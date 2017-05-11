The Church cuts ties with scouts (but not really).

by

The Mormon newsroom broke the news this morning that the church is ending its venture and varsity scout programs for boys 14-18 years old in the U.S. and Canada. I was particularly interested in this announcement not just because I was active in scouts when I was younger, but because until fairly recently I served in a young men calling that required me to serve as a scout leader, and I have two sons that will eventually be part of the program. Given President Monson’s personal attachment to scouting, I never thought the church would disengage from BSA during his lifetime. There was a first presidency letter sent out this morning announcing the change, included with the letter is a set of guidelines about the activities for priests and teachers, and there is a set of questions and answers on the newsroom about the change.

The basics:

The Cub Scout and Boy Scout program for boys 8-13 remains in place as the church’s official program. Basically this means that senior primary age boys are still cubs, and 11 year old scouts (used to be called Blazers back in the day), and deacons are still Boy Scouts.

In addition to a Boy Scout Troop for 11-13 year old boys, the church used to ask wards to charter a Varsity Team for 14-15 year olds, and a Venture Crew for 16-17 year old boys. The church will no longer charter these BSA programs for boys 14-18. Basically, this means that starting in 2018, teachers and priests will no longer be registered in these programs.

Instead of scouting, the church is asking young men programs in wards to have quorum-based activities. There are a few guidelines for these activities: Activities should balance spiritual, social, physical, and intellectual development. Combined activities with young women are encouraged, and can be more than monthly. There should be one multi-day youth conference or high adventure each year, and 2-3 overnight trips are encouraged. Activities do not have to be held each week. Activities should provide opportunities to do the Duty to God program.

None of these guidelines are exactly new (the guidelines make a point of citing to the handbook, and the questions and answers point this out specifically about the fact that activities don’t have to be each week), but the guidelines give these specific points renewed emphasis.

So if my son doesn’t get his eagle before his 14th birthday, but wants to, does that mean he’s on his own and has to find a non-LDS troop?

I don’t think so. The first presidency letter says “Young men over the age of 14 who desire to continue to work toward the rank of Eagle Scout or Queen Scout should be encouraged and supported in their efforts and should properly be registered as Scouts.”

This is maybe a little vague, but I think what it means is that teachers and priests who want to continue earning merit badges and rank advancements can continue to register as members of the Boy Scout troop that the ward will continue to charter. LDS Boy Scout troops, for the past several years anyway, have been limited in practice to 12-13 year olds, but there is nothing in the scout program that limits Boy Scout troops to 12-13 year olds, other than the practical fact that in LDS wards, boys older than 13 were automatically enrolled in the Venture and Varsity programs. I think what this change does is open the Boy Scout troop back up to boys over 14, if they want to be involved.

So boys over 14 can continue to participate in scout activities with the 12-13 year old scouts if they want to, but (1) they will no longer be automatically registered and (2) they will not have official scout activities planned with boys their own age, except to the extent that other boys their own age are participating in the Boy Scout troop. Depending on how the scout program is run in your ward, this could either be a significant change, or not much of a change at all. In many places, most boys lose interest in scouts around the age of 14 or 15, and in practice, their weekly mutual activities don’t revolve around scouts all that much anyway.

In a nutshell, the church is not separating from scouts, it is ending two programs that were mostly LDS-specific anyway, and making scouts optional after age 13, rather than mandatory.

Is this a sign of the times? Does the church have to do this because the BSA is becoming a evil liberal organization that allows teh gayz and teh gurlz to join?

The church says no:

Church leaders learned just recently about the BSA’s intent to consider including girls and young women in Scouting. Our decision to end our participation in the Varsity and Venturing programs was made independent of this possibility and before that time. We anticipate our Cub Scout and Boy Scout units will continue as they are at present.

And:

Is this due to changes in Scout policy in the past few years to allow gay and transgender Scouts and leaders? The BSA has always allowed the Church to operate its programs in ways that are consistent with our standards and beliefs, and they have been very supportive. This change is to address the needs of young men ages 14 to 18. The Church is always evaluating what is best for our youth and families, and will continue to do so.

What will this mean in practice?

How these changes will play out remains to be seen, of course, but whether it will be a major substantive change or a minor pro forma change depends a lot on how the scout program runs in your local ward–and that it no uniform throughout the church.

One of the challenges that our ward ran up against in trying to run venture and varsity programs is that scouts works best when you have a critical mass of boys (and parents) that are actively interested in scouts. When you take the core group and divide it by three, you’re already at a 1/3 disadvantage, and that disadvantage only increases as boys get older and lose interest in scouts. And the worse the program is, the easier it is for boys to lose interest, so it kind of becomes self-perpetuating.

So paradoxically, in some ways, this change might actually bring LDS Boy Scout troops slightly more into the mainstream of non-LDS scouting. Outside of the church, boys don’t join scouts unless either they want to, or they have parents who want them to, or both. But in many places, as boys and parents both lose interest, it is not unheard of for LDS scout programs for 14-18 year olds to be made up of a majority of boys with minimal interest, whose parents may also be minimally interested.

Add to that the fact that these Venture and Varsity units had to be chartered separately, requiring three times the chartering fees. This gets into the young men/young women funding disparity issue, which the church acknowledges as a concern:

Will the disparity of funding and activities that exists between the Church’s Young Men and Young Women programs be addressed as part of this change? Church leaders have long been aware of this concern. This new program brings the spending into balance for youth ages 14 through 18. This will continue to be a factor in the ongoing exploration and creation of a worldwide youth program.

I was released from my scout calling last year, but before I was released, our ward had been toying with the idea of not chartering the Venture and Varsity units, and just having a Scout Patrol, Venture Patrol and a Varsity Patrol, within a single Boy Scout Troop, to address these very issues. The idea was that we could meet as a troop more often in order to maintain the critical mass, and save on chartering fees, and still comply with the church’s direction that we have Venture and Varsity programs. In practice, this change seems to accomplish basically the same thing, but it goes further because now boys over 14 will not be automatically registered, so boys over 14 will only be part of the troop if they (or their parents) want them to. It streamlines and simplifies things.

So in some ways this will be just an official acknowledgement of the reality in most places that most boys lose interest in scouts by the time they are 14 or 15 anyway. You’ll still have a few boys that have a desire (or parental pressure) to be actively involved, the majority of mutual activities will be non-scouting related, and they boys will still go camping a few times a year, but just not under the scouting umbrella. So basically, it’s not all that different in practice, but we’re not going to make you feel guilty anymore for not advancing in scouts after you’re no longer a deacon.

On the whole, I think these are positive changes. I have a few questions about how things will play out: