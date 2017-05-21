Simulation and Theology

by

So, me, a biologist, wrote this book on speculative theology. The promise is rather, shall we say, curious (‘weird’ would also work)? The usual thinking goes, especially for Mormons, that first we do religion, then science. If either is to bow, it is science. The book is an experiment on the premise that the reverse it true: the real world must impose its will on our theology (as explained in the work, I mean something specific by this term). It’s a long argument hence the book-length treatment. I tried to squeeze it into 140 words, but my arguments lost some of their heft and nuance. So look at my book and you’ll get the big picture, but I wanted to explain why I think it is at least worth thinking about.

I am a computer modeler. I build ecologies in a computer; then populate these ecologies with digital creatures. The weird thing is, and it has been shown to be true again and again, that these digital creations tell us useful things about real flesh and hemolymph creatures. This is shocking to me. I’m always completely astonished that digital entities made of 1s and 0s can teach me about actual animals living in the wild. Why should that work? How can it even be possible? It seems to imply that there is something deeply fundamental about object-like things and how they relate to each other. Strange that objects are of such a general nature that if you take the right kinds of objects, with the right kinds of properties, you can cash out commonalities about one to inform you about the other. Even such that as different objects as digitally defined flies told to act like genuine flies in certain ways, can, (given rules about how these should act in digital encounters within their bit/byte ecology) say something true about the universe.

The process of forming an ecological computer model is revealing. I start out by sketching out all my ideas about the processes and entities I want to explore, say tsetse flies, or ecological communities. Then I rough out a model with a pencil and paper by making little hand drawn boxes with little arrows pointing this way and that, and once I’ve included all the things I think are relevant I try to implement it on a computer. Like this:

In this model of community ecology the objects under consideration are species, under evolutionary forces and environmental perturbations.

So for the eventual formal computer model, the real conceptual work starts with this initial model that proposes a scheme for how the world works. Why not at least try this step with theology?

I see theology as I kind of proto-simulation experiment. A simulation experiment in which you try to frame out the necessary or informative components, articulate multiple ideas about how theologically these components work together, map out some of the consequences of your scheme, and then compare them with the world you find in nature.

It’s sort of fun. Almost as fun as doing ecological simulation. So fun I wrote a book on it. Go read it (and if you want, review it!) and let’s talk.