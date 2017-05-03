Aphorisms on Pornography

I’ve written this as a list of aphorisms, without the traditional scholia. I figure that’s what the comment section is for.
1. Institutionally, we care about pornography mostly because it corrupts priesthood holders (i.e., men).
1.1. The Aaronic Priesthood curriculum for September has a lesson on avoiding pornography; the corresponding lesson for Young Women is on guarding one’s virtue; it mentions pornography only secondarily.
2. We’re only incidentally concerned about how pornography affects women—and even then, we often frame those effects in male-centric terms.
2.1. We’re willing to say that objectifying women is a problem, but only as a sin that men might commit, not as a cultural problem.
2.1.1. “What if it was your wife/daughter/sister on the screen?” contributes to objectification rather than solving it.
2.1.1.1. Identifying women only through their relationship to a man denies them full personhood.
2.1.1.2. Of course those relationships still matter, but they cannot be all that matters.
2.1.2. We seem too little concerned about the trafficking and abuse of women that the pornography industry entails.
2.2. D&C 121 suggests that dehumanizing women corrupts priesthood holders, whether it involves pornography or not.
3. We treat pornography as a problem primarily involving men, but we make women (Potiphar’s wife, Bathsheba, the harlot Isabel) the root cause of the problem.
3.1. See also: “modest is hottest,” which encourages women to make themselves more attractive to men by attempting to control the effects that their bodies have on men, which doesn’t have a darn thing to do with how women actually feel or think about their own bodies.
3.2. Modesty culture thus puts forward the objectification of women as a possible solution for a problem rooted in… the objectification of women.
4. A better correction to the problem of objectification would be learning to see women as fully human, with divine potential.
4.1. Both men and women need to learn to see women this way.
4.2. Mormonism has the theological resources to envision fully divine femininity.
4.2.1. We grossly underutilize these resources.
4.2.2. We have a (highly undeveloped) doctrine of Heavenly Mother, for instance, but talking about her still seems rather taboo.
4.2.2.1. Putting the doctrine of Heavenly Mother to effective use against pornography would require extricating her from the theological legacy of polygamy.
4.2.3. The Young Women recite every week a claim to their Divine Nature, and yet in the Church at large we seem to talk not at all about what this might mean, for women in particular.
4.3. Unlike statues of Greek goddesses, divinity cannot be found on pedestals.
4.4. Envisioning a fully divine femininity means being willing to accept revelation from female sources.
4.4.1. Just as we do not expect revelations that come to men to accord with our current understanding of things (indeed, we expect them not to: that’s what makes them revelations), we should expect to be surprised at what women teach us.
4.4.2. The feminine divine cannot be truly divine if it conforms to current human expectations, including cultural expectations about gender roles.
4.5. Love is not love if it loves only what is like itself; love, rather, involves figuring out how to live in relation with substantive differences in perspective and experience.
4.5.1. Gender contributes to such substantive difference in complex but irreducible ways. Women are people, mysterious only in the way that people ordinarily are, and yet their perspectives and experience are not fungible with men’s.
4.5.2. There is a divinity in those irreducible differences without which the Body of Christ is incomplete: shall the eye say to the hand, “I have no need of you?”
5. Learning to see women as fully human, with divine potential, will also mean coming to terms with female sexual desire.
5.1. Pornography invites men to see female sexual desire only as a means to the fulfillment of their own: “It’s okay that I want to do that to her, because she really wants it.”
5.1.1. Talk of Potiphar’s wife, Bathsheba, and the harlot Isabel encourages rather than discourages this tendency.
5.1.1.1. David raped Bathsheba and had her husband killed to cover it up. Blaming the episode on her is fundamentally unjust. Isabel may also be less blameworthy than Alma makes her out to be.
5.2. An independently existing female sexual desire does not map neatly onto male fantasy.
5.2.1. Failure to acknowledge female sexual desire that operates outside male fantasy also distorts male sexual desire, reframing it as an insatiable monstrosity that women carry the ultimate responsibility for controlling.
5.2.2. As a corollary to the last, placing the responsibility for both fulfilling and controlling male sexual desire on women not only denies women the responsibility for their own independent desire (which in this framework may be assumed not to exist), but it also denies men the responsibility for their desire.
5.2.3. Consequently, independent sexual desire for both men and women is best understood relationally.
5.2.4. Sexual sin is therefore best understood in terms of misrelation, not in terms of individual purity.
5.2.4.1. In the case of David and Bathsheba, the misrelation consists in David’s using an unequal power relationship to get what he wanted. The inequality compromised her capacity to give a free and full consent, in the same way that employees can’t really consent to sex with their bosses.
5.3. Denying sexual agency to both men and women produces a culture of shame and powerlessness.
5.3.1. Sexual shame works differently for LGBTQ Mormons than for cis/straight Mormons, because of the mandate for LGBTQ celibacy. It’s a conversation for another time, but worth noting here.
5.4. The notion of pornography addiction is (in most cases, but not all) a product of this shame and the sense of powerlessness it fosters.
6. The Mormon pornography problem is better addressed relationally than by recourse to purity or shame.
6.1. A relational solution requires changes to Mormon understandings of both masculinity and femininity.
6.1.1. Mormon men need to learn to hear women speak perspectives that are not culturally framed by men.
6.1.2. Where necessary, Mormon women need to learn to speak such perspectives.
6.1.3. The burden of opening space for such perspectives falls almost exclusively on men, because they have a near-monopoly on institutional power.
6.1.4. Opening that space is going to be scary for everyone, so be kind. Act out of love, not a desire to provoke.
6.2. Purity discourse assumes something that can be controlled; relationality assumes the existence of another person who does not (and should not) conform to our wishes. Control is antithetical to this approach.
6.2.1. Right relation means mutual vulnerability, which means the near certainty of error, but also the hope that error can be redeemed through ongoing relation.
6.2.2. Consider the way that God is vulnerable to humanity because of our agency; letting us have that could be the worst mistake that God ever made, and yet there is hope that our freedom might be redeemed in the end, through Christ.
6.2.3. Similarly, right human relation depends on the possibility that redemptive revelation could come through any party to the relationship.
6.3. Porn does not kill love; in the words of Paul, love “bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things” (1 Cor. 13:7, NRSV). If even prophecy will fail before love does, porn will fail, too. Caritas vincit omnia.
6.4. Creating shame around porn use only leads to more porn use and relational dysfunction; shame causes people to “hate their own blood,” which makes God weep (Moses 7:33).
6.5 The various forms of misrelation that contribute to porn use often create deep agony, both in people who use porn and in people close to them; the only Christian response is to heed our baptismal covenant to mourn with those who mourn. We refute the idea that porn kills love by loving.
6.5.1. People in abusive relationships are not obligated by love to remain in those relationships. Love calls for self-sacrifice, yes, but love also puts limits on it.
6.6. Misrelation includes misrelation with oneself.
6.6.1. The shame associated with pornography diminishes the self-love that we need in order to love our neighbor as ourselves.
6.6.2. Repenting for pornography use includes re-establishing a proper self-love, grounded in God’s unconditional love. Love yourself as God loves you; then you’ll be in a better position to love others as God loves them.
6.6.3. Learning to love yourself by loving others works too. The order doesn’t matter: just love.
6.7. Meeting the agony of misrelation with true compassion may not end porn use, but it will at least contribute to healing the wound.
7. If we seek liberation for the whole human family in love through Christ, all else will follow.
Yes. Just so much this.
Jason, thank you for the feast for thought. Among the myriad of thoughts and questions that arose in my mind upon reading this, one statement stood out: “Denying sexual agency to both men and women produces a culture of shame and powerlessness.”
What exactly do you mean by “sexual agency?”
I suppose I mean the ability to own the choice to participate in sexual activity as a product of one’s own will and desire, instead of placing the primary responsibility for policing such activity on women, which denies male agency and pretends that a woman’s agency with regard to herself doesn’t even exist.
This is excellent. I was happy to see 5.3.1 included (rather as a footnote) as an active, participating gay member of the church. It happens that the last time I had an open conversation with a church leader (a recently returned Mission President who had also served as an Area President and Seventy) he did ask “How does the viewing of pornography differ for gay men than for straight men.” That was the first time I was ever aware of the question being asked and it caught me a bit off guard. Fortunately I did not have much experience of my own, but I am certainly aware of its different function within the gay community. It really is a topic that should be examined sooner rather than later.
“David raped Bathsheba and had her husband killed to cover it up. Blaming the episode on her is fundamentally unjust.” I’ve never experienced anything in LDS culture that has placed the blame of this episode on Bathsheba. What am I missing?
Agreed, Dr. GSA. Thank you for sharing your experience.
Some people read the story as her using her sexuality to angle for power. That, or fault her for being so sexy there bathing on the roof that poor David just couldn’t help himself. That said, I’m happy that you’ve never heard this stuff at church.
This is brilliant. Thank you! Also 4.4 and 6.1.1 – 6.1.4 — which, when I write it here, feels like I’m referencing scriptural verse. Which I am.
Jason, I have seen recently what seems to be a backlash against a concept of modesty. First of all, modesty in dress, speech and action, applicable equally to both genders, seems to me to be worthy of placing at the altar of our creator. In my experience it has been decades since I have heard any sensible gospel leader or teacher blame a female’s lack of what might be considered modest dress or behavior as the “cause” of a male’s inappropriate or improper thoughts, words or actions. Every person has the agency to act for himself or herself, thus all have the capability and responsibility to choose to reject temptation, like Joseph and Potiphar’s wife, no matter what is offered.
Marvelous. Fuel for thought and discussion in every line. Discussion meaning expansion and explication, since I agree to a surprisingly high degree (surprising to me, because I am seldom agreeable).
It seems to me that 6 is not strong enough (but see 6.4 as a partial correction). In short, purity concepts–perversely (? too strong ? double meaning intended ?) — turn out to be a negative, a problem rather than an aid. Also purity is such a strong thread in Mormon (and apparently evangelical) discourse, that it has to be addressed directly and a safe place found. Because rejecting it outright just isn’t going to work.
[All “in my opinion” obviously.]
Ignoring the female sex drive creates an impossible paradox for women – we are supposed to remain sexless and virginal while getting married and bearing children. However, I suppose we’d better get used to the paradox. We are, after all, supposed to be like Heavenly Mother someday and She is (apparently) omniscient and omnipotent while remaining silent and invisible.
Darryl, I can easily find remarks from general leaders (Elder Callister, President Dalton come to mind) who have said so in the past couple of years. Are they insensible then?
Darryl Lee: have you considered that you “have not experienced” such rhetoric because you’re a man?
JK: May your Summa Pornographia provide the scaffolding for continuing conversation. I can imagine that this document (esp thickened with scholia) would make a crucial (in the etymological/healing sense of that word) and transformative contribution to relationships in our community.
Darryl Lee, in April 2005 Elder Oaks actually said in a General Conference talk:
Those words, from an Apostle in General Conference, firmly push the responsibility for a man’s thoughts onto a woman’s shoulders. That is wrong. We are responsible for our own thoughts and actions, and blaming others is part of how men can see women as objects, a “thing” to tempt them, rather than a fellow human being.
It would help everyone if we changed the tenor of our modesty discussions, which focus myopically on what women are wearing and how they might effect men, to actual behavior, independent of clothing. Modesty actually has a meaning, and it has very little to do with clothing, but you would never know to look at the last 15 years of our discourse.
Wow! So many great thoughts, Jason. I particularly think 3.2 is an excellent one: the religious objectification of women is really not so different from the objectification of women in porn, and the former is clearly not a good answer to the latter.
Also, your point in 4.4.1 about expecting to be surprised by the content of revelations coming through women is such a good one. I’ve seen people ask in discussions of women’s ordination, for example, what advocates of it expect to change if it were to happen. I really like your point, which seems to be that we just don’t know, but it should be some great and important things pertaining to the kingdom of God.
Right, Ziff: we don’t know. Even putting aside the question of women’s ordination, I think that we should welcome such surprises in our ward council meetings, Gospel Doctrine lessons, and everywhere else in the quotidian workings of our church.
Thanks so much for this, Jason! I appreciate the care with which you have woven together these myriad threads of thought on pornography, consent, relationality, shame, women’s voices, etc… I’m going to return to this (and the eventual book) frequently as I think through how to more healthily and helpfully discuss these issues at home and at church.
Good stuff here. There is no slowing down on how much we talk about modesty (in terms of covering oneself) at church. If you are a young woman, or even an activity day girl, you are going to hear about it all the time. There was a sharing time lesson in primary (published in the manual that goes out for church wide use) about it last year that three year old sunbeams got to enjoy.
I’d like to expand upon several points and highlight the need to alter our interpretation of the idea of “harlots,” “prostitutes,” scriptural “seductresses,” and current female “porn stars”: We should replace these words with “victim of human trafficking” when we hear or read them. These words are used to sexually vilify women, now and throughout history, and to displace accountability for historically male domination of vulnerable populations and individuals.
In the present day, the vast majority of those we call prostitutes are victims of a male-dominated sexual slave trade. I cannot imagine there was much difference — or rather there may have been even greater oppression of women “whores, harlots, prostitutes” at a time when women were thought to be 2/3 of a soul — not even fully human — in this time period. (And we are still fighting to be considered fully human, equal to male humans, 2,000+ years later.)
In this context, Corianton, David (and every other human who has participated in or benefitted from the sexual oppression or abuse of another) turned away from God in his sexual sin. Compulsive pornography use or abuse (addiction) is a sin because it supports the victimization of women. It alters brain chemistry of the addict, as do other addictions.
I reject the notion that Bathsheba or Potipher’s wife or any other scripturally-noted/sexually-seductive woman was in any way responsible for the loss of souls other than her own. And even that gives me pause: women who are forced into prostitution or who choose it often are wounded long before . . .
And, Darryl, Joseph wasn’t noble for rejecting temptation. He was just being a decent human being.
Thank you, Jason. A terrific read, line by line, that has me reassessing so many aspects of human relationships. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Thanks. A great resource to test both myself and to share and discuss with others.
Thoughtful and thought-provoking, as always. I grew up in a sex-positive culture and am therefore not anti-porn in the same way that many folks in the church are, but I do like your points about how associating shame with porn (and, by extension, IMHO, sex and desire) is essentially unhealthy. I’d go further and say we need to stop, completely and absolutely, associating shame with sex and sexuality at all. There are times, I think, when both the law of chastity (esp. with regards to abstinence) and the fear concerning pre-marital sex do much more harm than good. Nice post.
1. Institutionally, we care about pornography mostly because it corrupts priesthood holders (i.e., men).
Men get the porn talk more because men consume porn more, not sure where you’re getting your information on intent here.
1.1. The Aaronic Priesthood curriculum for September has a lesson on avoiding pornography; the corresponding lesson for Young Women is on guarding one’s virtue; it mentions pornography only secondarily.
Again, see #1, although I agree that porn should be discussed more with women, especially with the rise of erotic literature on e-readers ad such.
2. We’re only incidentally concerned about how pornography affects women—and even then, we often frame those effects in male-centric terms.
Ibid.
2.1. We’re willing to say that objectifying women is a problem, but only as a sin that men might commit, not as a cultural problem.
I’m not sure what this means, generally it’s the assumption that men are doing the objectifying in both church and non-church discourse.
2.1.1. “What if it was your wife/daughter/sister on the screen?” contributes to objectification rather than solving it.
That approach may be a good supplement, but not replacement, for the more foundational reason to not watch porn.
2.1.1.1. Identifying women only through their relationship to a man denies them full personhood.
Agreed, fail to see how this relates to anything Church-wise.
2.1.1.2. Of course those relationships still matter, but they cannot be all that matters.
Agreed.
2.1.2. We seem too little concerned about the trafficking and abuse of women that the pornography industry entails.
There probably is a connection, but it hasn’t been demonstrated empirically, so it shouldn’t be invoked until it has been.
2.2. D&C 121 suggests that dehumanizing women corrupts priesthood holders, whether it involves pornography or not.
Agreed.
3. We treat pornography as a problem primarily involving men, but we make women (Potiphar’s wife, Bathsheba, the harlot Isabel) the root cause of the problem.
? in all my priesthood days I never heard that our sexual sins were caused by women.
3.1. See also: “modest is hottest,” which encourages women to make themselves more attractive to men by attempting to control the effects that their bodies have on men, which doesn’t have a darn thing to do with how women actually feel or think about their own bodies.
I agree that the “hottest” is problematic, but there’s nothing wrong with supporting the cultural notion that more wholesome dress is more attractive–or at least should be. If this is invoked, it should be very ancillary.
3.2. Modesty culture thus puts forward the objectification of women as a possible solution for a problem rooted in… the objectification of women.
In principle agree, but we may disagree with what “modesty culture” entails.
4. A better correction to the problem of objectification would be learning to see women as fully human, with divine potential.
Agreed.
4.1. Both men and women need to learn to see women this way.
Agreed.
4.2. Mormonism has the theological resources to envision fully divine femininity.
Agreed.
4.2.1. We grossly underutilize these resources.
Agreed, but arguing for same-sex sealings doesn’t exactly help the liberal case on this.
4.2.2. We have a (highly undeveloped) doctrine of Heavenly Mother, for instance, but talking about her still seems rather taboo.
Ibid.
4.2.2.1. Putting the doctrine of Heavenly Mother to effective use against pornography would require extricating her from the theological legacy of polygamy.
This implies that polygamy is based in the erotic. None of the BoM or D&C scriptures argue this, instead clearly making the case that it’s a reproductive imperative. D&C 121 ain’t going anywhere.
4.2.3. The Young Women recite every week a claim to their Divine Nature, and yet in the Church at large we seem to talk not at all about what this might mean, for women in particular.
Agreed.
4.3. Unlike statues of Greek goddesses, divinity cannot be found on pedestals.
Agreed.
4.4. Envisioning a fully divine femininity means being willing to accept revelation from female sources.
Agreed.
4.4.1. Just as we do not expect revelations that come to men to accord with our current understanding of things (indeed, we expect them not to: that’s what makes them revelations), we should expect to be surprised at what women teach us.
Occasionally God is a disruptive innovator, but usually it’s line upon line, so no, I’m not going to legitimize women chaining themselves to temple gates.
4.4.2. The feminine divine cannot be truly divine if it conforms to current human expectations, including cultural expectations about gender roles.
Until liberals get away from the gender nihilism engendered by the trans movement, you’re not in a position to tell us what exactly Heavenly Mother would contribute that Heavenly Father doesn’t already.
4.5. Love is not love if it loves only what is like itself; love, rather, involves figuring out how to live in relation with substantive differences in perspective and experience.
Agreed.
4.5.1. Gender contributes to such substantive difference in complex but irreducible ways. Women are people, mysterious only in the way that people ordinarily are, and yet their perspectives and experience are not fungible with men’s.
Agreed. But again see 4.3.
4.5.2. There is a divinity in those irreducible differences without which the Body of Christ is incomplete: shall the eye say to the hand, “I have no need of you?”
Ibid.
5. Learning to see women as fully human, with divine potential, will also mean coming to terms with female sexual desire.
Agreed.
5.1. Pornography invites men to see female sexual desire only as a means to the fulfillment of their own: “It’s okay that I want to do that to her, because she really wants it.”
Agreed.
5.1.1. Talk of Potiphar’s wife, Bathsheba, and the harlot Isabel encourages rather than discourages this tendency.
In my experience, they’re usually mentioned as a necessary prop to the storyline–the emphasis isn’t on their sinfulness. It’s always on the male’s sinfulness.
5.1.1.1. David raped Bathsheba and had her husband killed to cover it up. Blaming the episode on her is fundamentally unjust. Isabel may also be less blameworthy than Alma makes her out to be.
We don’t know if there was consent with Bathsheba. By assuming that there wasn’t you’re negating her own sexual agency.
5.2. An independently existing female sexual desire does not map neatly onto male fantasy.
Completely agree.
5.2.1. Failure to acknowledge female sexual desire that operates outside male fantasy also distorts male sexual desire, reframing it as an insatiable monstrosity that women carry the ultimate responsibility for controlling.
Agreed. Guy problem more than Church problem I’d argue.
5.2.2. As a corollary to the last, placing the responsibility for both fulfilling and controlling male sexual desire on women not only denies women the responsibility for their own independent desire (which in this framework may be assumed not to exist), but it also denies men the responsibility for their desire.
I always hear this gripe, but we men get plenty of lectures about controlling our sexuality. Maybe more than the women.
5.2.3. Consequently, independent sexual desire for both men and women is best understood relationally.
Not sure what this means.
5.2.4. Sexual sin is therefore best understood in terms of misrelation, not in terms of individual purity.
Not sure I agree. What about consensual porn use among couples? I’d argue that’s an objective purity issue.
5.2.4.1. In the case of David and Bathsheba, the misrelation consists in David’s using an unequal power relationship to get what he wanted. The inequality compromised her capacity to give a free and full consent, in the same way that employees can’t really consent to sex with their bosses.
So heads of state can never have sexual relationships? I get it if she was her employee, but we just don’t have a lot of info about the context.
5.3. Denying sexual agency to both men and women produces a culture of shame and powerlessness.
Yes.
5.3.1. Sexual shame works differently for LGBTQ Mormons than for cis/straight Mormons, because of the mandate for LGBTQ celibacy. It’s a conversation for another time, but worth noting here.
Yes, I suspect we’d disagree with some of the implications, but again, another time.
5.4. The notion of pornography addiction is (in most cases, but not all) a product of this shame and the sense of powerlessness it fosters.
Kind of agree. It hinges on what qualifies as an “addiction.” In terms of the looser definitions that we apply as non-clinicians, then yes porn addiction is a thing. In terms of the higher bar that’s reserved for hard drugs, then no.
6. The Mormon pornography problem is better addressed relationally than by recourse to purity or shame.
Agreed.
6.1. A relational solution requires changes to Mormon understandings of both masculinity and femininity.
See above comment about gender nihilism. Unless you’re willing to go out on the limb on particulars about masculinity and feminity, you can’t invoke it.
6.1.1. Mormon men need to learn to hear women speak perspectives that are not culturally framed by men.
Yes.
6.1.2. Where necessary, Mormon women need to learn to speak such perspectives.
Yes
6.1.3. The burden of opening space for such perspectives falls almost exclusively on men, because they have a near-monopoly on institutional power.
Agreed.
6.1.4. Opening that space is going to be scary for everyone, so be kind. Act out of love, not a desire to provoke.
Agreed.
6.2. Purity discourse assumes something that can be controlled; relationality assumes the existence of another person who does not (and should not) conform to our wishes. Control is antithetical to this approach.
Agreed.
6.2.1. Right relation means mutual vulnerability, which means the near certainty of error, but also the hope that error can be redeemed through ongoing relation.
Ibid
6.2.2. Consider the way that God is vulnerable to humanity because of our agency; letting us have that could be the worst mistake that God ever made, and yet there is hope that our freedom might be redeemed in the end, through Christ.
Ibid
6.2.3. Similarly, right human relation depends on the possibility that redemptive revelation could come through any party to the relationship.
Ibid
6.3. Porn does not kill love; in the words of Paul, love “bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things” (1 Cor. 13:7, NRSV). If even prophecy will fail before love does, porn will fail, too. Caritas vincit omnia.
Porn use can negatively influence marital closeness, whether that means it “kills love” I’ll let others decide.
6.4. Creating shame around porn use only leads to more porn use and relational dysfunction; shame causes people to “hate their own blood,” which makes God weep (Moses 7:33).
Yes.
6.5 The various forms of misrelation that contribute to porn use often create deep agony, both in people who use porn and in people close to them; the only Christian response is to heed our baptismal covenant to mourn with those who mourn. We refute the idea that porn kills love by loving.
See 6.3
6.5.1. People in abusive relationships are not obligated by love to remain in those relationships. Love calls for self-sacrifice, yes, but love also puts limits on it.
Agreed.
6.6. Misrelation includes misrelation with oneself.
Agreed.
6.6.1. The shame associated with pornography diminishes the self-love that we need in order to love our neighbor as ourselves.
Agree with all the rest.
I suppose that it was only a matter of time before my choice of genre prompted some proper animadversions.
3.2 FTW
By their nature listed aphorisms are difficult to dispute :)
Don’t get me wrong: the nerd in me is very happy about this development. Obviously I disagree with you about quite a bit, but that’s fine.
What “doctrine of Heavenly Mother”? There is no such thing in Mormonism. LDS scripture is totally silent on her existence, her character, her place in the eternal scheme of things. All we have is a bunch of speculative statements by Church leaders who have never had a shred of revelation on the subject. Show me a revelation on Heavenly Mother. God is peculiarly silent about her (or is it them?). Why? It’s certainly not so that we won’t speak disrespectfully of her (them). Or does the fact that only men are allowed to have binding revelations for the whole Church play the major role here? Just wondering.
I love this. I am a doctoral student in clinical Psychology, and this understanding of pornography is critical for many of my clients with pronography concerns.
I would like to push back on 6.6 a little. This could probably warrant an article unto itself.
When Jesus said love others as you love yourselves, he was speaking to the prideful, self-serving Pharisees. I reject the idea that we must first love ourselves before we can love others. When Christ spoke to His disciples the instruction was, “As I have loved you, love one another.” There was no injunction to amp up your “self love” first. I side with Gordon B Hinckley’s father and think we should “forget ourselves and go to work [loving and serving others].”
I could say more, but that’s the gist of it.
Yeah, that’s a controversial point. I recently had a long and pleasurable argument with a friend about it. The philosophical ramifications on both sides are pretty extensive.
From Tiberius…
2.1.1.1. Identifying women only through their relationship to a man denies them full personhood.
Agreed, fail to see how this relates to anything Church-wise.
Oh man. Literally. This is what scares me the most. That many men, including our leaders, don’t even see it. How do I keep holding on for change (in the temple especially) if you can’t even see that it is there.
See also his response to the point about HM and polygamy.
@Jason K. i couldn’t get myself to read his whole comment.
Reacting to Tiberius, I’d suggest an opposite criticism. I believe that the extreme binary nature of Mormon discourse about sex, sexuality and gender is not a feature but a fault. Played out in exaggerated and twisted form in pornography. To the extent your aphorisms rely on and perpetuate gender essentialism, I take it as a reflection of our society, both Western and Mormon, but I think it is not the way forward.
To put it another way, YES to:
4. A better correction to the problem of objectification would be learning to see women as fully human, with divine potential.
And to underscore, “fully human with divine potential” is not in some peculiar female-essential way (un)defined by an unknown Mother in Heaven, but fully human with divine potential exactly transparently exultantly like every person on the planet, gay, straight, male, female, trans, young, old, black, white.
I realized recently that I think for a lot of Mormons, the real problem with porn is the sexual stimulation of the person not involving a spouse. They might not like what is involved in the production of porn, but the focus is always on the user, which is why I think porn tends to be conflated with erotica and masturbation.
I wonder if we should try to distinguish between the sex industry (including porn) and other kinds of erotic material. Does the other stuff also objectify women in the same way? For the Strength of Youth teaches that intentionally causing sexual stimulation in yourself before marriage in any way is wrong. Is this healthy, or should we be open to some kind of sexual expression for single people?
Jason, I appreciate the multiple insights in your post. You are correct–the tendency to blame women for men’s sexual behaviors is ubiquitous in our culture, including college campuses (see Title IX issues including at BYU).
Tiberius, re: 2.1.1.1–Jason is absolutely on point here. The identity of women in the church (and often in society) is tied to their husbands. Women take on their husband’s name, abandoning the name given at birth and the identity developed before she married. In the Church women are tethered even more to men in an identity fashion; to the extent she is known, she is known as the wife of the Stake President, the wife of the Bishop, the Prophet, etc. Its in Church records. If she moves and her husband stays behind to complete his job, her records stay with him and she is invisible in the new ward. My Stake President once commented to me that I as Stake Relief Society President) was the most admired woman in the stake. I corrected him by pointing out that if there was a most admired women, it was his wife. She had managed to accomplish what many women of the stake had aspired to and only a few women in the stake had done–married an admired priesthood leader who was an example to other men, and who presumably did everything right. It was his wife who was seen as most likely to have her “calling and election made sure.”
Jason, I think your 5.4 comment misinterprets the result of that study, though I’m not entirely clear as to what you are saying so it’s hard to say.
But it’s important to note that porn addiction is in fact real and that shame around its use is not its principle cause. It’s true that porn addiction does occur in religious cultures at a slightly higher rate than others because religious shame acts a fueling agent for the addiction. But porn/sex addictions occur fairly consistently in all cultures, independent of prevailing attitudes towards sex and porn. In other words, it’s not really a sex discourse problem.
I understood the study to be saying that porn/sex addiction does exist, but that shame culture creates a lot of “false positives.” Is that fair? I’ll allow that the framework I’ve laid out here does not address actual addiction adequately.
@ Amanda:
Yes, I didn’t consider the temple ceremony, which still has a residue of the male-centric deification emphasis of the early Church. I guess my mind was on the “what are we hearing over the pulpit” track, for which case I do stand by my claim. That was a slip on my part and I don’t mean to diminish the effect current temple cosmology may have on women’s sense of their divine potential.
@ Christian:
Probably a bigger discussion for another day (and I don’t mean to rehash the Petrey/Hudson discussions about this), but IMHO it does seem this is a case of trying to have a cake and eat it too. Women’s rights are important for the left side of the spectrum, as are gay rights, so it seems natural that they’d try to dismiss the opposite-sex standard while still retaining Heavenly Mother and Heavenly Father as the archetype. The only way you can get to that is by de-sexing Heavenly Mother or making her neuter gender, and therefore removing what it is that made them distinctive. Why the insist on HM if She is for all intents and purposes identical to HF? What would we get by having Her?
Tiberius, for goodness sakes, pick something and comment on it. Make more than one comment. Don’t copy the entire post and add your annotations; no one wants to read it, especially when your only response is “agreed”. It’s like continually posting “me too!!!!”
I’ll take issue with this – “gender nihilism engendered by the trans movement”
There is no “movement”. There is no list of doctrines transgender people sign before they can “decide” to become transgender. There is a great range of beliefs, some of which even include having only two genders. There are even some beliefs that fit quite well into LDS eternal gender theology. Don’t dismiss an entire group of people based on what you believe “they must all be like and believe”.
Tiberius, the most obvious point to some of us is 2.1.1.1. Women in society are best known by their husband. Women relinquish their birth name –the name of their youth and identity formation–to take on his name. when they marry. In the Church this is magnified. We know that historically male leaders had multiple wives. What are their names? They are referred to with a number: Wife #1, Wife #2, etc.–even at current family reunions. In church records, when the couple moves, the wife first and the husband staying back to complete a job–her records stay with him. She is invisible in her new ward, until her husband arrives. The women most talked about and who are mentioned most in lesson manuals are the mothers and wives of the Presidents of the Church. Most members remain clueless regarding the strength of the Relief Society, the prior presidents, and their stunning work. UNLESS one was married to a Prophet. The most admired woman in any stake would be the stake president’s wife. Not the Stake Relief Society president or any woman leader. But the wife of the top priesthood holder in the stake. I apologize that this is a somewhat sketchy response–examples of the obvious are a challenge to condense in a comment.
christainkimball, I understand and fully support your recommendation, but I don’t think that the vast majority of men, even LDS men look at other men as gods in utero who one day will be worthy of worship (by whom, I have no idea). I certainly didn’t see my least favorite mission companion as such. It would take (and I hate to use this hackneyed term) a paradigm shift in how we consistently teach our relationship to God. Not just that someday, somehow we can be like Him, but that, right now, there truly is something divine about all 7.5 billion of us. As a Church, we’d have to embrace all the “weirdness” of theosis that we’ve quietly spent the last 60 years hiding behind curtains.
If we properly taught about and emphasized our true nature (even just as currently revealed) in an unflinching way, then, I think, the idea of pleasuring yourself while watching a god degrade him or herself becomes thoroughly abhorrent.
How do meekness, hope, and charity support and overlap with faith? (or a connection with the divine), or are those ideals even needed to support faith in God?
How you view and understand the physical manifestations of meekness, hope and charity directly informs your faith. If you view/understand those physical manifestations i.e. nakedness (meekness), arousal (hope), and giving and receiving love (charity) in the incorrect manner you are debilitating your ability to “see” them in the ideal and how they support faith.
Pornography is a counterfeit physical manifestation of how those ideals create and strengthen faith. Participation with pornography visually teaches that charity can circumvent agency and faith can be established by force and on demand, sounds like that other guy’s plan.
Might be taboo to equate the Christian triad of faith hope and charity; with arousal, sexual intercourse, and orgasam, but there seems to be a lot of overlap with those as physical manifestations of said ideals.
Amanda on May 3, 2017 at 9:57 am:
I see it, too. It still shocks me how many people who attend the temple regularly don’t see it. It punched me in the gut my first time through. I’ve lost hope, but am glad not everyone is as demoralized as I am.
Tiberius – “Why the insist on HM if She is for all intents and purposes identical to HF? What would we get by having Her?”
Why insist on HF when he is for all intents and purposes identical to Jesus? When we stop seeing them as individuals we take one more step away from their being a more advanced version of us. What we gain from knowing there is a HM is the ability for all of us, male and female, to see a future for ourselves as an individual part of a heavenly couple. Collapsing them into one being, just like collapsing the Godhead into one being, collapses them into an amorphous being that is completely alien to us and what we can become.
My point about substantial but irreducible difference owes more to Trinitarian theology than any “gender nihilism” (although I suppose that “substantial” is the wrong word once you get into the later iterations of said theology).
Frank, I think Tiberius would agree with you. I think his problem is in what he perceives as a movement to de-gender of God in order to give Heavenly Mother an effective role in the eternities (pardon the clumsiness of my speech, I’m typing fast). I don’t think he has a problem with Heavenly Mother, just with the idea that gender is meaningless in heaven.
Not a Cougar is correct. I agree with everything Frank said there, but I just hold that it’s a deeply heteronormative and cisnormative position to take; it still assumes that there are two main, fundamental categories that both have to be represented in a heavenly couple.
Also, in regards to the main point of the OP, and on the note of purity culture, when I tried to pull this post up on my phone the filter my wife installed blocked this website; you dirty, filthy people.
Two quibbles:
4.4. Envisioning a fully divine femininity means being willing to accept revelation from female sources.
Please clarify. Are we talking about receiving revelation from Heavenly Mother, or mortal women here on earth being revelators or both? This seems a bit overreaching, as we don’t fully understand the mechanism for revelation in the first place except that it comes through the power of the Holy Ghost, which seems traditionally male.
4.4.2. The feminine divine cannot be truly divine if it conforms to current human expectations, including cultural expectations about gender roles.
This seems a case of “who are we to say?” It seems presumptuous on our part to dictate how God(s) may present themselves and what life is like in a world we don’t remember.
Taking us far afield, but the way I (a cis-male white Mormon) think about Mother in Heaven is that I am created in the image of God in every aspect–father and mother, maker and nurturer, full of power and full of wisdom, and to the extent I can comprehend the charge to “be like them” I want to be like Mother every bit as much as Father. Although I admit to a slight preference for Son.
The idea that women should be like Mother and men should be like Father (which I have heard) strikes me as dangerous heresy.
I don’t understand why defining HF and HM as male/female presupposes all other options for all the other Gods and their relationships. Who is to say that HF’s brother isn’t in a vastly different situation. How would we even know? Unless we’ve given up on the endless posterity idea, I suppose. Do we now believe the spiritual genealogical tree starts with HF/HM? Frankly, that’s not what I was taught growing up in the church.
This discussion seems incomplete without acknowledging the somewhat significant amount of people who enjoy anonymously posting explicit images of themselves.
This blog post is about Tamar rather than Bathsheba, but it illustrates a simiar point:
https://bycommonconsent.com/2014/07/12/throwing-tamar-under-the-linguistic-bus/
Scripture is not completely silent on Mother in Heaven:
https://www.dialoguejournal.com/wp-content/uploads/sbi/articles/Dialogue_V41N04_133.pdf
I’m flabbergasted by people who say they’ve never heard women and their modesty being blamed for men’s thoughts or actions. I’ve heard it implied or plainly stated in General Conference, EQ, Sunday School, and various Sacrament talks. Am i just the lucky one?
Not even remotely, jeremyjohnsen. I’m sure there are people who have never heard it, and I am sure there are many men who didn’t even pick up on it, or claim they have never heard it, or simply don’t notice it. Just like Tiberius can say:
That kind of statement is A) so common, and B) leaves many women feeling gobsmacked and further erased. That invisibility is a huge part of the problem. You cannot fix what you cannot see, or even worse, what you cannot acknowledge.