The Price of a Soul

For most of my academic life, I have had a minor obsession with stories based on the Faust legend—tales of human beings who wanted something so much that they were willing to sell their soul to the devil to get it. It’s not the oldest story in the world, but it’s up there. What intrigues me so much about the various Faust stories in literature is the wide variety of things that people want most. We learn a lot about individuals, and the cultures that produced them, by studying what they rate as more important than their souls.

Marlowe’s Dr. Faustus, for example, traded his eternal well-being straight across for knowledge—something easily understood by the Renaissance scholars he represented. Goethe’s Faust, on the other hand, didn’t exchange his soul; he wagered it on the proposition that the devil could never satisfy his endless quest for new experiences—a Romantic notion if ever there was one.

More modern Fausts have had more modern requirements for their souls. Oscar Wilde’s Faust-figure Dorian Gray sold his for eternal youth and beauty. And Adrian Leverkühn, the protagonist of Thomas Mann’s Doctor Faustus (my personal favorite of the lot) exchanges his ability for artistic greatness. The two most famous American Faust stories—Stephen Vincent Benét’s The Devil and Daniel Webster and the Broadway musical Damn Yankees!—trade souls for the most American reasons imaginable: material prosperity and a winning baseball team.

All of these Faust stories are–or at least can be read as–allegories of something that I see as a profound spiritual truth, which is that God will ultimately allow us to have whatever we want the most. If that thing is the Kingdom of God, we will get it. If it is something else, we will get that instead. As C.S. Lewis wrote in The Great Divorce. “There are only two kinds of people in the end: those who say to God, “Thy will be done,” and those to whom God says, in the end, “Thy will be done.”

Lewis continues in this passage (albeit less famously) by saying that “all that are in hell, choose it. Without that self-choice there could be no hell.” This is closely related to what the Faust stories ultimately teach, which is that those who go to hell do so because they have chosen something other than heaven—or, to phrase it more closely to my own argument, because they have decided that something else is more important than the Kingdom of God.

Let me be clear here that I am not talking about loyalty to any institution or obedience to a collection of rules. Obedience is at best a neutral characteristic (depending on what one is being obedient to), and when obedience morphs into unquestioning loyalty, it becomes one of the things that we want more than the Kingdom of God. The devil’s last great trick is to convince us that obeying a set of rules qualifies us to go to heaven. Once we conceive of heaven (or, if you prefer, “the Celestial Kingdom”) as a place that we can go to, we have already lost the battle.

Because heaven (whether you call it Zion, or the Celestial Kingdom, or the Kingdom of God) is not a destination that we can earn; nor is it a reward for any kind of behavior or belief; it is the consequence of living among people who want it more than anything else. And if we are not that sort of people, we don’t get heaven—not because we don’t deserve it, but because we will not want to build it. We will be too busy building whatever it is that we want more. The long and magnificent tradition of literary works inspired by the Faust legend ultimately serves us spiritually as a catalog of things that, if we aren’t careful, we may end up wanting more than the Kingdom of God.