Where faith lives

This past Sunday the stake president asked me to speak in one of the wards in our stake. The assigned topic was cultivating the faith necessary to have success in missionary work as a ward. That got me thinking about faith and how it relates to how we think about the church’s long term fate.

It strikes me that there are two extremes in the way we think about the church and its long term destiny.

On one extreme is what I would call the extreme of certainty: the idea that the church’s success is inevitable, its destiny is already sure, and there is nothing that we can do to stop it, so it doesn’t much matter whether we are engaged in bringing Zion into existence. All we have to do is wait until God makes it happen. It’s perhaps a little ironic that we who so readily reject Calvinist ideas of predestination regardless of personal righteousness as to individuals don’t seem to have the same aversion to the idea that the church’s salvation is assured on an institutional level.

The Book of Mormon gives what I think is a nearly perfect illustration of this extreme in the people of Zeniff/Noah. Because they had taken possession of what they saw as the true land of their inheritance, they seem to have seen themselves as living the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecies about the restoration of Zion. So when Abinadi comes to call them to repentance, they reject him not just because they liked being wicked, but because they saw the fact that they were living in the land of their inheritance as evidence that their project was approved of God–that their salvation as a people was already assured, and that there was no need for the kind of repentance that Abinadi was calling for. Their faith in their collective or institutional salvation was a certainty that their salvation as a people was assured to the point that repentance didn’t affect it.

The other extreme is what I would call the extreme of despair. The Book of Mormon gives an example of this in Mormon, who at one point loses so much faith in the Nephite people that he “utterly refuse[s]” to lead them in battle. He apparently reached the point that the believed that the Nephites were so completely corrupt and evil, that no amount of effort on his part would be enough to save them–that their condemnation was assured(and to the extent that they refused to repent, he was right).

Put differently, those who give in to the extreme of certainty are “the comfortable,” and those who give in to the extreme of despair are “the afflicted” of the parable that the gospel’s purpose is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. I think these extremes work on the individual level as well as on the institutional level. We give in to the extreme of certainty and we begin to believe the lie that we are okay with God, that we don’t need repentance–not anymore. Or we give in to the extreme of despair and we begin to believe the lie that we can’t repent–that it will never be enough, that we will fail to follow through with it, and that we might as well not bother, because what’s the point?

Between these extremes, I think the extreme of despair comes closer to reality–were it not for grace, that spark of life that changes everything, despair would be the only rational position. The extreme of certainty is self-deception and willful blindness to the reality of the mortal world and of what it means to be a fallen human being, or an institution made up of fallen human beings. It is a rejection of the need for grace, and therefore of the offer of grace. The extreme of despair, on the other hand, is a clear-eyed look at terror of reality, but a rejection of the power of grace to do anything about it.

But what’s so scary about this is that there are really are times where grace is powerless, perhaps not because its power is insufficient, but because it is rejected. In this fallen world, grace most often works through, or at least in concert with fallen, human agency. If the Nephites won’t repent, then it is “as though there was no redemption made,” and despair is the only thing left that makes any sense (see also Enoch’s God). In this way, the extreme of despair is cruelly self-fulfilling.

I believe that faith, true saving faith, whether on an individual level, or on an institutional level, lives in the space between these extremes. And we as humans bounce back and forth between them. It’s fascinating to me that Mormon seems to describe his oath to refuse to lead the Nephites as a commandment of the Lord, but then says later that he “did repent” of that oath and lead the Nephites once again. What is he really saying here–that renouncing his oath was disobedience to a commandment of God, or that when he called his decision obedience to a commandment he had falsely attributed his decision to God? I’m not entirely sure, but I think perhaps Mormon had come to back off just a little from the extreme of despair, and to edge back into the space where faith can live. Mormon says that when he repented of his oath, he did it “without hope,” because of the Nephites refusal to repent–but still he fought on with them. Not quite hoping that they would repent, but perhaps just wishing that they would. Maybe, when hope flees, wishing and fighting is enough to keep some spark of faith alive because someday, hope just might come back, pushing up through the world’s wreckage like a pale spring crocus pushing through the fall’s leaves and mud and detritus.