The Boy Who Cried Religious Freedom

The June issue of The New Era includes an article entitled “Why Religious Freedom Matters: What’s at Risk.”
As I read through it, I had two primary thoughts. On the one hand, I applaud the church for attempting to educate teenagers about their civil rights and responsibilities. This is an important topic, and one that our teenagers should be exposed to.
On the other hand, though, I’m perplexed and bothered by the actual delivery. The content ranges from accurate to irrelevant to speculative to flat-out wrong. So while conceptually, I think this article is both necessary and important, it ultimately fails spectacularly.
I’ll be completely honest here: I mostly don’t want to discuss the content. I’d rather focus on two things that, if improved, would exponentially increase the value of the article.
Conflating Private and State Action
The first big problem I have with the article is that it doesn’t separate private actions from state actions. And while both state and private religious discrimination are invidious, in most cases, they’re analytically distinct, and cramming them together isn’t terribly illuminating. If I were writing this list (which I wouldn’t, btw, for reasons I’ll go into in the next section), I’d probably group job loss, hiding religion at work, working on the Sabbath, and faith-based clubs in the private action column, and most of the rest in the state action column. At the margins, there may be questions about where to categorize an issue (for instance, is loss of professional certification a state or a private action?), but, for the most part, the two aren’t hard to distinguish.
And distinguishing them is important, if we’re going to deal with them. Having the state refuse to allow you to adopt based on your religious beliefs and practices is significantly different from your neighbors’ not allowing their kids to play with your kids because of your religion. The first raises questions of law, while the second raises questions of social norms. The solution to the first may well be a lawsuit (or lobbying, or running for office), while the solution to the second may be becoming a better neighbor. Both are bad, both are discriminatory, but only one, frankly, invokes questions of religious freedom.[fn1]
What If?
When I was a kid, I was a big fan of Marvel comics, and in my collection, I had several What If? titles. The basic premise was, we’ll take something significant that happened to a superhero and tweak it. What kind of impact would that tweak have? What would it change in the trajectory of the hero we know so well?
The examples the New Era provides remind me of these What If? comics. Basically, every bullet point starts with “You may” or “You might” or “You could.” Some examples (like pressure to resign) are based on actual things that actually happened. Some are based on things that religious individuals have worried about, and some on things that others have suggested should happen. But the thing is, few of them are likely. Take, for example, the idea that churches will lose their tax exemptions. It won’t happen.[fn2]
But there’s a real problem here: the possible is intermingled with the unlikely is intermingled with the impossible. And essentially, it starts reading to me like the boy who cried wolf. If I, the person interested in religious liberty, am not willing to take the time to figure out the real threats, why is the person I’m trying to convince going to bother listening to me?
For this, too, there’s an easy solution: point to real examples of violations of religious freedom. They’re not hard to find! Check this:
State Action:
- Russian government’s classifying Jehovah’s Witnesses as “extremist” group.
- French laïcité.
- U.S. Muslim ban.[fn3]
- Using zoning rules to prevent mosques.
Private Actions
It’s Not About Us
One last thing: many of the examples I provided probably don’t pose any direct threat to Mormons or Mormonism. (Okay, Russia probably does, and we’ve faced discriminatory zoning with temples and churches, but that’s basically it.) That’s intentional on my part. I recognize and understand the power of “First they came …” But what if you can guarantee a fire break, guarantee that, even if they came for the Muslims and for the Jews, they won’t come for the Mormons? I don’t think that reduces the importance of arguing for religious freedom; in fact, in some ways, focusing on issues that will not affect us strengthens the perception that we’re interested in religious freedom as a right, unconnected from our selfish preferences. And that, too, is an important lesson to teach our teenagers (and, frankly, ourselves): we don’t merely advocate for things when those things will benefit us personally; we advocate for right things precisely because they’re the right thing.
So kudos to The New Era for addressing an important topic. I hope it returns to the topic soon, and that its next attempt is done in a more nuanced, accurate, and valuable manner.
[fn1] And I know, the article doesn’t say anything about neighbors not letting their kids play with yours. Perhaps the better example—though it lost the parallel structure that I thought adoption and kids enjoyed—is that you could be fired or pressured to resign for donating money to oppose same-sex marriage. That may not be ideal, but in a marketplace that’s trying to appeal to a certain customer base, that monetary donation may send a message that the clientele doesn’t want. Note that your employer cannot fire you for belonging to a church that opposes same-sex marriage; that would violate federal law. But as long as you’re not being fired for your religious beliefs, it seems to me that pressure to resign is not something we want to deal with through by law, both because it would shield people from the consequences of their actions and because it would significantly infringe on speech rights.
[fn2] Every time I say this, somebody chimes in to say, But it’s different this time!!!1! The world has changed!!1! The past is out the window!!11 So how about I revise that statement a little: churches could lose their tax exemptions for opposing same-sex marriage. But also, the Skrulls could come to Earth and take it over. But the likelihood is infinitesimal. I mean, if we just look at incentives, what incentive would the IRS have to revoke a church’s tax exemption? It’s a ton of work, it’s not going to provide any additional revenue, and it will only make the IRS less popular than it already is (see, e.g., the Lois Lerner thing). So it could, conceivably, happen. But it won’t.
[fn3] Yeah, I get why the church wouldn’t want to raise these politically-charged examples. But we use what we have.
Comments
Thanks for this review – I’ve been stewing over a very strange Religious Freedom presentation given at a joint meeting during the 3rd hour of church a few weeks ago that featured many of the items you point out in this Article. And there was one of those explainer-type cartoonish videos on the Church’s website to go with it. The Church seems to view a lot of this stuff through a legal lens rather than a social one (a problem with American discourse in general, but I digress), and seems to run this program mainly through lawyers (i.e., at the Q12 it’s Oaks and Cook, etc.) Given that, I have a hard time interpreting this information as anything other than deliberately misleading. But to what end remains a mystery to me.
From the article: “You may be required to work on the Sabbath or religious holidays even when others are willing to take your shift and your employer accommodates other nonreligious interests.”
That’s basically always been true in the United States. I mean, before Title VII it was certainly true, unless you lived in a state that had some kind of law requiring religious accommodation. And even after Title VII, there’s really almost never been much of a right to religious accommodation. Title VLL was passed in the mid-60s, and a few years later, the EEOC passed regulations that interpreted failure to accommodate religious practice as a form of religious discrimination. There were a few Title VII cases of sabbatarians suing their employers for firing them for refusing to work on their sabbath, relying on the EEOC regulations. The Courts basically said no, you were fired for not working your assigned hours, not because of your religion, so no violation. In response, Congress amended Title VII to include an accommodation requirement, but later cases have taken most of the force out of the accommodation requirement by basically saying that it only applies when the accommodation wouldn’t impose more than a de minimis burden on the employer, which is a super easy standard to meet.
So the reality is that your employer can usually require you “to work on the Sabbath or on religious holidays [but Mormons don’t have religious holidays do we?].” Maybe the “even when others are willing to take you shift and your employer accommodates other nonreligious interests” is supposed to carve out the situations where there is a de minimis burden, but in reality, a halfway competent lawyer can almost always make a case to a federal judge that giving somebody the day off creates a more than de minimis burden.
I don’t know, I think if this were run through lawyers it would have done a much better job at the difference between private and state action. But you may be right that this is going through Elder Oaks, I don’t know. But let’s not forget that the religious freedom view that Elder Oaks was most familiar with as a lawyer and judge was created by liberal supreme court justices in the 1960s and maintained through the early 90s, and that it was the conservatives, chiefly Scalia, who dismantled it in the 1990s.
Thanks for the review. Sounds right to me. One additional concern I have — but I don’t know how to address it at a New Era level of sophistication — is that many of the real cases that I know about (perhaps your ‘likely’ or ‘possible’) are hard cases. You can tell an advocate’s version in which the “right” answer is obvious, but a fair and balanced description of the real facts and relevant law usually make for a close case. Presenting a one sided version with the suggestion that we all know what should happen feels like pamphleteering.
So just to be clear here, you believe that if somebody, donated their own private money to, say, Planned Parenthood in a more conservative part of the country (I’m in Texas and anti-planned parenthood billboards are all over the place), then that person’s employer should be able to legally fire them for that donation, (presumably to appeal to a certain customer base)?
I think it is telling that there is no byline on the article. No one wanted to take credit for the hodgepodge.
Tiberius, no. That’s outside the scope of what I’m talking about or what I said. What I am saying is that such a firing wouldn’t represent an imposition on the former employee’s religious freedom, even if she donated to Planned Parenthood out of a sense of religious obligation.
Moreover, like I said in the post, that’s not the kind of thing that’s amenable to a legal solution. How do you prevent customers from pressuring a company to fire an employee? I don’t know, but that’s not a world that the law should generally step into (unless the pressure is to fire someone as a result of their being in a protected class).
Okay, I was a little fuzzy on the implications of this statement:
“you could be fired or pressured to resign for donating money to oppose same-sex marriage. That may not be ideal, but in a marketplace that’s trying to appeal to a certain customer base, that monetary donation may send a message that the clientele doesn’t want.”
It seemed that you were implying that, while not ideal, firing somebody over a donation against same-sex marriage should be a legally legitimate, market-based reason to fire somebody.
So to flip around the Planned Parenthood example, you are not arguing that people should not be legally protected from being fired over their anti-same sex marriage donations, but rather that such protections don’t fall under the aegis of “religious freedom”? It’s true that you can’t prevent customers from pressuring a company against firing somebody, but you can hold corporations legally liable for firing somebody due to a private donation on their part, and if that’s going to be okay then it should be as okay for Planned Parenthood as it is for NOM.
There are legal aspects to freedom, but that is far from the whole of freedom, though naturally the portion where lawyers may like to concentrate their attention. Hammers, nails, and all that.
The problem isn’t in defining “religious freedom” broadly to include freedom from cultural or social pressure in addition to freedom from state action; the problem is in assuming that the cultural pressures are violations of the legal rights, and therefore trying to use legal solutions to remedy the cultural pressures without clearly understanding or articulating the difference.
I agree that it is important to focus on realistic threats, and that raising alarms where none exist can be counterproductive to the cause of religious liberty. However, I want to point out that the comments to this article appear to reflect a U.S. bias, whereas the New Era, as with other church publications, is written for an international audience.
I agree with Sam that tax exempt status for traditional churches is not seriously at risk in the United States. It would be more accurate for the article to emphasize that religiously affiliated or religious-principle based organizations are being targeted. For just one of many past examples, see, e.g., http://www.npr.org/2013/09/03/218572821/california-lawmakers-target-boy-scouts-tax-exempt-status. That said, the tax status of churches is subject to very different laws in other countries, and is not necessarily as secure as in the United States.
It is also the case in other countries that the church/state divide can be more blurred, and is arguably irrelevant. I think the church is right to emphasize that religious liberty is not just a legal concept but also a social norm of conduct. This is because, as a practical matter, your religious rights often are only as secure as both the government and a majority of your neighbors believe they should be.
Two examples will suffice. The Soviet Union had express constitutional protections for religious worship. http://www.departments.bucknell.edu/russian/const/77cons02.html. Yet these written protections meant nothing to those in a position to enforce them. Another example is from early Mormon history. President Martin Van Buren famously agreed that the Mormons’ rights were being violated and that their cause was just, but the Mormons were too politically unpopular for him to take action. The result would likely been very different if a greater proportion of the Mormons’ neighbors respected their religion.
JKC, if you are referring to the New Era article, it doesn’t propose legal solutions. The actions it calls for are “to raise our voices” and “join the cause together.”
I am always a bit skeptical when someone says that government is restricting their religious freedom as Mormons or Christians. Mostly it appears to me that those claiming such discrimination are privileging what they perceive as their own rights over the rights of everyone else around them. At the risk of alienating my libertarian friends, that is what has always struck me as ironic about what libertarians seem to get upset about. It appears to me to be an act of selfishness in a world where you are otherwise engaged with those around you, and dependent on that interaction for your livelihood or well-being. When you claim that someone else’s beliefs are a threat to your own, but the primary nature of that issue is because you have chosen a particular occupation or business, it smacks of overweening self-interest. You become what you claim to fear.
A couple responses:
Steve, church publications do look toward international audiences. But it’s important to note that everything in the article was US-centric. Had it been internationally-focused, it would have focused on different issues. Moreover, there is not any rush to strip exemptions from organizations, religiously-affiliated or not. The BSA is not a religious organization, but even if it were, the proposed bill failed to garner the votes necessary to pass.
John, you’re totally missing both JKC’s and my point: the difference between private and state action matters even if we’re just going to raise our voices together, that difference matters. Unless, of course, you think going into the streets and chanting “Religious liberty” is the proper way to raise our voices. As I said, and as JKC said, the problems of private discrimination differ from the problems of state action. If I’m raising my voice, it behooves me to know which one I’m talking about or, if I’m talking about both, it behooves me to be able to differentiate between the two.
No, John, I wasn’t suggesting that the article was calling for specific legal solutions. If it were, the New Era would be kind of a strange forum for that. My point is simply this: Raise our voices saying what, exactly? Join exactly which causes? Cultural pressures and state action require very different kinds of solutions, and treating it as just one big amalgam isn’t going to be very effective, and in fact, can end up doing more damage than good.
I’m no attorney but it seems you are complicating the message of the New Eria article. Maybe I think on the level of a teenager, but it seems to be a call to stand up for religious liberty in private and public life, in interactions with other people, in voting for candidates and laws that will do the same. It points out to the teens what they stand to lose. Many of them probably didn’t connect these dots, such as how religions losing tax exempt status would affect them personally. Yeah, some of it is slippery slope argument, but we do that all the time, even in the bloggernacle.
While not new for either, our 21st century political climate is full of extreme alarmist rhetoric and the Church (through this article) is lock step in line with it.
Well written. Good commentary. Thanks for sharing.