Do you have an idea, but you’re so slow in getting around to it that you feel sort of stupid continuing it? But you also can’t convince yourself to let it go, so you do it anyway? That’s sort of how I feel right now. A few weeks ago, Steve and I decided that the Time Was Right for a ranking of all the important types of presses in this world. It was an appropriate revelation to seek, given the other announcement around that time. But shortly after we received our inspiration, disaster struck–things at work went crazy and caused me all manner of stress and distractions, and our once-timely ranking was forgotten. By me, anyway. But Steve never forgets. He never, ever forgets, people.

As always, these rankings are authoritative.

Steve: Presses, ranked.

Scott: brb, 15 min

Steve: k fine

Garlic

Scott: (that’s all I’ve got)

Bench

Steve: (here, this will help – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Press )

Alternative Full-court

Scott: I seriously can’t think of anything else.

Steve: #1 is Panini for sure

Scott: What is a panini press? Just a pair of hot pieces of metal?

Steve: SCOTT.

Scott: I don’t subscribe to the Williams-Sonoma catalogue like you, STEVE

Steve: You don’t have to subscribe to appreciate their fine kitchen electrics. Just look at this fine panini press. Look at it! You cannot make a bad sandwich with this.

Scott: Come for the peppermint bark ($29.99 + S&H), stay for the Panini Press ($239.99 + S&H)

Steve: Dang now I want a panini

Scott: Holy balls that machine is the biggest waste of money on Earth

Shoulder Along

Steve: Put your shoulder to the wheel)… scratch that, it’s not press along, it’s forward

Scott: It’s actually “Push”

Steve: Press Forward Saints, which is just good advice for the cassette tape era Saints

Scott: Well, that’s a totally different lyric than “shoulder to the wheel”

Steve: Almost as good as the follow-up hymn, “Be Kind Rewind Saints”

Expositor

Steve: (too soon?)

Steve: You’re still thinking about how expensive that panini press was, but I am telling you that your sandwich game needs an uplift.

Scott: I’m telling you that I could make a hot sandwich without an idiotic machine like that

Steve: LIAR!

Wine, single-passenger (Isaiah 63:3) Corp, White House

Steve: wtf #2 was gonna be bcc press, jerkface

Scott: I wasn’t feeling this list to begin with, but the panini press just took whatever air was left right out of it

Steve: THAT WAS THE POINT

Scott: Okay, I withdraw #2. But now we need a #1

Steve: PANINI DAMMIT.

Scott: Okay, then you need a #8 or whatever.

Steve: Do you hate paninis?!

Scott: I like the idea of a panini more than I like the taste of most panini. Most paninis I’ve had were overly greasy and gross.

Steve: My friend you have missed out

Scott: You cannot improve on the grilled cheese sandwich, so why bother?

Steve: !?!?!?!

Scott: FACT

Steve: I hope you are posting this thread because the public is going to rip you to shreds. #8 can be French press, for the coffee-drinkers. This will go down as a landmark ranking.

Scott: Every time I eat a panini, I think, “Wow, do you know what would be better than this? If we took the same sandwich, removed all the spinach, artisan cheese, pasty-white-red unripe roma tomatoes, and all the other bull-crap, replaced it all with 2 slices of Kraft American Singles, and served it with a cup of tomato soup.” THAT’S WHAT I THINK

Steve: Oh Scott.