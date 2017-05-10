Satan is Silent Notes Taking

We take for granted that angels are silent notes taking, but did you know that Satan is too?
As a youth, I recall having vague notions about the actions that were necessary to avoid temptation, but if you would have asked me, say, last week, I don’t think I would have had the temerity to assert that “Avoid vocalizing your thoughts!” is one of them. I mean, that’s just magical thinking that I can hardly pin on the church, right?
Well, I obviously wasn’t paying attention very well
during the April 2017 General Conference to church publications, because it took a prominent collaborative online effort of like-minded female members of the church to turn a portion of Elder Lawrence’s talk article “The War Goes On” into a meme to realize that, no, I wasn’t just making things up and, in fact, this is no mere folk doctrine. In his talk, Elder Lawrence declares that
It is important to know that there are limits to the power of evil. The Godhead sets those limits, and Satan is not allowed to cross them. For example, the scriptures assure us that “power is not given unto Satan to tempt little children” (D&C 29:47).
Another significant limitation is that Satan does not know our thoughts unless we tell him. The Lord explained, “There is none else save God that knowest thy thoughts and the intents of thy heart” (D&C 6:16).
Perhaps this is why the Lord has given us commandments such as “Do not murmur” (D&C 9:6) and “Thou shalt not speak evil of thy neighbor” (D&C 42:27). If you can learn to bridle your tongue (see James 1:26), you won’t end up giving too much information to the devil. When he hears murmuring, complaining, and criticizing, he takes careful notes. Your negative words expose your weaknesses to the enemy.
I guess it makes sense—if we believe in prayer as more than an exercise in listening to ourselves talk (or think, as the case may be), and we certainly do, then there must be something bouncing around out there, and why wouldn’t the devil have signals intelligence of his own to try and intercept these various and sundry communications for his own ends?
I suspect that the belief in the devil having (limited) access to our communications is as storied and widespread as the belief in good and evil itself; it’s certainly not something the Mormons made up. The angels keeping score on the one hand and the devil trying to trip us up on the other no doubt gives the pious believer all the motivation she needs to stay on the strait and narrow and avoid the sins so anathema to power and authority: murmuring, complaining, and criticizing.
What kind of experiences have you had with this belief? Did you grow up with it? Hear it for the first time in April? Does it make you roll your eyes or bear fervent testimony? Do tell!
I can’t say that I recall a specific talk or anything, but I was taught that Satan was very powerful. As I have thought about it more the last few years, it feels like I was taught that God was not as powerful as Satan and it was up to me to be 100% righteous and make up the difference or I was doomed to be a slave to Satan. I remember that over and over I was told that if I opened an Anti-Mormon book, that God would abandon me and Satan would have his hooks in me. That is just crazy.
I remember hearing it as a teenager in the late 80’s early 90’s in church talks. Don’t have a strong feeling either way about the “doctrine”. Missed it completely during Elder Lawrence’s talk.
I hadn’t noticed Elder Lawrence’s comments, but it is not the first time warnings about vocal prayer have been stated over the pulpit. Francis M. Gibbons also spoke about the dangers of vocal prayer in the October 1991 General Conference:
Growing up in the 80s and early 90s, I was taught the idea that satan can hear our words but not our thoughts. But it wasn’t very often and never in formal teachings — just anecdotal folk doctrine. My mom would tell me that if she wanted to go to the temple on a given day, she tried not to say it out loud, because then all sorts of things would pop up to keep her from going, which she attributed to satan. A few wars members told similar stories in testimonies, talks, or lessons, to the effect that if they vocalized their plans, satan would interfere, or if they vocalized their fears or weaknesses, satan would prey on those specific things.
In hindsight, this seems to me like pure superstition, like fear of a jinx.
Folk doctrine. D&C 6:16 should be read in the context of the entire interaction between Joseph and Oliver.
The bigger question: is that a standard way to write a “w”–in “schweigen” and “schwätzen”?
Not that it counts for much, but I haven’t seen it elsewhere.
If God isn’t able to keep the devil out of a vocal prayer, then we’ve got bigger problems on our hands then how we pray. We should basically never talk about someone’s problems.
I grew up with Satan as figurative dualist/Manichean answer to theodicy and nothing more. So Satan taking notes is just a non-starter. It feels like there is a recent surge (or is it resurgence) in talk of Satan, including recent general conference and this OP. I wonder if it’s true (the perceived change) and I wonder why?
On the other hand, I grew up with a child’s concept of hiding from god, as though god would only know what I voiced in prayer or confessed to my bishop. Maybe it’s not so childish; isn’t that what Adam thought when he hid himself?
Hiding from god plays out in some “interesting” theology and practice and is probably a to-be-avoided thought. As an adult I know that kind of magical thinking is nonsense. Adam was mistaken and if G_d knows anything G_d knows everything. But I still feel it. There’s still a twinge when voicing a problem or a disagreement.
I think this is a case of parsing the scriptures too closely. I did hear it occasionally but I’m with Christian Kimball, I pretty much grew up with Satan being the figurative foil to God’s plans. And I also think that there is a resurgence of talking about him in a very literal sense in the church.
But it’s interesting to consider the first vision story as it relates to this. Joseph had determined to pray, silently to himself I would assume. He kneels and begins a vocal prayer for the first time in his life, and only then do forces of darkness almost overcome him.
I grew up in the 90’s and did hear that taught to me. I was more fearful of the devil overtaking Joseph Smith almost to the point of death and the possibility that could happen to me. I also remember reading a number of times the protocol for differentiating an angel sent from God and a demon spirit. I was very convinced that knowledge would come in handy some day.
I heard it and gave it the old eye roll. I didn’t grow up in the church, but since I’ve been a member, I’m truly shocked at how literally many of my ward’s members take Satan and his influence so literally (Satan is more powerful on the water? Really?), yet still promulgate the (supposedly?) comforting narrative that God is more powerful than Satan. Such a belief, though, always raises questions for me. If God is more powerful than Satan, then the game is already rigged in our favor, yes? And in that sense, we’re not really risking our salvation/happiness in a true 50/50 game of chance and choice down here on Earth. And if that is the case, is God a truly just and fair god if he’s rigging the game, even if it’s in our favor? Just random questions that pop up for me. Too much Paradise Lost as an undergrad, I suppose. And also, I don’t know many Christians who regularly vocalize their thoughts to Satan, so that bit of it I just found puzzling, though reading this post makes me think it really was more about murmuring stuff out loud and Satan can pick up on it even if we’re not really addressing him. Honestly, I think Mormons don’t know any better than anyone else what’s really happening out there and we’re just making stuff up, sort of like most other folks. My .02.
I definitely was taught this, and in the MTC spent time redacting portions of my journal lest Satan sneak into my room and read it while I was off in language lessons. At this point I tent to think it’s pretty crazy, and hearing MWS espouse it only confirms that.
BUT, let’s give the idea a naturalist bent, and there’s some merit here. The ideas we voice are more powerful than ones we merely think, as those behind Fast & Testimony meeting are very well aware. As we are told, a testimony is found in the bearing thereof. Once we start saying a thing, it’s more likely to become true or to be believed, whether by us or others. That’s how our minds work, Satan or no.
The real issue I see here, though, is that people do need to be able to voice things that are “negative” sometimes without fear that those will be turned against them by Satan. We shouldn’t wallow in unnecessary griping, obviously, but this line of thinking would also suggest that nobody should ever go to a therapist or acknowledge an eating disorder, depression or marital problems. You have to get things out in the open to deal with them.
There is something prescient about the idea that in the 1980s, we were being taught that Satan is essentially the same as Facebook and Google have become. Without you even being aware that you wanted or had thought of a thing, Facebook is right there suggesting it in your sidebar. Peacock leggings? Linen dresses from Asia? Hot singles want to date me now? Attack that tummy fat? Watch funny cat videos? Yes, please!
I was taught this principle many years ago at BYU in a mission prep class taught by Randy Bott. I was also taught in that class that being sealed in the temple meant that I would go to the Celestial Kingdom no matter what, as long as I didn’t shed innocent blood. He also taught other things that I have since come to realize were not true doctrine. Yes, this is the same Randy Bott who was forced into retirement a few years back for after telling a reporter racist things and then calling them the official church position — things he also taught in that class I took.
The point? Among those who like to parse the scriptures too closely, as KLC terms it above, this teaching has been around for some time.
Sounds like a good reason to lie out loud. “I don’t get aroused when I see/hear/smell/taste/feel that” as I say “I do get aroused when I see/hear/smell/taste/feel that to myself.” If a bishop, spouse, friend or whoever has the spirit, wouldn’t s/he hear it the correct way? With all that said, I’ll just say this is a very bad post. It doesn’t make me think at all.
I definitely grew up having been taught this idea, and in consequence have never been able to bring myself to speak my personal prayers out loud, as a child specifically for this reason, as an adult it’s now so ingrained I just can’t.
I don’t recall ever hearing that we should censor our words lest Satan hear them — but there was much in Elder Lawrence’s talk that I had never heard before. I “learned” more about Satan in that article than I usually learn about God in other talks. As I skimmed it, I kept wondering “Where does that come from?” and “Why is he teaching that as doctrine?” and even “Why is he teaching that at all?” It sounded very much like the kinds of mimeographed stuff we used to find in the back of some closet in a missionary apartment — or maybe like the cringeworthy “testimonies” of ward members who dwell in loving, porn-like detail on their past sins and then conclude with a flip “… so I know that repentance is true.” Even if it were true — and I don’t believe it is, or that he could provide authoritative citations if called on to defend it — why would we need to know about all that satanic stuff?
We complain about Correlation, but it definitely has its purposes. I wonder why and how this talk was passed for publication?
Exactly. Given the paucity of information on the subject in the canon, it seems odd to read such clear and unqualified statements about Satan’s powers—he can do this, but not that! As Kip says in Napoleon Dynamite: “Like anyone could even know that.”