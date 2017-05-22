It seems like everyone is familiar with those diagrams with various circles that explain Mormon cosmology, and which outline the progression of the human soul through eternity (do an image search for “plan of salvation” for some beauties). I thought it would be fun to sketch out the Plans of Salvation for various sources.
The most simple is that found in the Book of Mormon. It is essentially the Christian conception of eternity, with perhaps one radical change. Some people read Alma 40:11 and Alma 13:3 as saying the spirit existed before birth. Personally, I don’t think that these verses are arguing for that, but will concede it is a possible reading. Hence the question mark.
Things get interesting fast. The Book of Moses (and D&C 93) certainly brings in some radical new ideas. Angels are humans, and existing before creation. The Vision, which was wildly controversial, introduced the three heavens and “outer darkness.” A close reading indicates key conflicts with JS’s later revelations, namely the idea that those who don’t accept the gospel “in the flesh” are destined to the Terrestrial Kingdom. Some argue that progression between kingdoms is the consequent resolution. Progression indicated by a question mark.
In Nauvoo JS does three important things: 1) he repeatedly teaches that human spirits cannot be created or made and that “God never did have power to create the spirit of man at all.” 2) He reveals the Nauvoo Temple liturgy, which dramatically recasts the entire narrative. 3) He at least lays a foundation for the idea of Mother in Heaven, if not teaching it privately. It is only the last of these three that people seem to have run with after JS died.
After JS died Orson Pratt, Parley Pratt, and Brigham Young each promoted models that have important similarities and important differences. All of them run with the idea of Mother in Heaven and adopt the idea of a celestial sexual procreation. I call this concept of “viviparous spirit birth” a wildly popular folk belief. To accommodate this, BY took JS’s argument that if a spirit could ever be created, it must also be able to be destroyed, and flipped it. Spirits were created just as human babies were created, except with spirit element. If you merited perdition, just as you were created, you would also be destroyed, and the spirit matter recycled. Not enough info to conclude yay or nay on progression between kingdoms.
Orson Pratt is the source for all sorts of Mormon weirdness. He kept JS’s eternal spirits but atomized them. These intelligent atoms then self organized, resulting in increasing levels of complexity through spirit vegetation and animals. This had some consequences for OP’s conception of divination, and BY pretty much hated all of it. Cleon Skousen and Orson Scott Card, however, likey. Progression between kingdoms? I don’t know.
There was this thing in Utah during the nineteenth century. There isn’t a lot of concrete description, but it pops up in a lot of places because it agitated so many people. Inherent in BY’s Adam-God teachings was the idea that resurrected people could become mortal (e.g., Adam and Eve). It appears that some people ran with that and got “baby resurrection,” that is, you got resurrected as a baby. Sounds like reincarnation? A lot. Anyway, Orson F. Whitney seems to have gotten on the band wagon, at least for a while. To be honest, because documentation is not particularly granular, this one is essentially a guestimation. It also got stamped out pretty quickly (except, as I understand it, among some fundamentalist groups, who also like Adam-God teachings).
James Talmage, as he was wont to do, took the pioneer teachings, stripped them down considerably and then bolstered them with texts. I think he probably landed on progression between kingdoms because of his interaction with the temple liturgy.
B. H. Roberts being a student of JS’s teachings, and preparing many important sermons for publication saw the conflict between JS’s common teaching that spirits could not be created, and BY’s triumphant spirit creation. He, along with a few others, proposed a model that I have called tripartite existentialism. Roberts posited that there was a non-spirit entity that was the core of human personhood, and which was never created or made. This “intelligence” got a spirit body through spirit birth. Consequently no annihilation. Roberts’ idea caught on with some important folks like John A. Widtsoe. However, for a number of reasons (see WVS’s forthcoming book on all of this, it is so great) many hated it. JFS and Penrose squashed it, and it wasn’t until the rise of Truman Madsen, who liked the idea for the same reasons as Roberts that it started catching on more widely. I’d venture, in fact, that Roberts’ is the most commonly imagined model among Latter-day Saints today. Progression between kingdoms? Not enough info.
Do you know who else hated Roberts’ shtick? Bruce R. McConkie. He basically took BY’s model, ignored annihilation, and said that “intelligence” was the same thing as “spirit element.” But he was emphatic that this was just non-intelligent matter, and personhood began with spirit birth. He also said that spirit prison and paradise are geographically discreet places, and one couldn’t travel between them without a pass. His son, JFM disagreed with him on this latter point, as I imagine most people have. Also progression between kingdoms is one of the “seven deadly heresies.”
As mentioned above, I think that B.H. Roberts has taken the day. It has just so much grass-roots appeal, and people haven’t thought about it enough to recognize conflicts (often because of coded language such as BRM’s intelligence/spirit matter move). While the church is doubling down on spirits being children of heavenly parents, my sense is that the idea of spirit adoption is gainging some traction over viviparous spirit birth (which also obviates the need for BHR’s “intelligences.” I think that the seven deadly heresies squashed progression between kingdoms for a generation of Latter-day Saints, but Terryl Givens is publishing the idea with Deseret Book and more people are pointing to James Talmage’s support. It also reduces a tremendous amount of anxiety, confusion, and cog diss over proxy temple work. When my ward discussed this in Gospel Doctrine, there appeared to be unanimity in support for progression between kingdoms. I also understand that my ward may be anomalous.
Comments
Which is the plan with TK smoothies?
I’ve had wards who seemed in favor of kingdom progression, although my current ward is more in the “visits go one direction: downward,” which seems to be an anti-progression sentiment. However, what are we doing on these visits to our non-progressive relatives? Sounds like a downer. I guess we could sell them essential oils.
When I teach the Plans of Salvation, I stick with one big circle, with infinte concentric circles inside of it with arrows starting at the outside edge pointing to the center (bulls eye). Then I draw two thicker lines to create 3 sections and label them with Celestial Terrestrial Telestial. For me that works the best to describe my own understanding of universal salvation and eternal progression.
On top of rest of this post’s clear organization and descriptions, the graphic design is quite nice, which has to count for something when it comes to this topic.
J., this is epic. So useful. Can’t believe no one’s done it before. But I guess you’re the obvious person to do it.
Aaron B
Discussions like this are fantabulous for blogs and philosophical conferences and sitting around the campfire … but I avoid them in formal Church settings like I’d avoid few other things. It’s one thing to view the options intellectually, with their champions and implications. It’s another to discuss anything beyond the simplest principles in Sunday School, because there is zero chance that we would know the correct answer, even if one of these models did happen to be correct. I mean, do you take a vote of ward members, and bind God to allowing progression between kingdoms because your Gospel Doctrine class voted 23-18 in favor? How in heaven’s name (quite literally) do you manage to host such a discussion in your ward and have it lead anywhere worth going? (If anybody can, it’s you, J., but I don’t have a clue where to start.)
Shouldn’t the progression-between-kingdoms arrow in the 2nd graphic (1833), be pointing up, not down?
Thanks!
Nate, I didn’t do one for JFSII, mostly because it seems he shifts with time.
Amen, Ardis.
Although this is a beautiful example (nice graphics!) of the theological imaginations that have been allowed throughout the years. Kind of wish it was the same today. And women were involved.
I actually agree, Ardis. I didn’t teach Sunday School this week, but progression between kingdoms did come up. I like the idea of respecting the beliefs of the Saints and giving space for all of this in our classes. However, part of that is being ready for someone to make an emphatic statement like “progression between kingdoms is a deadly heresey,” or “all spirits are made through celestial sex,” and then being able to create a space that doesn’t completely shut down. And I do think that requires a bit of finesse.
Aaron, there were a couple of mistakes in the images and text that I have now fixed.
EmJen, I’d love to see yours!
The takeaway from all of this is that, starting with Joseph Smith, nobody really has a clue as to what the previous life was like or what the next one will hold. Beyond a few a basic principles—being a good person on earth will serve you well in the eternities, “whatever principle of intelligence we attain unto in this life. . . .” etc.—most everything else is conjecture.
Ah. I can see the need to be prepared from that point of view, J. Thanks. I’ll have to think how to handle this sort of thing, should I ever teach again — my first instinct would be to change the subject as quickly as possible, which wouldn’t help anybody. Acknowledging the possibilities, or at least softening the black-and-white positions of class members on things we just don’t know, would be part of the teacher’s calling.
J.
Believe me, it would not have women making spiritual babies into the eternities. It would not have polygamy as a top-tier celestial kingdom requirement and it would not have the female’s mortal punishment equating reproductive systems and processes. Now hopefully no one will go off the rails with me even bringing these up because I know that these are not really in the scope of your post but these ideas have also been involved in some of those depictions and very male oriented discussions of these depictions throughout the Mormon past/present.
You’ve got me thinking through this, Ardis. I think my instinct would be to do something like this (open question whether it is useful or appropriate):
Class member: Progression between kingdom is a false doctrine, and a deadly heresy.
Me: You know, Elder McConkie taught that, and a lot of good saints have believed that. Other church leaders have taught and believed to the contrary. Elder Talmage, for example, taught that people could progress between kingdoms. I’m probably more in line with Elder Talmage.
Yes EmJen — just see “vivaparous spirit birth” in a couple of these. That alone suggests both polygyny and a rigid formulation of eternal gender roles mirroring what is observed in mortality.
EmJen, I think that you are right across the board. I didn’t include anything with regard to D&C 131 mostly because I think OP’s editorial gloss was a misreading, and also because it deserves a discussion of its own.
This is really cool. BUT WHERE ARE THE FOOTNOTES????? (Sorry to shout).
Alas Xerxes, I felt like getting what I got out was sufficient. If you google a little of items of particular interest, you will likely find bcc posts by me and others that cover the topic. That said I can point you in the direction if you are looking at something in particular.
Thanks, I’m particularly keen on looking at Nauvoo-era J.Smith stuff, which seems to take things in quite a different and fascinating direction.
amazingly useful post
This post is great, J. Good reminder that we don’t always *know* what we think we know, and that what we know can change, and that’s fine.
Also helps us to focus on what is truly essential and what is nice and important but not truly essential.
All great fun!
Who is WVS and what is the forthcoming book I should be looking for?
Could you say that Orson Pratt basically believed in “medichlorians” a la Star Wars style? :)
Amen, EmJen. Even though I found the differences in these diagrams fascinating, I still looked at them through the lens of what they meant for me as a woman. I think it’s pretty clear that JS didn’t give women a lot of thought in regards to Mormon theology until polygamy came about. I’d love to be wrong on that, though.
This is really interesting stuff and I’d like to read more. Could you post your citations for the quotes?
Great write up. I have been thinking a lot about how the Book of Mormon plan of salvation differs from current doctrine. It’s amazing how we can read the book over and over and miss what’s right under our nose because of preconceptions.
To supplement these schemes, consider the changing fate of the ‘special cases’ in these plans of salvation. In the Book of Mormon, the ignorant (or, “those without law”) are automatically saved along with little children. Then in The Vision (D&C 76) they are terrestrial. Then in another vision (D&C 137) they are automatically saved in the celestial kingdom again. Then in another vision (D&C 138) they have to repent and be baptized, etc, via proxy to get out of prison.
WVS’s forthcoming awesomeness (WVS, what is the current publication date?):
https://gregkofford.com/products/textual-studies-plural-marriage
https://gregkofford.com/products/funeral-sermons
ElleK, there is some in the JS’s Nauvoo teachings that could be pretty cool (e.g., queens and priestesses), and which is fairly easily isolated from polygamy.
mel, the “God never did have power to create the spirit of man at all” bit is from JS’s April 7, 1844 GenCon address, but he hit on it multiple times. Check out “the parallel joseph” or the JSP website (in particular the Clayton account, but they all agree).
Jared*, the most interesting things always seem to be manifest in the special cases in science as well as theology.
J. Stapley, super interesting post. For the sake of clarity, when you say that the concept of queens and priestesses in Joseph Smith’s times is fairly easily isolated from polygamy, do you mean there are historical sources showing that he taught that separately from polygamy, or that modern folks can easily reinterpret it to remove polygamy? I’m no expert, but as a person who had been profoundly troubled by this concept, I’ve looked into it a bit, and from what I could find, the language in the temple regarding women seems to have always been connected with polygamy. I would be delighted to look into anything you can point to that indicates otherwise, if that was what you meant.
Along with EmJen’s comment, I just feel a little wistful that we don’t have historic examples of women publicly theorizing on the particulars of the plan of salvation. I bet they would have had some interesting theories that differed substantially from the men’s, if they had felt it appropriate to do so.
This is awesome, J., and I’m thrilled you did this with such clear graphics.
I agree Roberts has mostly carried the day. Your average Saint has not the first clue about this, but to the extent they think of it they think of it in his tripartite view.
I didn’t understand the role of the mortal kingdoms in the JS/Nauvoo chart.
Agree this is awesome. And I join Kevin in wanting more explanation of nauvoo. But what I’m really interested in is the ‘all dogs go to heaven’ chart. Seriously, if a sparrow cant fall without Gods notice, then why is our doctrinal interest so limited to just our species. Doesn’t anyone want to know how Fido gets saved?
Also, a Prometheus chart would be cool.
J. Stapley, do you think the Orsons and the B.s and James were all mostly trying to clarify what J.S. had taught? Or were they trying to expand on his teaching?
So J, any directions on the JS Nauvoo era theology?
The matter is complicated (greatly) by the seemingly interchangable use of intelligence and spirit throughout various scriptures, talks, articles etc.
Not sure what publication date is at this point. For the plural marriage rev. book, maybe August? For the sermon book, not sure what will happen there. Up in the air in every way I’d say.
Emily U, J can chime in here, but the differences between Utah and Nauvoo seem connected to rationalizations of plural marriage, sealing, and communalism of the West. It’s complicated by a number of narratives, I think Geertz’ work on ideologies is helpful here.