Mormon Art in New York

Glen Nelson is a ghostwriter of twenty books, with three New York Times best sellers to his credit. He founded Mormon Artists Group in 1999 and remains its director. MAG has created 30 projects with 90 LDS artists. As a librettist, he has written three operas, five song cycles, two cantatas, and has published poetry and essays and collaborated with artists on many projects. He and his wife have published a book on their art collection, The Glen & Marcia Nelson Collection of Mormon Art. Nelson arrived in New York City 30 years ago, the year his driver’s license expired, which he has not renewed.

It started out as a dare, almost. Richard Bushman asked me what I would do if I won the lottery. Those weren’t his exact words, but he was curious to know what a seven-figure windfall might mean for Mormon Studies. He challenged me to identify the big ideas that could transform the ways Mormons think of themselves, interact with the public, and connect with each other.

For me, the solution was a single word: art.

Mormon Arts are in a strange place these days. On the one hand, there are Mormon artists of great accomplishment everywhere (the 10 Mormon artists in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art is just one example), but on the other hand, few LDS members know anything about our own art, or they think of Mormon art in terms of propaganda and kitsch.

It’s kind of bizarre that we are clueless about our best artists, if you think about it. Imagine walking on campus at Howard University and asking an African-American student if he has ever heard of Langston Hughes or Duke Ellington, Maya Angelou or August Wilson. It is nearly inconceivable that the answer would be no. Or chatting with a Bryn Mawr student about Toni Morrison, Flannery O’Connor, Helen Frankenthaler, Joni Mitchell. Would she have heard of them? C’mon.

For whatever reason—and there are reasons—we simply don’t know our own arts.

A quick definition of terms: for me, I want to be encyclopedic and inclusive. I’m interested in all arts, high and low. But most specifically, to the question of what “Mormon” means, this is what I’ve been saying: if you self-identify as Mormon and you’re making art, the art you’re making is Mormon Art.

So Richard and I have been working for the past 18 months and have created a new, nonprofit arts organization called the Mormon Arts Center, for which we are co-executive directors. It is based where we live in New York City, and its goals are these three: to present exhibitions and performances of Mormon arts in New York; to conduct and encourage scholarship and publishing regarding the totality of our artist output, 1830 to the present, worldwide; and to gather an archive for study of our music, visual art, design, architecture, literature, film…all of it.

A curious thing has happened as we’ve begun talking to people about our plans: checkbooks have opened wide. Maybe Richard wasn’t so far off with his lottery-like premise. And people of influence have rallied to become colleagues, advisors, and board/committee members. To me, it feels like there’s something in the air. The time has come.

Richard Bushman is fond of saying a couple of things that really connect with me. One is that Mormon Arts is now where Mormon History was 50 years ago; it is the new frontier. And second, scholarship and advocacy are key components of art. There is no Jackson Pollock without Clement Greenberg. We simply have to do a better job of exploring and explaining our artists. For me, the individual components of Mormon culture are in place, but they are like islands needing some serious bridge-building.

The first event of the Center will be a three-day arts festival at Riverside Church in New York City, June 29-July 1. As luck would have it, 2017 is the 50th anniversary of President Kimball’s aspirational Gospel Vision of the Arts speech in which he prodded BYU professors to imagine the creation of a generation of Mormon Shakespeares, Wagners, and Goethes. We’ll use the anniversary as a loose theme to ask where we are now.

The Festival will have a full-day symposium, a series of concerts and presentations, and a large art exhibition of works completed in the last three years. Four publications will be the result of the Festival. For whatever reason—timing or goodwill or something else—everyone we’ve invited to participate has agreed. It’s something like a Who’s Who.

I was speaking recently with a Church authority, and I posited that the Visitor’s Center model is broken. At least where I live, people on the street simply aren’t going to walk into a Church visitor’s center…but they would go to an art exhibition, a concert, a lecture series if it were done at professional standards, sans preaching.

So I wonder where this might lead. A permanent home in NYC? Maybe a place with rotating exhibitions, residency, publishing programs, concert series, ongoing scholarship? Well, actually, some of those things are already in the works. Stay tuned.

Information about the Center and the Festival this June can be found on the website, mormonartscenter.org. We announced the Festival last week. I would be really curious to get your feedback on this venture. It seems to me that the good readers of BCC are the perfect audience to chime in on what is possible.