Lost Longing, Or, The Book You Didn’t Know You Needed

It’s almost Mother’s Day. I can tell from the little knot of confusion pushing itself towards the front of my consciousness. On Father’s Day, it’s easy to choose the hymns: “O My Father,” and “Our Father, By Whose Name”– Our Father, by whose name all fatherhood is known…Thy children bless in every place, that they may all behold thy face/and knowing thee, may grow in grace.

There aren’t hymns for Mother’s Day, not really. Beyond affirming Her existence, we don’t know what to sing or say. So we argue–it’s easy enough to name the doctrinal and historical complications of naming Our Mother, and often, those complications are a comfort. The retreat into theory eases the ache of the simple questions.

Until someone writes a series of small, perfect poems asking simple questions, like the ones in Rachel Hunt Steenblik’s Mother’s Milk, forthcoming from BCC Press.Rachel’s poems, and the accompanying illustrations by Ashley Mae Hoiland, remind us that at the root of all the theological arguments and historical explanations lies something simple and infinitely profound–the child’s longing to know and be known by her parent. Our most tender explanations of God rely on our understanding of God as father, as a tender parent. Mormons assert, sometimes to the consternation of other Christians, that we are like our heavenly parent in ways that enable us to become like him–“grow in grace.” As Eliza R. Snow wrote, the thought that God is an unpartnered father “makes reason stare,” and yet every week in church, we speak of him as though he were. It is so deeply embedded in the ground of our consciousness that we don’t even notice how bizarre it is that our young women stand and say “We are daughters of our Heavenly Father, who loves us, and we love Him…” at the beginning of their many lessons on the importance of becoming mothers.

What Every Child Wants to Know

What every child wants to know is

if her Mother is watching.

What every child wants to know is,

if she is seen.

Where is the Mama?

When Abbi was two, she

asked Where’s da mama

in this story? (about every story)

When I was twenty-four,

I borrowed her question.

Some of the poems simply re-imagine our loveliest scriptures in the simplest, most obvious ways that we work so hard not to think of:

Flesh

The Mother has a body

of flesh and bones

as tangible as women’s;

Her daughters also.

She Laid the Measures Thereof

She was there

when the foundations

of the earth were laid,

when the morning stars

sang together and all

the daughters of God

shouted for joy.

And sometimes they push those scriptures just a little, using a mother’s experience to find God’s perspective:

Separation Anxiety

Mother, too, is anxious

when Her children cry out,

a veil of forgetting hiding

Her last words: I will always

come back for you.

It shall be a small moment.

These little poems are by turns plaintive, wise, anguished, and funny. Here’s a funny one:

The Mother is Not Absent

She is taking a long shower,

a nap,

and using the bathroom,

by Herself.

This isn’t a book just for women. I especially hope men will read it–perhaps it is harder for women to quiet the ache of longing for a divine mother to be like, but we all need the nourishment and sustenance and strength that come from mother’s love.

Lost Boys

What Peter Pan’s

Lost Boys

lost was

their Mother.

It hurts to read this book. These little poems won’t let me run away into long, complicated abstractions. They remind me that I am a frightened, eager little girl, and a mother, and a Mormon, and that I need a Heavenly Mother to teach me how to be all of those things. We all do.

My father told me once, after I had breathlessly quoted e.e. cummings one too many times as a proof text, that I couldn’t get all my theology from poets. I am not so sure.