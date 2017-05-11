The Church cuts ties with scouts (but not really).

The Mormon newsroom broke the news this morning that the church is ending its venture and varsity scout programs for boys 14-18 years old in the U.S. and Canada. I was particularly interested in this announcement not just because I was active in scouts when I was younger, but because until fairly recently I served in a young men calling that required me to serve as a scout leader, and I have two sons that will eventually be part of the program. Given President Monson’s personal attachment to scouting, I never thought the church would disengage from BSA during his lifetime. There was a first presidency letter sent out this morning announcing the change, included with the letter is a set of guidelines about the activities for priests and teachers, and there is a set of questions and answers on the newsroom about the change.
The basics:
- The Cub Scout and Boy Scout program for boys 8-13 remains in place as the church’s official program. Basically this means that senior primary age boys are still cubs, and 11 year old scouts (used to be called Blazers back in the day), and deacons are still Boy Scouts.
- In addition to a Boy Scout Troop for 11-13 year old boys, the church used to ask wards to charter a Varsity Team for 14-15 year olds, and a Venture Crew for 16-17 year old boys. The church will no longer charter these BSA programs for boys 14-18. Basically, this means that starting in 2018, teachers and priests will no longer be registered in these programs.
- Instead of scouting, the church is asking young men programs in wards to have quorum-based activities. There are a few guidelines for these activities:
- Activities should balance spiritual, social, physical, and intellectual development.
- Combined activities with young women are encouraged, and can be more than monthly.
- There should be one multi-day youth conference or high adventure each year, and 2-3 overnight trips are encouraged.
- Activities do not have to be held each week.
- Activities should provide opportunities to do the Duty to God program.
- None of these guidelines are exactly new (the guidelines make a point of citing to the handbook, and the questions and answers point this out specifically about the fact that activities don’t have to be each week), but the guidelines give these specific points renewed emphasis.
So if my son doesn’t get his eagle before his 14th birthday, but wants to, does that mean he’s on his own and has to find a non-LDS troop?
I don’t think so. The first presidency letter says “Young men over the age of 14 who desire to continue to work toward the rank of Eagle Scout or Queen Scout should be encouraged and supported in their efforts and should properly be registered as Scouts.”
This is maybe a little vague, but I think what it means is that teachers and priests who want to continue earning merit badges and rank advancements can continue to register as members of the Boy Scout troop that the ward will continue to charter. LDS Boy Scout troops, for the past several years anyway, have been limited in practice to 12-13 year olds, but there is nothing in the scout program that limits Boy Scout troops to 12-13 year olds, other than the practical fact that in LDS wards, boys older than 13 were automatically enrolled in the Venture and Varsity programs. I think what this change does is open the Boy Scout troop back up to boys over 14, if they want to be involved.
So boys over 14 can continue to participate in scout activities with the 12-13 year old scouts if they want to, but (1) they will no longer be automatically registered and (2) they will not have official scout activities planned with boys their own age, except to the extent that other boys their own age are participating in the Boy Scout troop. Depending on how the scout program is run in your ward, this could either be a significant change, or not much of a change at all. In many places, most boys lose interest in scouts around the age of 14 or 15, and in practice, their weekly mutual activities don’t revolve around scouts all that much anyway.
In a nutshell, the church is not separating from scouts, it is ending two programs that were mostly LDS-specific anyway, and making scouts optional after age 13, rather than mandatory.
Is this a sign of the times? Does the church have to do this because the BSA is becoming a evil liberal organization that allows teh gayz and teh gurlz to join?
The church says no:
Church leaders learned just recently about the BSA’s intent to consider including girls and young women in Scouting. Our decision to end our participation in the Varsity and Venturing programs was made independent of this possibility and before that time. We anticipate our Cub Scout and Boy Scout units will continue as they are at present.
And:
Is this due to changes in Scout policy in the past few years to allow gay and transgender Scouts and leaders?
The BSA has always allowed the Church to operate its programs in ways that are consistent with our standards and beliefs, and they have been very supportive. This change is to address the needs of young men ages 14 to 18. The Church is always evaluating what is best for our youth and families, and will continue to do so.
What will this mean in practice?
How these changes will play out remains to be seen, of course, but whether it will be a major substantive change or a minor pro forma change depends a lot on how the scout program runs in your local ward–and that it no uniform throughout the church.
One of the challenges that our ward ran up against in trying to run venture and varsity programs is that scouts works best when you have a critical mass of boys (and parents) that are actively interested in scouts. When you take the core group and divide it by three, you’re already at a 1/3 disadvantage, and that disadvantage only increases as boys get older and lose interest in scouts. And the worse the program is, the easier it is for boys to lose interest, so it kind of becomes self-perpetuating.
So paradoxically, in some ways, this change might actually bring LDS Boy Scout troops slightly more into the mainstream of non-LDS scouting. Outside of the church, boys don’t join scouts unless either they want to, or they have parents who want them to, or both. But in many places, as boys and parents both lose interest, it is not unheard of for LDS scout programs for 14-18 year olds to be made up of a majority of boys with minimal interest, whose parents may also be minimally interested.
Add to that the fact that these Venture and Varsity units had to be chartered separately, requiring three times the chartering fees. This gets into the young men/young women funding disparity issue, which the church acknowledges as a concern:
Will the disparity of funding and activities that exists between the Church’s Young Men and Young Women programs be addressed as part of this change?
Church leaders have long been aware of this concern. This new program brings the spending into balance for youth ages 14 through 18. This will continue to be a factor in the ongoing exploration and creation of a worldwide youth program.
I was released from my scout calling last year, but before I was released, our ward had been toying with the idea of not chartering the Venture and Varsity units, and just having a Scout Patrol, Venture Patrol and a Varsity Patrol, within a single Boy Scout Troop, to address these very issues. The idea was that we could meet as a troop more often in order to maintain the critical mass, and save on chartering fees, and still comply with the church’s direction that we have Venture and Varsity programs. In practice, this change seems to accomplish basically the same thing, but it goes further because now boys over 14 will not be automatically registered, so boys over 14 will only be part of the troop if they (or their parents) want them to. It streamlines and simplifies things.
So in some ways this will be just an official acknowledgement of the reality in most places that most boys lose interest in scouts by the time they are 14 or 15 anyway. You’ll still have a few boys that have a desire (or parental pressure) to be actively involved, the majority of mutual activities will be non-scouting related, and they boys will still go camping a few times a year, but just not under the scouting umbrella. So basically, it’s not all that different in practice, but we’re not going to make you feel guilty anymore for not advancing in scouts after you’re no longer a deacon.
On the whole, I think these are positive changes. I have a few questions about how things will play out:
- Will optional really mean optional? If scouts is optional after age 13, will there be a social stigma from the ward against boys (and their parents) who don’t choose to participate? Conversely, will there be a social stigma from their peers against boys who do choose to continue in scouts? Will staying in scouts with the younger boys be seen as an immature choice?
- How will scout camps will be affected? Each ward will likely be sending fewer boys to scout camp (again, this could relate to the finding disparity issue). In my experience in the Northeast, the LDS troops at scout camp are already smaller, and present a sort of scrappy, rag-tag appearance in contrast to the larger, more organized troops (we are basically the sports team that has no chance, but wins the big game at the end of the movie–only the end of the movie never seems to arrive). Will wards combine to send a stake contingent to scout camps?
- What about other camps? The guidelines talk about one yearly multiday youth conference or high adventure trip. (Personally, I favor the high adventure idea. Youth conferences were usually a bad experience for me as a youth, or at best, a forgettable experience. But a multi-day backpacking trip and a week-long bike trip were the highlights of my youth experience.) Will church-owned girls camps open up to teacher and priest camps? Will stake YM presidencies develop a boys camp program?
- Will ward and stake leaders take seriously the suggestion to do mixed gender activities more than once a month? I think this could go far for social development of both boys and girls in the church. Will that potential be realized or ignored?
Comments
Yes! Finally! Dancing! Made my day!
Thank you for the very clear explanations of this new policy. (I immediately had the Eagle question, and your answer made good sense to me.)
Now is prime time for me to get my calling in YM back and replace the Scout Manual with a curriculum based on Che Guevara’s “Guerrilla Warfare.”
For wards with limited leadership like mine, we have never been able to staff a venture or varsity group. So older boys who remained interested in scouting and who wanted to pursue Eagle were registered in BSA and placed into an older boys “patrol” to keep them separate from the 11-year old patrol and the “deacon” patrol. It works pretty well. Older boys can still progress, but their patrol activities are more geared towards high adventure and non-traditional scouting things that appeal to more of the older youth.
Never thought I would live to see the day! Or, more specifically, never thought Monson would live to see the day.
Hallelujah… too bad I just got released as YM President…
Dave, I think that’s probably how it works in practice in most non-Mormon-corridor places.
I’m kind of hoping that the Church might be priming the pump for a full exit. Who knows? Also, I just invented that phrase, “priming the pump.”
Thank you. I thought I knew what was going on (and no, my suppositions didn’t have to do with the “gays and girls” issues), but I come to learn that things have changed a lot since my sons aged out 15-16-17 years ago. I’ve now replaced my out-of-date notions and can say that everything I know about scouting and the church is this OP.
The boys still get to do more stuff than the girls. In my ward at least, the boys have TWO multi night campouts in the summer (one under the guise of scouts and one under the guise of “priesthood” – don’t even get me started about that) PLUS overnight trips scattered throughout the school year. Of course they have to hold a huge fundraiser every year, whereas (in my ward at least) girls are not allowed to handle money.
I’m skeptical, at best. Bear in mind that whatever program we use to replace the BSA, there will be no outside organization telling is we can’t exclude gay and transgender youth.
As for predictions, here are my 2-cents:
Short-term: nothing much changes, but there is a lot of confusion from members who mistakenly think the church ended BSA or don’t know the difference between troops, crews, and teams.
Medium-term: lots of tension within units and stakes over the ‘optional’ aspect of scouting. The church is supposed to be uniform (look at recent curriculum changes), but this move will create significant differences. Some units that have a strong scouting tradition will continue to encourage older boys to participate and continue to accommodate older boys with no interest. But if a unit lacks a strong tradition (or has a pause due to leadership change), the pressure will be to not involve older boys in BSA and rather allow scouting families to go to troops outside the ward. That’s a mixed blessing in my area because the non-LDS troops are stronger, but having my boys there creates even more scheduling/over-burden problems (e.g., some families could choose to go to the local troop rather than mutual; big loss for the ward). There’s also stake-level tension because some of the units will do scouting and others not. My stake combines for camp and high adventure. What do we do if only half our units are involved with BSA?
Long-term: Unfortunately, I see this change as leading to an eventual split with BSA. The medium-term tensions (above) are real. So too is the inevitable loss of enthusiasm for many 11-13 year old boys (and their families) who will enter scouting not knowing how much support they will have once the boy turns 14.
I’m in the non-skeptical camp. This is a positive step, IMO, toward creating gender parity for funding while dumping some of the crap associated with scouting: 1) it’s a huge racket, very expensive, 2) it’s basically a fake military which is not something I find appealing, and 3) some of these Arrow of Light ceremonies are straight up racist embarrassments. Sheesh.
I do love camping and high adventure, but for both boys & girls. Seeing the boys go to Havasu Falls and canoeing down the Colorado River was great, but I have always thought how much I would have loved to do those kinds of things when I was in YW.
I also don’t see why boys & girls can’t both go on high adventure trips together given that they currently do Trek reenactments together which are basically the same kind of thing (plus weird nonsense that I’d love to see us ditch like costumes and fake babies).
Call me a cynic, but I have a hard time believing that the BSA now allowing gay scouts and leaders didn’t factor into this decision. It smells funny.
I’d love to believe that this will lead to greater gender equity. But. There is no reason – doctrinal, budgetary, or otherwise – for male speakers to outnumber female speakers in GC nearly TEN to one, and yet it still happens.
There’s always an excuse why the boys and men of the church get different (better) things than the girls and women. I don’t see that changing.
One big difference I see is that the boys get to do things just for fun (High Adventure trips like whitewater rafting or 2 days riding roller coasters – yes, my ward did this) whereas the girls’ activities always have to have a Moral.
IOW, when do the Cub Scouts (we still have Cub Scouts) get together and bake cupcakes to give to the sister missionaries and the Relief Society president?
“One big difference I see is that the boys get to do things just for fun (High Adventure trips like whitewater rafting or 2 days riding roller coasters – yes, my ward did this) whereas the girls’ activities always have to have a Moral.”
You know, I see that too, but I don’t see anything in the policies and programs that require a different standard. It just seems that YM leaders feel more free to do stuff just “for fun,” than YW leaders–or perhaps YM leaders more easily defer to the boys themselves to plan activities than YW leaders. There are plenty of exceptions, but that does seem to be the trend.
For the vast majority of LDS units, this will result in very little or no change. As admitted by the church, Venture and Varsity programs have “been difficult to implement”, and haven’t worked in a long time. This is the case in virtually every unit I’ve been a part of over the past 20 years. In my ward, we have already been running the “new” program for 14-18 year old’s for years, as have most units.
The church’s news release openly discusses the “ongoing exploration and creation of a worldwide youth program”, which at this point seems inevitable. I think the church is conducting this breakup gradually, so as not to decimate the BSA in one fell swoop (plus, we need the runway ourselves to get new programs in place).
What will be interesting is to see how this change affects the near-term focus of scouting activities and goals. Is getting your Eagle Scout designation still going to be emphasized and encouraged? How will this “one foot in, one foot out” approach affect the 11-13 year old programs, which aren’t supposed to change? We’ll see.
(I think Cub Scouts works great in most places, and the boys love it. Of course, there’s nothing equivalent for the girls, and I think that’s a problem. The church Q&A document says church leaders have been aware of this problem for a long time, and seemingly believe it to be a legitimate issue, thus the exploration of a new global youth program.)
20 years ym exp current ym pres.
Reasons why…..
Money…… Scouts is tremendously exp. I am personally spending 3k to send 5 boys to camp this year. Lds troops do not fundraise like the non lds units so only wealthy wards can really handle the program. The camping gear is super expensive. I guarantee millions and millions is flowing from slc to irving
Older boys dislike scouts. The older units never work right. Many older boys will quit coming rather than do scout stuff.
Leadership reqs. So many callings to fill.
Ppwk. This is seriously out of control and time consuming.
Social issues. Lots of lds folks dislike the national direction of bsa. I am not personally comfortable with liberal orgs and have no desire to support friends of scouting.
I like the new program and am running coed events all the time anyway.
Layne,
I’m by nature quite cynical, but I don’t think this has anything to do with LGBT issues. BSA gave the church plenty of accommodations when it chose include gay youth and leaders. The church may have been disappointed to no longer have BSA on their “side” of the issue, but I don’t see the church really wanting to fight that culture war right now.
What this is really about is retention of LDS youth. We’re losing most of our members between primary and college. I love scouting dearly, but it just doesn’t appeal enough to older boys’ interest, and therefore participation in non-Sunday activities. Add to that the narrowed window for mission prep due to the age change and it’s easy to see why the church would look to try something new. The cynical side of me thinks the new program will be no more successful than scouting was for older boys. But I can’t fault the church for trying. We’re getting our butts kicked right now.
Well, theoretically activity days is supposed to be the equivalent. But it’s not really comparable.
‘I’m by nature quite cynical, but I don’t think this has anything to do with LGBT issues. BSA gave the church plenty of accommodations when it chose include gay youth and leaders. The church may have been disappointed to no longer have BSA on their “side” of the issue, but I don’t see the church really wanting to fight that culture war right now.’
I think this is right, Dave.
Also I wish that we would be less pc in slc. I do think its largely the money and the social issues. Lets just say what things are. Folks can read between the lines.
So Bbell, you think the church is lying?
I understand that BSA has become very strict about vetting leaders and two adult rules. Is that correct? Do the Church programs comply? Is this change going to affect the way adults are chosen and staffed?
Lying is not the right word. I would say spinning pr wise.
That’s true, Christian, but I don’t think that’s anything new. It was pretty well established when I came into scouts as a leader a good 3+ years ago, and it was pretty easy to get everyone up to speed on it. Our ward certainly complied. I don’t think two-deep leadership and mandatory youth protection training is driving this. We still have to comply for the 8-13 year olds anyway. Maybe eliminating Crews and Teams reduces the leadership burden a little, but in my experience, you usually have two YM leaders per quorum anyway, so I don’t think the BSA two-deep leadership adds that much of a burden.
I dont think 2 deep is much of a problem either. Money is though. Scouts is terribly expensive.
It is, and it’s not just the rechartering fees and camps, either. All those little badges add up.
I welcome this change, but think this will have subtle, perhaps unintentional, effects here out in the hinterlands. For example, the 14+ boys tend to work on Scouting on their own now anyway, if they still want advancement, etc., but in a way that is explicitly minimizes interaction with the 12-13 y.o. Scouts. This seems to serve an “unwritten” church value that the boys in the various priesthood classes be separated for the bulk of their activities. For instance, its very rare for 14+ boys to attend camp with the Scouts, even if they are still working on Scout advancement themselves – there is a sort of stigma to that. They can do this because there is at least a thin layer of their own separate Varsity or Venture organization underwriting the individual scouting effort. Once that cover leaves, it opens the door to having the Scout troop include everyone up to age 18, which implies a lot more mixing of activities, etc. Also, more obviously, it is rare for a scout to achieve Eagle by age 14 in my neck of the woods. This seems to be an official endorsement to slough it off, which will meet a lot of cultural resistance for another generation or so, probably.
“Once that cover leaves, it opens the door to having the Scout troop include everyone up to age 18, which implies a lot more mixing of activities, etc.”
See, I think that’s a good thing. I think both the older and younger boys benefit from it.
Maybe there is some PR spinning going on, but I’m going to assume that the church is acting good faith when it says that gay and transgender and mixed gender issues didn’t play a role in this decision. I will say this: this rollout was a lot smoother than the PR statements that came out in response to the BSA announcement about gay scouts and leaders–which suggests to me that there was better and more thorough vetting not only with public affairs, but with senior leadership as well.
The Personal Progress program can easily be adapted to the YM. There’s a small budget, minimal adult leadership and training, no committees or councils to staff, and very minimal recognition beyond an inexpensive necklace, certificate and handshake at the pulpit.
Read the Q&A paragraph about the effect of BSA’s gay and transgender policies on church’s new policy. It’s an artful evasion; it does not deny that this is a factor in the decision:
“The BSA has always allowed the Church to operate its programs in ways that are consistent with our standards and beliefs, and they have been very supportive. This change is to address the needs of young men ages 14 to 18. The Church is always evaluating what is best for our youth and families, and will continue to do so.”
And I’d add that, as JKC points out, this whole thing is a much more elegantly handled PR exercise than what we’ve seen recently from the church regarding Scouting. That’s a good thing.
That’s a fair point, Loursat.
The Church should have started moving in this direction decades ago. In that light, I suspect that the social issues are not driving the decision but have made it easier for certain GAs to let go so that the divorce process could go forward.
This is certainly the beginning of the end of the LDS/BSA marriage, and the full end is not far off. This is the separation that proceeds the divorce. Anyone who thinks otherwise is fooling themselves. The church will announce the new worldwide youth program sometime between 2018 and 2020. At that time, all official ties to scouting will be severed. The reasons stated in these comments are the reasons — money, politics, (lack of youth) engagement, relevance — but my guess is the two main reasons are sex and money. Eventually the BSA will follow the Europe model and be a blended gender program. That may not be a bad thing for the program as a whole, but it flies in the face of the church’s gender essentialism and its strong desire to keep hormonal teens from having premarital sex. Meanwhile the costs of participation in scouts will continue to soar and make proper scouting programs prohibitive in many, many wards (not to mention the lack of any scouting program in the international wards). The decision really is not a close call for the church, save for the emotional and cultural ties to scouting for several members, particularly in Utah.
“The BSA has always allowed the Church to operate its programs in ways that are consistent with our standards and beliefs, and they have been very supportive. This change is to address the needs of young men ages 14 to 18. The Church is always evaluating what is best for our youth and families, and will continue to do so.”
Objection, non-responsive.
Paul, you may be right that this is where things go, but this–
” Eventually the BSA will follow the Europe model and be a blended gender program. That may not be a bad thing for the program as a whole, but it flies in the face of the church’s gender essentialism and its strong desire to keep hormonal teens from having premarital sex.”
–is cookoo. Mixed gender activities are not in any way incompatible with gender essentialism, and while mixed gender overnights are probably a bridge too far for the church, many, many hormonal teenagers all over the world in scouting programs and out are somehow able to avoid having sex during mixed gender activities, even on—gasp!—mixed gender overnight temple trips.
Paul, lol–your second comment.
I agree that the PR and lawyering of these responses is far superior than recent efforts, but make no mistake, those words are lawyer words designed to provide non answers and change the narrative. I am fine with the church doing that. They should do that. But no one should read the Q&A responses to mean that political changes at the BSA — gay issues, transgender issues, having girl and boys in the same troops (which will be the next change by BSA) — were not central to this decision. They were.
JKC, I agree. But I think the church sees it very differently.
The most recent policy seems worth mentioning: “Where Scouting is authorized by the Church, young men ages 12 to 15 should be registered. Young men ages 16 and 17 should be registered if they are pursuing rank advancements or if the stake president or bishop chooses to sponsor Scouting programs for young men of this age.”
The new policy puts the teachers where the priests already were.
“Maybe there is some PR spinning going on, but I’m going to assume that the church is acting good faith when it says that gay and transgender and mixed gender issues didn’t play a role in this decision.”
If someone asks me a question about my motives with the intent to judge me based on my response, I have no problems spinning the answer in my favor. Because it’s clear when someone hopes to spin my answer against me.
There is no reason for the church to come out and say it. There’s no reason for the church to invite bad press. There’s no reason why the church should “tell the truth” if the one asking for “the truth” is ultimately just trying to sell a story to make the church look bad. People are not entitled to an answer that sells papers and tv ads at the expense of the church.
The church is leaving an organization and rather than throw bombs their justifying it in a way that helps both organizations to save face.
That being said, about 2 years ago the church had this to say on the issue:
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is deeply troubled by today’s vote by the Boy Scouts of America National Executive Board. …When the leadership of the Church resumes its regular schedule of meetings in August, the century-long association with Scouting will need to be examined.”
It should be pretty obvious that the church would not have said that 2 years ago if they were not planning the possibility of an exit. And absent any pressing need to exit immediately, it seems right within a typical timeline that an orderly plan to consider the exit and do so would take 2 years.
Paul, I think some church leaders see it differently, but I don’t think there’s consensus on that. I could be wrong.
“The BSA has always allowed the Church to operate its programs in ways that are consistent with our standards and beliefs, and they have been very supportive. This change is to address the needs of young men ages 14 to 18. The Church is always evaluating what is best for our youth and families, and will continue to do so.”
I would classify the statement as a ‘carefully worded denial.’ We’re pretty good at those.
That is, I think the church sees the regularity of overnight and close-quarters activities that scouts fosters, mixed with the physical aspects of scouting, presents a far different level of opportunity/risk for premarital sexual activities than the occasional youth conference or temple trip activity, the latter of which at least has some screening mechanism associated with it, albeit a fairly weak one.
I may be naïve, but I’m giving the church a little more credit than you guys are, I guess.
tira, spot on.
JKC, I suspect many in the church will share your interpretation, and it is as valid as mine. Others will be in a state of denial. All of this will lead to the medium term conflict that DaveK describes above.
Under “The Basics,” you wrote: “In addition to a Boy Scout Troop for 12-13 year old boys, the church used to ask wards to charter a Venture Crew for 14-16 year olds, and a Varsity Team for 17-18 year old boys.”
Actually, boys have been registered in units as follows:
Ages 11-13: Scout Troop
Ages 14-15: Varsity Team
Ages 16-17: Venture Crew
As a former Scoutmaster and committee chair, I have seen the issues firsthand with running the Varsity and Venturing programs. I always held out hope that we could somehow get them working as designed, but “the times, they are a-changin’.” Scouting just doesn’t fit in with the world our young people are growing up in, the way it did for us. It’s nice to see the Church addressing the issue. At the same time, I hope those young men who wish to remain active in Scouting will not have barriers placed in their way.
Sex and money……. Paul is correct.
I stand corrected. You’re right that 11 year olds are part of the troop, and that it is 16-17 for the older boys, not 17-18 (since once you’re 18, you’re out). And I never could remember which one was varsity and which was venture. Good thing I don’t have to anymore.
I don’t disagree that the Church is uncomfortable with changes in scouting and that disaffiliation is in the cards. But I don’t buy it as the primary motivation for this particular change because removing the expensive and inefficient Varsity and Venture programs, while expanding the role of the main BSA program, doesn’t seem tailored to answer these challenges in any way.
That’s where I am, dclorenzen. It doesn’t survive strict scrutiny.
But there’s something that still interests me about this – there is some value seen as being served by keeping the 11 yo scouts as a separate entity in church units. This is, I think, a similar value that kept the different priesthood classes in separate scouting units (i.e., if a 14 yo tries to attend a scout meeting, he will be gently corrected out to his own group). I’m not calling this good or bad (its a value I’ve frequently disagreed with), but that the church seems willing to sacrifice this value, at least in the latter case, is the interesting story here.
but mostly sex
The 11/12 line was always a harder line than the 13/14 or 15/16 line. The church severely limits overnight activities to one per year for 11 year old scouts, even though the BSA had no such limit. But regular boy scouts (12-13 year olds) had no such limit. I imagine it has something to do with the fact that it corresponds to the line between primary and priesthood ordination, but I don’t know.
that is to say the differences regarding teh gayz initiated, far too late, the conversation around coming up with our own young men’s program. This exercise then laid bare the fact that the issues we care about are not served well by scouting. So what the church says is basically accurate, but it was all precipitated by teh gayz.
But the issues we care about apparently are well served by scouting at ages 8-13, and thereafter also if the boys want it.
I’ve never understood the logic that it takes years and years and tons of effort to come up with a decent non-scouting YM program. Literally just take the Personal Progress manual and change the pronouns and give them a cheap tie tack instead of a cheap necklace. Seriously, there’s nothing in the PP program that wouldn’t work for boys. I don’t remember being required to knit a scarf using only my boobs or anything like that.
There is a lot of truth to that, Joni.
We could even take out a step further and have the 8-11 boys use the Activity Days manual.
Oh, wait.
Now that’s just crazy. Dogs and cats living together.
This announcement represents the beginning of the end of Scouting with LDS involvement. What’s interesting is the public feedback is overwhelmingly, “what took you so long.” Almost nobody is sad to see this partnership go. Scouting was the “uninvited mandate” that most young men (and by extension their families) never bought into. Turns out you can be active, develop a testimony, serve a mission, and still not give a rip about Scouting. The nice cultural change will be to stop falsely equating Scouting as an essential element of the Church. Parents will stop pushing “Eagle Scouts” on their kids, and buying into a program that is increasingly diverging from the values and tenants of the Church. Better equality between YM / YW programs and the funding of those programs will also occur. And this policy change will put an end to pretending to enjoy supporting a program that long outlived its usefulness. Time, money, and energy all can be better directed to meet the needs of the Church’s youth.
Fifteen years ago, when the Duty to God program was being pushed and many thought it was going to supplant scouting in toto eventually, I was a YM president in a ward and thought that, with a few tweaks, it could be implemented as a global YM program fairly easily.
This is WONDERFUL news. All that wasted time and effort with scouting can be channeled back to things that matter. I hope it doesn’t take long for the church to move away from the cub and boy scouts too. If I can find a wholesome Girl Scout troop for my daughter in the community then I can do the same for my son. Let families pick what works for them. Faith in God and Activity days can work for all senior Primary boys and girls.
“Parents will stop pushing “Eagle Scouts” on their kids, and buying into a program that is increasingly diverging from the values and tenants of the Church.”
I agree that letting up on the Eagle scout pressure is probably a good thing, but I don’t agree that the scouting program is increasingly diverging from the church’s values. It might be diverging now in different ways than it has in the past, but in other ways, it has come closer to the church’s values than it used to be, especially as it has increasingly emphasized low-impact and no-impact camping ethics, environmental stewardship, social development and career exploration, and de-emphasized drilling, uniforms, and other aspects of wannabe militarism.
I also don’t think it should be taken for granted that allowing gay scouts and leaders diverges from the church’s values. The church has come around to what is now a pretty consistent consensus that orientation is not sin, even if we’re still trying to figure out how to implement that in practice, so I don’t see what the problem is with allowing a scout or leader who identifies as gay, but keeps the chastity standards of the church, to participate. Transgender is a closer call, and of course, the details matter whether we are talking about gay or transgender issues, but the BSA also has a long history of accommodating the church, and I just don’t think it’s accurate to say that the fact that BSA lifted the ban on gay scouts and leaders, and is thinking about being more open to transgender scouts, necessarily means that it is increasingly diverging from the church’s values. No doubt, these moves diverge from the cultural values of many of the church’s more conservative members, that that isn’t the same thing.
I generally agree with the “what took them so long” sentiment (as somebody who earned their Eagle and felt burned later when it really did mean exactly nil on a resume, conventional 1950s-era wisdom to the contrary).
However, I’m worried that the resources that went into high adventure-type outings that really did represent high points of my youth will be channeled into sitting in classes and playing scripture chase. You learn more from a 50-miler where you underpacked on food than you ever will in most churchy settings where you hear the same soundbites for the umpteenth time. It would be awesome if the YW shifted to be more outdoors, hands-on activities to match what the YM were doing, but instead it looks like the YM are shifting down to the banal activities that my sisters and wife always complained about. We boys really did get to have all the fun because of scouts.
I find it interesting that several have mentioned the YW personal progress program adjusted for the YM to use….The YM already have a matching program – Duty to God. Plus they have scouting in the US and some other countries. As to the questions at the end – why should the boys need a summer camp added when they already have high adventure? It’s currently unfair to have scout camp plus that when the girls only have one summer camp. Removing scout camp would bring us closer to parity. As for the change, I don’t think any of our units in my stake have varsity or venturing anyway – they just have scouts.
Someone up there mentioned paying for scout camp – I’ve never been in a stake or ward that pays for camp. That is always paid for by the family (or sometimes fund raising) but never ward budget. Is that common in some areas?
I wish they’d just rip off the bandaid already and drop scouting. But then I’ve been in scouting Forever and have pretty much had it.
“Combined activities with young women are encouraged, and can be more than monthly.”
This, for me, seems like the most important part. Young people aren’t dating and are marrying much later in life. My sons had no interest in dating, but more importantly, had no real interaction with the young women in the ward except for Sundays. If we are helping YM and YW eventually marry in the temple, we need to focus more on activities where they can get to know each other and befriend each other. When the YM program focuses on Scouts, interaction with the YW does not happen.
Joni and formerYW are spot on re: using the personal progress program for the boys. If it isn’t good enough for them with a few changed pronouns, then it wasn’t good enough for the girls. The time honored tradition of boob knitting aside, of course.
The way I read the handbook, camp is supposed to come from the ward budget, then if there isn’t enough, they can do fundraising (limited to one activity per year), and if it still isn’t enough, then the ward can ask families to pay for whatever is left. In practice, many wards ignore this.
I was surprised to see that the Deseret News reporter Tad Walch is already assuming this is the first step toward a full break with BSA. From his article:
“The problem of creating a program for all of the church’s boys and young men around the world remains. The church’s Thursday statement alluded in multiple places to working toward programs that could replace Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. For example, it said the church is sticking with the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs because they ‘currently meet the development program needs of boys from ages 8 through 13.’ The statement noted that ‘previous statements have indicated that the church wants a program that serves all young men around the world.’ It also noted that ‘the church continues to look for ways to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional and intellectual needs of young men around the world.'”
Is he reading too much into the announcement?
Marcella, I was (mostly) being ironic in suggesting that the YM adopt Personal Progress. See, we have no problem giving the girls watered down versions of programs for boys (which is how we got Activity Days) but the idea of having boys participate in a program ‘for girls’ is unthinkable.
Which brings up another question. How long will it take bishops to stop comparing the YW medallion to an Eagle Scout when she’s receiving it in front of the ward? (Will there ever come a time when the comparison is made the other way around?)
This seems to be little more than a Rorschach Test – whatever you already believed about the church and scouting is somehow confirmed by this incremental move