by

Woe to them that are at ease in Zion. (Amos 6:1:)

I have not been able to get this verse out of my head since I learned yesterday that the US House of Representatives narrowly voted to eliminate 800 billion dollars of benefits designed to help the poorest Americans get health care in order to fund an 800 billion dollar tax cut for the wealthiest. I have never seen a starker example in my country of the wealthy and powerful manipulating the structures of society in order to enrich powerful people at the expense of the most vulnerable members of society. This is exactly the sort of thing that the prophets were always talking about.

I’m not at all interested in arguing the merits of the legislation. If you think that what happened yesterday was a good thing, then stop reading now; you’ll just get angrier as you go on. Scroll down to the comments section and make the inevitable observation about me being a “snowflake” or an “SJW” or comparing me to Stalin. I can handle it. In Amos’s day, you would have been able to throw rocks.

I want to talk to the people who are opposed to what happened–who either think that some level of health care is a basic right or who, failing that, at least agree that there is something wrong with powerful people creating a health care system that drives prices well beyond market levels with insurance subsidized and then makes it impossible for a large portion of the country to get insurance (but still requires them to pay inflated prices for health care). To the people who are angry about any of this I want to say, you are probably not angry enough.

I want to convince you to be more dismayed than you already are. So upset that you can’t think of anything else. I want you to be so obsessed with making this right that you don’t want to do anything else until it has been reversed. Eating should be a burden, and sleep should be unthinkable. Don’t even bother to bathe or change your clothes. You should think and talk about nothing else until justice runs down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream. (Amos 5:24)

If you get to this point you will understand something of what it is like to be a prophet. Very few prophets of the past were presidents of stuff. They didn’t run things or lead people. They came from the margins of a society to tell rich and powerful people that they were working against the Kingdom of God. And they were compulsively unable not to speak against the injustices that they saw. To be a prophet was to be unable not to speak about social inequality. Amos was a Social Justice Warrior before it was even an acronym. He could not be anything else. Just listen to him in Chapter 2:



Thus saith the Lord; For three transgressions of Israel, and for four, I will not turn away the punishment thereof; because they sold the righteous for silver, and the poor for a pair of shoes; That pant after the dust of the earth on the head of the poor, and turn aside the way of the meek. . . . And they lay themselves down upon clothes laid to pledge by every altar, and they drink the wine of the condemned in the house of their god. (Amos 2:6-8)



Christians of any stripe who scoff at the idea of “social justice” must either ignore or violently misinterpret every book that we teach our children to read and revere. Every one of them charges us with creating a society–with whatever mechanisms citizens use to create societies–that reins in the powerful and protects the poor. When we actively seek to create social structures that allow powerful people to enrich themselves at the expense of less powerful people–all the time saying that they are “obeying the law” because the law has been bent to their interests–we are working directly against the Kingdom of God.

But Amos wasn’t even talking to the wealthy and powerful who bent the law to their desires. Not really. Those people don’t listen to prophets who preach against them, since they can always afford prophets who say things they like. The prophet speak, not to the people who make injustice happen, but to people who let injustice happen. Amos had a special name for such people. He called them “them that are at ease in Zion.” And all he had to say to them was “woe.”

We are all responsible for the world that we make. And those of us fortunate enough to live in a democracy are responsible for the world that we vote for or the world that we do not work hard enough against. “Social justice” is not an invention of the God-hating left. It is a scriptural requirement for anybody who claims to care about the Kingdom of God. When faced with it in a world that we have any ability to influence, our best bet is to be like Amos and stand up on a wall someplace and say,

They sold the righteous for silver, and the poor for a pair of shoes.