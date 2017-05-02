Consecrated Oil in 7.62x39mm Vials or Mormons Missing the Mark

I don’t know that I’m eminently qualified to address a topic related to Mormons and guns. But as a Mormon and very likely the only BCC blogger who owns and enjoys shooting guns, well, let’s just say you go to war with the army you have.
Anyway, growing up in rural California offered great opportunities with plenty of wide open spaces and ranges in which to plink and shoot at targets. My dad devoted a career to developing weapons systems and all residents owed their livelihoods to a military installation that has been designing, testing and evaluating more effective ways to kill the enemy since World War II. Guns were in the air, and I still have fond memories of the family tradition of getting together after Christmas dinner to go shooting. So feel free to dismiss what I’m about to say, just not on the grounds that I’m a liberal snowflake who hates guns.
Growing up it didn’t seem like there was a Mormon angle to America’s gun culture, just that American Mormons brought their gun culture to church with them. For example, once we had an elders quorum discussion on the relative merits of handguns vs. shotguns in home defense scenarios; I don’t recall a sense that guns were helping us perform a priesthood duty or anything, it was just a discussion that I imagine any group of 20 to 40 year old men might have had in that area on any given Sunday.
But that was then. Today I discovered that there is a Mormon angle to America’s gun culture: the “Liberty Oil Vial” (note: I’m not going to link to the website in this post; you’ll have to operate your preferred search engine yourself). It is marketed as
a symbol of a priesthood holder’s responsibility to protect their families. On the side are engraved the words from the title of liberty: “In memory of our God, our religion, and freedom, and our peace, our wives, and our children” and on the other side the scripture reference: “Alma 46:12”.
With no hint of irony, the purveyor of the Liberty Oil Vial chose the cartridge developed by the Soviets in the 1940s for military use to serve as a vial for oil set apart for anointing and blessing the sick and afflicted. The only hint of sheepishness concerns the foreign design and manufacture of the cartridge: “We really would have liked to use an American round like the .223 or NATO 5.56 but unfortunately the bullet was too small” (note: what about venerable American rounds like the .30-30 Winchester, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Savage or .308 Winchester?).
What’s more, the product apparently owes its life to some focus group testing at BYU Hawaii last fall:
I was amazed how big the demand was for the product so I got it back on track and here we are today. Liberty is something I have always been passionate about so I am excited to share products that promote religious liberty with the world!
Is the demand among temple-recommend-holding Mormons—presumably a characteristic of BYU Hawaii students, staff and faculty—really that high, or can we attribute the product’s purported popularity to overzealous salesmanship?
In either case, someone has missed the mark. Even as someone who doesn’t consider guns to be inherently outrageous, I still have a hard time grasping the attraction of this product. In fact, this whole business idea is so off-putting that I’m tempted to mount my rameumpton and declare that it is not possible for a priesthood holder to carry consecrated oil in a repurposed military round and have any expectation that a blessing performed with it will be efficacious. I mean, talk about new wine in old bottles.
But maybe I’m missing something—Pax Americana wasn’t exactly established by carrots, after all, yet it (eventually) blessed (some of) those under its wings, which I guess is kind of like the gift of healing by the power of God. So why not combine tangible tokens of earthly and godly power and sell it to Mormons as “a symbol of a priesthood holder’s responsibility to protect their families”? Any opposed?
Comments
You’re not the only gun-owning BCC denizen who thinks this is a bit bonkers. But I have two uncles and a half dozen cousins who would honestly think this was the greatest gift they ever received. And they would indeed be a bit offended it was a Soviet round and not an American one. I remain skeptical that the primary market for this is in Hawaii, but I think it’ll sell in Utah and Idaho.
How in this world does this promote “religious liberty”? This is sick and wrong. Truly deranged. All decent Mormons should reject this forcefully.
Thank you for bringing this up. This is sickening.
My guess is the people who find this meaningful would also think the only improvement other than using an American and not a commie shell (seriously — crazy, so much for Reagan’s GOP; oh, and also for Ezra Taft Benson’s denigration of Soviet arms, as in when he expressed his opinion that at the “battle of Armageddon” all the weapons used would be either US or Soviet) would be if it were dipped in pig’s blood.
I mean how about a 7.62×51? US military round. Case is even longer hence more oil.
Dont get me wrong. I own two rifles in 7.62×39. They are fantastic on wild hogs. But a Soviet round?
There is a huge market for this idea. Just sayin.
As a non-priesthood holder, I don’t know that I am qualified to have an opinion, but I was pleased by this suggestion from my clever, pacifist, Canadian husband:
Do you think the manufacturers would approve of replacing the inscription with Isaiah 2:4?
And He shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.
A healing oil from a vessel designed to kill? Nope. That’s a big fail, and a fundamental misunderstanding of anything Jesus said, lived, or taught.
There’s also a 2 minute youtube video advertising them.
As Isaiah 2:4 reads… isn’t this taking the proverbial sword and turning it into a plowshare? Taking an armament and turning into a tool of the Prince of Peace?
If we were to literally take swords and make the tools I can imagine the angst…”sick and deranged. I wouldn’t expect crops to grow were those former weapons were used.” “A big fundamental fail… how could I ever cut the earth with metal that once cut men?”
I won’t be buying or using one, but it isn’t a denial of the faith for others to do so. This is only a “misunderstanding of anything Jesus ever said” if you ignore everything he said about war, fighting, or armor. There is quite a lot he said/taught about those things.
The moneychangers have figured out that they don’t actually have to be in the temple to defile it; they just need the BYU Bookstore’s help in finding plump suckers for their sales pitch. There probably are some chumps out there who can be persuaded that buying this junk will “promote religious liberty” and help them “preside.”
Thanks for this post. For any who might be wondering about this type of thing, it’s useful to have a place where its true nature is affirmed.
We are truly a warlike people.
Come on, you guys. Jesus is the Prince of Piece. Oh… wait… that was Peace? Uh oh.
I’m trying to find words. I just can’t. We have a number of guns in our home and I know how to shoot and clean all of them, but I just can’t imagine that a bullet is appropriate. Sigh.
I don’t begrudge the true sporting use of guns. I’m a former gun owner, and used to go hunting quite a bit. I gave it all up about 25 years ago when I began to have second thoughts about having guns in the house at all. The change to an obsession with self defense turned me off to the idea of gun ownership, and so this just makes me want to throw up. This just brings shame on the concept of a priesthood blessing. That being said, I probably have a few nephews who would want one, and not find anything wrong with it.
My father did metalwork in the army during WWII. After the war, he converted some artillery pieces (Sorry, I don’t really know what they are, much less the correct terminology. Shaped like a rocket, and about 6-7 inches high, the diameter of your thumb at the base.) into some nice looking silver-plated salt and pepper shakers. Pretty cool looking, actually. Salt and pepper seems like a better thing to put in it than consecrated oil.
Instead of making idols out of precious metals, now we make them out of steel and polycarbonate. We used to speak of God-given rights; now we say that our rights flow from the barrels of our guns.
BTW, I know a decent number of people who definitely would buy one of these for the intended purpose. Every single one of them is a mouthbreather. Every single one.
BYU-H students come up with some wacky ideas for the entrepreneurship program & competitions.
My favorite program at BYU-H is the Peacebuilding program through the McKay Center for Intercultural Understanding: https://davidomckaycenter.com/ or https://davidomckaycenter.byuh.edu/