent trips to Lake Powell. One summer my bishop rewarded all the teens who had read The Book of Mormon with an all expenses paid week long river rafting trip down the Colorado river, including food and guides. That doesn’t happen anymore, and for good reason. It seems obscene to me now that a ward would be spending money on things like that, considering what other wards are going without in other parts of the world.

9. Imminence of the Second Coming

As a teen, I was constantly told that we were in the “Latter days,” that we had been “saved” for this special time because the world was so wicked and Christ was coming soon. I just don’t hear that talk any more with my kids. This is combined with the lack of talk about two year food storage and the likelihood of an apocalypse.

10. Ideals of Marriage/Dating

I remember when I was a teen, there were a few “super” Mormon friends who proclaimed that they weren’t going to kiss their partner until they were kneeling over the altar in the temple. I wasn’t sure if this was silly or very devout. It wasn’t something I did, but I did only ever kiss one man, the man I married.

11. Faith healings

I know that we still give blessings of healing, but I have the sense that almost everyone goes to the doctor first and gets a blessing after. Maybe I’m wrong, though, with the prevalence of Essential Oils.

12. Evolution

When I was a kid, we weren’t allowed to believe in evolution. It was against church doctrine. My father was a scientist and was normally very logical and scientific, except on this one point. I still hear some old guard Mormons arguing you can’t believe in evolution, but not very loudly. The church’s official position on this appears to be very neutral.

13. Attitude toward Internet/Technology

Does anyone else remember the constant talks about the evils of the internet and how you had to keep your kids off MySpace to protect them? I do. Yes, we still hear about the evils or pornography, but that is a specific concern, not a call to avoid the internet completely.

14. Road Shows

I don’t know that road shows were good theater, but boy, they were a lot of fun to put on. Why don’t we do these anymore?

15. Church Farms

I spent many days picking apples on church orchards as a kid. I still remember when they closed them down and I felt a faint sense of nostalgia about my parents teaching me hard work and charity while getting dirty.

16. Magical Garments

There were a lot of stories about the magical powers of garments back in the day. Maybe they’re still around, but boy, I think the rhetoric has been almost entirely turned around to spiritual protection, not physical.

17. Kolob

When was the last time anyone sang “If You Could Hie to Kolob”? Or heard the word “Kolob” at all in church? I occasionally hear non-Mormons ask me about this special God-planet, but it’s really fading away.

18. Becoming Gods

President Hinckely’s interview with Larry King seemed to make us forget overnight about the Lorenzo Snow couplet. We’re trying to be a little less weird and be accepted by other Christians, but I don’t know if teens today hear about this at all unless they listen to anti-Mormons.

19. Witchcraft fears

Maybe it was just my mother, but I spent a lot of my childhood hearing about how there are Satanists out there, ready to grab you and any book or movie was to be suspect if it had stories about magic. That was probably just Satanists trying to get you to start sacrificing chickens.

20. Catholic church

This is only partly Bruce R. McKonkie’s fault, I think. But when I was a kid, I heard endless stories about how horrible the Catholic church was, how Catholics believe unbaptized babies go to hell, about the evils of a belief in Purgatory (so very different from our Mormon belief in a Spirit Prison, of course!) and the evils of a paid clergy. No one says anything about this anymore, and Mormons tend to think of Catholics as allies politically and perhaps religiously, as well.

My point here isn’t that the church is just fine as it is. There are lots of things I wish the church would change. But I have reason to believe that the church will change, even if it won’t necessarily change in only the ways I want it to. There are a few things I’m nostalgic about giving up, but overall, I think the church today is better than the church of my childhood. I like how the church seems to becoming more mainstream Christian. I like that we are less the “peculiar” people and more normal. “I’d never have known you were Mormon” is something I hear more often now than I ever did as a kid, and that seems to me to be a good thing.