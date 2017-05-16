Joseph Smith Papers Lecture: Brent Rogers on Kirtland Temple

May 16, 2017 by 2 Comments

Notice of Lecture by Brent Rogers, one of the editors of volume 5 of the Documents Series in the Joseph Smith Papers. If you’re in Salt Lake City on Thursday, it should be fun.

In conjunction with the publication of Documents, Volume 5: October 1835–January 1838, Brent M. Rogers, Associate Managing Historian of the Joseph Smith Papers and coeditor of Documents, Volume 5, will be giving a lecture titled “‘We ask thee, O Lord, to accept of this house’: The Temple in Joseph Smith’s Kirtland” on May 18 in Salt Lake City.

Event: “‘We ask thee, O Lord, to accept of this house’: The Temple in Joseph Smith’s Kirtland,” presented by Brent M. Rogers
Date: Thursday, May 18
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Assembly Hall, 50 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150

The Kirtland temple is at the symbolic center of Documents, Volume 5. By early spring 1836, Joseph Smith and the Latter-day Saints had worked feverishly and completed the temple and prepared themselves for its dedication, a signal moment in the church’s history. However, completing and dedicating the temple also brought with it great trials and tribulations for the Saints. Come learn more about the experiences of Joseph Smith and the early Saints with the Kirtland temple.

Comments

  1. whizzbang says:
    May 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Would this be eventually broadcast?

  2. Steve Evans says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Unlikely, past ones haven’t been.

