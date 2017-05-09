Welcome Carolyn Homer!

by

BCC extends its warmest welcome to new Permablogger Carolyn Homer! As the non-priesthood holder presiding at the welcome, I now have the opportunity to open our Carolyn testimony meeting by roasting Carolyn bearing my own testimony of Carolyn’s many virtues.

I first met Carolyn at a Stake Relief Society Super Saturday activity, where we fatefully chose the same session from a menu of parallel speaker tracks. The session we chose was a town hall discussion of issues around women’s roles in the church, hosted by a member of the stake presidency. Pop some popcorn, you know I wouldn’t miss that! And of course Carolyn felt the same way. (Y’all should try churching in a Blue State–that session was real, and it was spectacular.)

I was immediately drawn to Sister Homer’s enormous smile, loud, infectious laugh, and ferocious debate style (and tendency to treat every conversation as a ferocious debate, in the nicest way possible). Carolyn is a litigator in the 1st amendment and intellectual property spaces. Her work has included writing an amicus brief on behalf of the Anti-Defamation League in a Supreme Court case about religious liberty, and representing Pinterest.

Carolyn’s hobbies include:

obsessing over legal matters as a hobby even after work, and when you’re an associate at a big law firm “after work” time is slim pickings already;

crushing it with her outstanding personal wardrobe style–think Silicon Valley clever-ironic pop culture inflected Tshirts meets NYC white shoe biglaw chic; and,

making good on a goal to systematically visit every single Indian food restaurant on the San Francisco-Silicon Valley peninsula, which let me tell you is no easy feat given the strength of the Indian immigrant community in this area. This last item also makes her a wonderful friend to have because most of our friend dates happened over memorable curries.

Carolyn recently left the San Francisco area for Washington, D.C., I assume because she did finally run out of new Indian food places. She is terribly missed, but I’m delighted that we will now be seeing more of her on the blog.

I know that Carolyn is a true BCC blogger. Amen.

We now ask for your sustaining vote, though we all know that’s just a formality, and it’s too late to object anyway because she’s already got an account and password.