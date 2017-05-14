Mother’s Day Service Roll Call

Earlier this year I asked you how your local Easter service went. Today I’d like to ask you how your Mother’s Day service went.
I assume for the vast majority of you the topic of today’s service was actually on Mother’s Day; do we have any wards that went a different direction with their topic today? How were the talks? Any special musical numbers geared to the theme? Did they pass out a gift at the end? If so, how did they phrase it (for mothers, for all women over 18, something else?). What was the gift? Did any sisters run screaming from the chapel? Any other general impressions of the effectiveness or not of this annual attempt to honor mothers?
In my ward, the topic was indeed mothers. We had two adult men as speakers with a Primary number in between. (At first I thought it curious that we didn’t have an actual, you know, mother on the roster, but then it occurred to me that maybe the theory was we need non-mothers to honor mothers, I don’t know. Did you have any actual mothers speak today?).
My favorite moment from the talks was from our first speaker, a man who was born and raised in Japan. He talked about how when he moved here his mother back in Japan was very worried about him, because she had heard so much about gangs and how everyone has a gun over here. So she went to the Buddhist temple to pray for him. Later when he had a medical issue, she went to the Buddhist temple again to pray for him again. I loved that he was able to use a non-LDS religious practice to illustrate a mother’s love for her son.
The gift was a long-stemmed flower, which was passed out by the young men to all the adult women (the young women were given the extras in their class). (FWIW my wife strongly prefers chocolate of some kind.)
All in all, it was a fine, pretty pro forma Mother’s Day service of the kind that was probably pretty common today. Tell us about yours: any surprises? High points? Low points?
Comments
Kevin, as I’ve been trying to tell you all day long… No women speakers so they wouldn’t have to prepare one.
Maybe if you weren’t so busy trying to overthrow the church’s gender and sexual orientation Norms you could have heard me… But I finally found a keyboard.
All youth speakers talking about their own mothers. One did talk about an aunt and the neighborly women next door. No mention of Heavenly Mother :( No gifts given except that men/youth covered all SS and Primary so that all women could attend SS and RS meetings.
Not the best Mother’s Day meeting, but not the worst.
First talk was lovely, a young mother just talked about the things she learned from her mother (gratitude, unity, etc). Not focused on motherhood, but touched it enough to satisfy anyone who wants a mother’s day program. She concluded by saying Jesus was there for all, for mothers, all women, and all men. Then we had a primary musical number. So far so good….
And then there was the second talk. I would say it was a “sh%& show” but that’s offensive to s#&% . The 30ish year old male speaker proceeded to: disparage adoption as permanently scaring children, tell a graphic story of a woman he met on his mission who was violently abused by her boyfriend before she repented and joined the church (because obviously SHE needed to repent), inform us all that a woman who doesn’t care for her children should drown herself (citing the millstone scripture), told us all how UNICEF is evil, and, gave us the following blessed quote: “Motherhood is a huge responsibility and the delicate psyche of your children lays wholly on you.” Also, righteous women are foreordained to be mothers, as righteous men are foreordained to hold the priesthood, and women who can’t have kids…maybe get to be mothers later, but also maybe aren’t righteous? I can only assume everyone was full of rage, but I do know the bishopric’s faces were priceless.
The rage I personally felt will power me through at least 3 months of boring Sunday meetings. I love Mormon mother’s day. It brings out the best and the worst.
We had talks about tithing. Gift was a nice wooden ornament celebrating the rededication of our local temple.
I’m always saddened on Mother’s Day when when we don’t talk about Heavenly Mother. It’s actually my own mother’s least favorite Sunday for this very reason. Father’s Day is usually more about Heavenly Father than earthly ones, but Mother’s Day does not follow the pattern. Lately I’ve taken to attending Catholic Mass on Mother’s Day because they at least venerate Mary, which is more of the divine feminine than I get in LDS church.
Helping the junior Primary kids make gifts and cards for their moms was sweet. My youngest sang with the Primary in Sacrament Meeting for the last time as she is almost 12.
One youth (male) and two adult speakers (one female with young kids and one male with adult children). All spoke on mothers. Two mentioned Mary, mother of Jesus. The female speaker spoke quite a bit about Mary, which I enjoyed. The male speaker spent several minutes tearfully explaining how diligently his wife had pinned together their son’s socks before he went on his mission. I didn’t quite get it as a Mother’s Day story, but I’m always losing socks so I should probably follow up with her and learn her sock hack.
No mention of Heavenly Mother.
Bishop announced the YM would hand out a gift to the moms in the foyer. We received 3 Trader Joe’s chocolate bars tied together with ribbon, which has become a tradition for about the past 5 years.
It was fine. It’s a tough topic to navigate. I think everyone is relieved when it’s over.
None of the hymns were about Heavenly Mother, but that’s because there is literally only one to choose from. Treats out the wazoo: mini bundt cakes to all mothers, and then the YW and some Primary girls scooped up the rest, then chocolate in SS, then a dessert buffet with drinks after RS–and there were Diet Cokes, REAL Diet Cokes (not the caffeine free swill). I’m feeling Verklempt.
Actually, feeling a bit queasy from all the sugar, but it could be worse.
We had a youth and member of bishopric speak regarding motherhood. The bishop gave the concluding talk about the Book of Mormon. I was surprised at that.
Two male speakers and two youth speakers on the topic of motherhood. Junior primary sang rest hymn. Senior primary sang closing hymn. Meeting ran late.
We got homemade cake balls in a little gift bag. The lady passing them out on a tray was like the cake ball nazi. I was scolded for trying to take one off the tray after the meeting, rather than waiting to have it handed to me. And scolded for trying to get another to give to my MIL in the foyer. I guess maybe they were limited in supply, or something.
During the RS hour, the priesthood had set up tables with nice tablecloths and centerpieces in the cultural hall. Then they served us 3 kinds of pie as we watched a slideshow that they had also helped make, and which consisted of family photos/kid/baby photos of the children of the moms there, secretly submitted by the dads and compiled by the priesthood. Set to sentimental music. It was nice to watch and see photos of the older kids when they were younger, and family photos of younger kids now.
When the slide show was over, we still had 30 minutes of RS time left. I was prepared for a lesson, but instead they just let us eat pie and socialize which was quite nice. The priesthood cleaned everything up.
All in all, it was the most all-out mother’s day church service I think I’ve ever had. My husband commented that it seemed a bigger doing than Christmas.
It was really nice and enjoyable, though I thought the slideshow was such that it might induce some sad and hurt feelings amongst the childless or those who had recently lost a mother. I’m not sure what the balance is between celebrating mothers and sparing the feelings of the non-moms.
We started with the Primary singing. “Mother I love you,” and “Teach me to walk in the light.” They sang the first verse, the congregation sang the second, we all sang the third verse, and I cried. Then a childless woman in the ward spoke, and spent the first several minutes addressing the fact that Mother’s Day is hard for so many people. Childless, people with lousy moms, people who feel like they’re lousy moms, people with children who have strayed or passed away, etc. The rest of her talk was good too, but she faced the day head on. After her the Priests quorum sang “Army of Helaman,” accompanied by none else than our stake president. The only one more talk by a dude, the we got our chocolate.
The RS presidency always knocks themselves out to do mothers day big. The men cover primary, we have a shortened lesson, then snacks and socializing. I was annoyed that it was fruit this year (you calling me fat??) but there were cake balls in our goodie bag. Honestly, all I want is sugar and someone to admit that this day is really conflicted for most of us.
Our mothers day service, at least the Sacrament meeting, was fantastic. I cannot speak highly enough at how well it turned out. I wasn’t holding high hopes when the opening hymn was O My Father – though it gave me the opportunity to explain to my daughter that a specific line was the whole reason we were singing what seemed like a rather ironic choice for the day. But the Bishopric went out of their way to ask the speakers to approach the topic in discussing the divine value of mothers and women with the explicit request not to talk about their own mothers and to be cognizant of how challenging mothers day can be for many.
The first speaker was a YW who discussed the impact of motherhood and how the role has an important place in the gospel.
The second talk about knocked me out of my seat because I never expected to hear it addressed in our Ward. A young mother stood and began to talk about where to find the ideal role model of divine motherhood and explained that after careful prayer and consideration she had landed upon who to focus on. And then she proceeded to address the importance of our Mother in Heaven with a very well thought out discussion of the doctrinal elements and the myths surrounding her. She pulled from extensively the LDS.org topic page on Mother in Heaven and presented background from a number of Prophets, Apostles and General Authorities (men and women on that last one). She talked about how she felt the influence and support of her Mother at challenging times in her life including when she gave birth to her children. It was possibly the best talk I have heard over a Sacrament pulpit on a Mothers day and I was effusive in my praise and gratitude to this sister afterwards.
My wife looked at me early on in the talk and asked, “Do you think this is going the direction the Bishopric was hoping when they handed out topics for the speakers?” I don’t know, I think they were pleased with how things turned out but I can appreciate why some of them might have been uncomfortable when her topic became evident.
We then had the Primary children come up and sing I Often Go Walking which is my favorite of the Mother focused children’s songs. They sang beautifully.
The last talk was given by a wonderful brother who admitted his own struggles at the idea of speaking about mothers and how he was no expert on the topic and then addressed the young men / boys in the Ward on how to think about their mothers. It was very well done with good humor and definitely brought the Spirit.
No gifts were given out to my knowledge and I didn’t even think about that until after Church. But the youth and YM took over Primary during 3rd hour so all the women could join for a light luncheon and lesson. I believe there were treats provided then.
We had a youth speaker who spoke about mothers, a 30 something male speaker who spoke about the things his mother taught him (with a reference to Heavenly Mother thrown in), a primary number where many mothers sang with the children, and then a older male speaker who also mentioned HeavenlyMother, in the context of I Am a Child of God (We are children of a Heavenly Father and a Heavenly Mother, and they sent us here etc). His talk sort of felt like a buzz feed article “15 things you shouldn’t say to your mom on Mother’s Day”
Our gift was a copy of The Influence of Righteous Woman by Pres. Uchtdorf.
Here in the corridor, it was High Coucil Sunday.
His companion was a recently returned sister who mentioned her mom, but stayed on track for the topic of obeying the words of the prophet.
The High counselor made mention that, yes, today is Mother’s Day, but that he was also going to talk on listening to and obeying the words of the modern prophet.
The sweet primary kids sang the same Mother’s Day song I sang to my dear mother over 50 Years ago. It was nice.
The mothers received a Utah truffle. Then in Sunday school (gospel doctrine) the teacher had a basket of full size candy bars to hand out. And then in relief society they had homemade giant chocolate chip cookies. Wow. I hope Father’s Day is as nice
We had zero women speak or give lessons today. Even the RS lesson was taught by a man. While I understand the good intentions behind this, having this day framed 100% by a male perspective feels a little odd. I do acknowledge that many women indeed want a break, so this type of lineup for many sisters is a-ok.
Sacrament meeting featured nice talks from four adult sons of some of the ward’s oldest sisters. The lineup was kept a secret (No names listed on the program even) so the whole reveal caused quite a stir. The talks were largely framed as tributes. It ended up being like a miniature ward reunion.
I can’t wait until Father’s day when we women will take over all the men’s responsibilities, you know, to give them a break /
Oh, and Kneaders brownies for the sisters, so that’s a win.
Wow, I’m interested that so many of you had substantial treats or even luncheons. That’s something I’ve never experienced. Very interesting.
Young Men and Young Women spoke generally about mothers in sacrament meeting, with personal mentions of mother figures/their individual mothers here and there. Not really anything to do with the gospel, but more of a vague praise of the role of mothers. ProcFam was quoted the most, with one verse from Proverbs about women/motherhood as the single scripture of the lot. Each talk was a couple of minutes and they had like 10 speakers. Primary sang one of my favorite songs as a special musical number.
After a short (forgettable) lesson, the last 20 minutes of RS consisted of gathering together and eating cheesecake served by the young men. EQ and HP covered the Primary and Nursery, and the YW, too. I sadly chose a slice that was banana flavored (yuck), thinking it was plain and despite the sweet attempts to make sure everyone with ovaries and a uterus felt loved and included, I ended up at home in tears and feeling sorry for myself–not for the bad choice of cheesecake, mind you, but because my husband and I have been trying to conceive for over a year and today is just hard, I think, no matter what happens at church. I’m trying to rally and get the mopey tones out of my voice before I call my own mom to wish her well on her special day.