Mother’s Day Service Roll Call

Earlier this year I asked you how your local Easter service went. Today I’d like to ask you how your Mother’s Day service went.

I assume for the vast majority of you the topic of today’s service was actually on Mother’s Day; do we have any wards that went a different direction with their topic today? How were the talks? Any special musical numbers geared to the theme? Did they pass out a gift at the end? If so, how did they phrase it (for mothers, for all women over 18, something else?). What was the gift? Did any sisters run screaming from the chapel? Any other general impressions of the effectiveness or not of this annual attempt to honor mothers?

In my ward, the topic was indeed mothers. We had two adult men as speakers with a Primary number in between. (At first I thought it curious that we didn’t have an actual, you know, mother on the roster, but then it occurred to me that maybe the theory was we need non-mothers to honor mothers, I don’t know. Did you have any actual mothers speak today?).

My favorite moment from the talks was from our first speaker, a man who was born and raised in Japan. He talked about how when he moved here his mother back in Japan was very worried about him, because she had heard so much about gangs and how everyone has a gun over here. So she went to the Buddhist temple to pray for him. Later when he had a medical issue, she went to the Buddhist temple again to pray for him again. I loved that he was able to use a non-LDS religious practice to illustrate a mother’s love for her son.

The gift was a long-stemmed flower, which was passed out by the young men to all the adult women (the young women were given the extras in their class). (FWIW my wife strongly prefers chocolate of some kind.)

All in all, it was a fine, pretty pro forma Mother’s Day service of the kind that was probably pretty common today. Tell us about yours: any surprises? High points? Low points?