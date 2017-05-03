Aphorisms on Pornography

by

I’ve written this as a list of aphorisms, without the traditional scholia. I figure that’s what the comment section is for.

1. Institutionally, we care about pornography mostly because it corrupts priesthood holders (i.e., men).

1.1. The Aaronic Priesthood curriculum for September has a lesson on avoiding pornography; the corresponding lesson for Young Women is on guarding one’s virtue; it mentions pornography only secondarily.

2. We’re only incidentally concerned about how pornography affects women—and even then, we often frame those effects in male-centric terms.

2.1. We’re willing to say that objectifying women is a problem, but only as a sin that men might commit, not as a cultural problem.

2.1.1. “What if it was your wife/daughter/sister on the screen?” contributes to objectification rather than solving it.

2.1.1.1. Identifying women only through their relationship to a man denies them full personhood.

2.1.1.2. Of course those relationships still matter, but they cannot be all that matters.

2.1.2. We seem too little concerned about the trafficking and abuse of women that the pornography industry entails.

2.2. D&C 121 suggests that dehumanizing women corrupts priesthood holders, whether it involves pornography or not.

3. We treat pornography as a problem primarily involving men, but we make women (Potiphar’s wife, Bathsheba, the harlot Isabel) the root cause of the problem.

3.1. See also: “modest is hottest,” which encourages women to make themselves more attractive to men by attempting to control the effects that their bodies have on men, which doesn’t have a darn thing to do with how women actually feel or think about their own bodies.

3.2. Modesty culture thus puts forward the objectification of women as a possible solution for a problem rooted in… the objectification of women.

4. A better correction to the problem of objectification would be learning to see women as fully human, with divine potential.

4.1. Both men and women need to learn to see women this way.

4.2. Mormonism has the theological resources to envision fully divine femininity.

4.2.1. We grossly underutilize these resources.

4.2.2. We have a (highly undeveloped) doctrine of Heavenly Mother, for instance, but talking about her still seems rather taboo.

4.2.2.1. Putting the doctrine of Heavenly Mother to effective use against pornography would require extricating her from the theological legacy of polygamy.

4.2.3. The Young Women recite every week a claim to their Divine Nature, and yet in the Church at large we seem to talk not at all about what this might mean, for women in particular.

4.3. Unlike statues of Greek goddesses, divinity cannot be found on pedestals.

4.4. Envisioning a fully divine femininity means being willing to accept revelation from female sources.

4.4.1. Just as we do not expect revelations that come to men to accord with our current understanding of things (indeed, we expect them not to: that’s what makes them revelations), we should expect to be surprised at what women teach us.

4.4.2. The feminine divine cannot be truly divine if it conforms to current human expectations, including cultural expectations about gender roles.

4.5. Love is not love if it loves only what is like itself; love, rather, involves figuring out how to live in relation with substantive differences in perspective and experience.

4.5.1. Gender contributes to such substantive difference in complex but irreducible ways. Women are people, mysterious only in the way that people ordinarily are, and yet their perspectives and experience are not fungible with men’s.

4.5.2. There is a divinity in those irreducible differences without which the Body of Christ is incomplete: shall the eye say to the hand, “I have no need of you?”

5. Learning to see women as fully human, with divine potential, will also mean coming to terms with female sexual desire.

5.1. Pornography invites men to see female sexual desire only as a means to the fulfillment of their own: “It’s okay that I want to do that to her, because she really wants it.”

5.1.1. Talk of Potiphar’s wife, Bathsheba, and the harlot Isabel encourages rather than discourages this tendency.

5.1.1.1. David raped Bathsheba and had her husband killed to cover it up. Blaming the episode on her is fundamentally unjust. Isabel may also be less blameworthy than Alma makes her out to be.

5.2. An independently existing female sexual desire does not map neatly onto male fantasy.

5.2.1. Failure to acknowledge female sexual desire that operates outside male fantasy also distorts male sexual desire, reframing it as an insatiable monstrosity that women carry the ultimate responsibility for controlling.

5.2.2. As a corollary to the last, placing the responsibility for both fulfilling and controlling male sexual desire on women not only denies women the responsibility for their own independent desire (which in this framework may be assumed not to exist), but it also denies men the responsibility for their desire.

5.2.3. Consequently, independent sexual desire for both men and women is best understood relationally.

5.2.4. Sexual sin is therefore best understood in terms of misrelation, not in terms of individual purity.

5.2.4.1. In the case of David and Bathsheba, the misrelation consists in David’s using an unequal power relationship to get what he wanted. The inequality compromised her capacity to give a free and full consent, in the same way that employees can’t really consent to sex with their bosses.

5.3. Denying sexual agency to both men and women produces a culture of shame and powerlessness.

5.3.1. Sexual shame works differently for LGBTQ Mormons than for cis/straight Mormons, because of the mandate for LGBTQ celibacy. It’s a conversation for another time, but worth noting here.

5.4. The notion of pornography addiction is (in most cases, but not all) a product of this shame and the sense of powerlessness it fosters.

6. The Mormon pornography problem is better addressed relationally than by recourse to purity or shame.

6.1. A relational solution requires changes to Mormon understandings of both masculinity and femininity.

6.1.1. Mormon men need to learn to hear women speak perspectives that are not culturally framed by men.

6.1.2. Where necessary, Mormon women need to learn to speak such perspectives.

6.1.3. The burden of opening space for such perspectives falls almost exclusively on men, because they have a near-monopoly on institutional power.

6.1.4. Opening that space is going to be scary for everyone, so be kind. Act out of love, not a desire to provoke.

6.2. Purity discourse assumes something that can be controlled; relationality assumes the existence of another person who does not (and should not) conform to our wishes. Control is antithetical to this approach.

6.2.1. Right relation means mutual vulnerability, which means the near certainty of error, but also the hope that error can be redeemed through ongoing relation.

6.2.2. Consider the way that God is vulnerable to humanity because of our agency; letting us have that could be the worst mistake that God ever made, and yet there is hope that our freedom might be redeemed in the end, through Christ.

6.2.3. Similarly, right human relation depends on the possibility that redemptive revelation could come through any party to the relationship.

6.3. Porn does not kill love; in the words of Paul, love “bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things” (1 Cor. 13:7, NRSV). If even prophecy will fail before love does, porn will fail, too. Caritas vincit omnia.

6.4. Creating shame around porn use only leads to more porn use and relational dysfunction; shame causes people to “hate their own blood,” which makes God weep (Moses 7:33).

6.5 The various forms of misrelation that contribute to porn use often create deep agony, both in people who use porn and in people close to them; the only Christian response is to heed our baptismal covenant to mourn with those who mourn. We refute the idea that porn kills love by loving.

6.5.1. People in abusive relationships are not obligated by love to remain in those relationships. Love calls for self-sacrifice, yes, but love also puts limits on it.

6.6. Misrelation includes misrelation with oneself.

6.6.1. The shame associated with pornography diminishes the self-love that we need in order to love our neighbor as ourselves.

6.6.2. Repenting for pornography use includes re-establishing a proper self-love, grounded in God’s unconditional love. Love yourself as God loves you; then you’ll be in a better position to love others as God loves them.

6.6.3. Learning to love yourself by loving others works too. The order doesn’t matter: just love.

6.7. Meeting the agony of misrelation with true compassion may not end porn use, but it will at least contribute to healing the wound.

7. If we seek liberation for the whole human family in love through Christ, all else will follow.