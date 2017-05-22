Threats to Religious Freedom, at Home and Abroad (A BCC Discussion)

by

“It is our duty to raise our voice for the voiceless.” ~Kristina Arriaga, United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (May 17, 2017).

This week, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (“USCIRF”) hosted a discussion on their most recent annual report, which details the “countries of particular concern” regarding religious freedom. The State Department periodically issues a similar International Religious Freedom Report. As does the Pew Research Center on Religion & Public Life.

The international threats to religious freedom are serious. Although colloquial use of “religious freedom” varies, encompassing a wide variety of public and private actions that in some way implicate religion, I propose limiting our discussion to a more precise definition. Religious freedom is violated by official government action targeting the peaceful expression of religious belief.

Under that definition, I view the following as the largest international concerns:

Religious genocide. ISIS is murdering religious dissidents in Syria; the recent Darfur Genocide in Sudan had religious elements.”

The refugee crisis. Refugees fleeing war-torn regions are often subject to official religious discrimination when seeking a new home. For example, far-right leaders in Hungary and elsewhere in Europe are actively seeking to oppress Islam.

Religious registration requirements. Many countries use religious reporting requirements as a tool to identify and suppress religious minorities. China actively seeks to ferret out Falun Gong, Uighurs, and Tibetan Buddhists – even going so far as to require “reincarnation permits.” And Russia recently banned Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremists.

Blasphemy and apostasy laws. Speaking out against prevailing religious beliefs can result in imprisonment and physical violence. Most recently, Indonesia imprisoned the Christian governor of its capital city because he publicly stated that Muslim clerics were misinterpreting a verse from the Qu’ran.

Criminalizing or censoring public religious expression. The best-known example is that France bans the wearing of hijabs, burkinis, and other “conspicuous religious symbols.”

In the United States, the First Amendment, along with the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and other laws, robustly protect religious freedom. Despite this, state-sanctioned attacks on religious freedom continue to crop up. In my opinion, the largest domestic religious freedom threats are the following:

Enforcement of the “Muslim Ban” Executive Orders. As Sally Yates said this week, “The facts reflected that this really was an attempt to make good on the president’s campaign promise of a Muslim ban….[A]s the Department of Justice on something as essential as religious freedom, I couldn’t in good conscience send our DOJ lawyers in to make an argument that wasn’t grounded in the truth.” Even though the Executive Orders have been struck down for now, they may yet resurface. Moreover, there are indications that more subtle and ad-hoc religious ideology tests are already being contemplated or used by immigration and border officials.

Denial of Zoning and Construction Permits. In 2000, Senator Orrin Hatch led the charge to pass a law intended to prevent religious discrimination by local zoning commissions. Despite this, official opposition to churches, mosques, and synagogues continues. Sometimes this is because communities don’t want to lose tax revenue, other times it’s because they oppose soup kitchens which might bring the homeless into their neighborhoods, and all-too-often it is because of blatant discrimination. As one prominent example, officials in Murfreesboro, TN engaged in extensive efforts to block the expansion of a mosque. In this climate of community controversy, the mosque was repeatedly subject to vandalism and arson.

Government censure for religious opinions. This is a bit of a catch-all. But particularly in “liberal” centers, there have been worrying trends to censor the peaceful expression of religious opinions as “hate speech.” As recent examples, the City of Denver nearly blocked Chick-Fil-A from opening an airport location because its Christian owner had at one point opposed gay marriage. And public universities are increasingly adopting “speech codes” which are enforced to discipline students who voice religious opinions.

With that prompt, let me open the BCC floor for discussion.

Do you disagree with my definition of religious freedom?

Are their categories or examples you would add?

What do you see as the biggest areas of concern, at home and abroad?

What can we, as individuals, do to promote religious freedom?

* * *

STEVE: If we’re talking actual threats to religious freedom, I would add the gradual elimination of Coptic Christianity in Egypt and in other areas in the Middle East. This is happening at the hands of ISIS but is being bolstered by government action in some instances. If Christians really care about religious freedom, why don’t we see much discussion of this?

JARED: How do we promote pluralism and tolerance? I think it starts with the golden rule. Any protection I would claim for my own religion I must be willing to grant to the least popular. Any protection I would deny to another religion, I must be willing to accept that denial for my own church. That’s been the failure of U.S. conservatives.

SAM: I’d probably go even further. To the extent we want to promote religious tolerance, I think we need to get over ourselves. We need to focus on protecting the rights of our neighbors, and especially our neighbors who have less cultural influence and power than we do. The best way to do that is at the local level. We should be at the forefront of arguing against discriminatory zoning that tries to keep the mosque out.

Here in the U.S. there are enough powerful and influential Mormons that we face very limited discrimination. We also have the institutional know-how and resources to navigate zoning and other local-governmental bureaucracies. But we have neighbors of other religions who lack the influence, lack the resources, and lack the cultural competence we can bring to bear. We need to help them.

STEVE: I believe the starting point is a robust separation of church and state. But even a very secular state can be snookered by racism and persecution of minority religion. The ‘laicete’ policy in France has been a disaster, and mostly enforced to oppress minorities. People wear crosses all the time without reproof, but a hijab will get you kicked out of school. I don’t think we can ignore the interplay between religion and racism and how one is used as a shield for the other in church-state politics.

MICHAEL: Steve is absolutely correct about the separation of Church and State. Mormons and evangelicals are frequently taught that “secularism” is a bad thing and means something like “state-sponsored atheism.” As most of the world understands it, though, a secular government is one that takes no position on religion, either to help or hinder it.

Internationally, I think that our best policy is to define secularism clearly and press for its adoption wherever possible. In places like Saudi Arabia, where secularism is never going to happen, we should push the governments more towards secular principles, creating as much distance between Church and State as we can.

In his Memorial and Remonstrance, James Madison proposed a pretty clear criteria and rationale for what we would now call “secularism,” which he called “non-cognizance of religion.” Under this standard, the state does not acknowledge or interact with religions as religions. Religions have neither more nor less status than any other group of people organized to pursue a shared interest. A vast majority of our Church-State controversies in the United States could be resolved with a straightforward application of this test.

Those calling for “religious freedom” need to stop trying to use the government to favor their position and disadvantage others. Religious leaders need to acknowledge that official state non-cognizance of religion is a prerequisite to religious freedom in any meaningful sense.

SAM: One other thing I think we can – and should – do is articulate a reason why religious freedom is important. Some people argue there’s nothing special about religious liberty that couldn’t be appropriately subsumed by a broader “freedom of conscience” idea. It’s not instantly apparent why religion deserves special treatment.

CAROLYN: About 25 years ago Jay Sekulow (a First Amendment lawyer) had the brilliant realization that at the end of the day, freedom of religion is mostly just freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. The ability to wear a cross or hijab in public, or criticize a verse of the Bible or Qu’ran, or gather a group to do yoga in a local park, are really more about speech itself than the “religious” nature of the speech. The same protections would apply to wearing anti-war t-shirts, criticizing political leaders, or gathering in a park for a flash mob protest dance.

In my view, “religion” as religion nonetheless deserves special treatment because it has so many different facets. Religion is more than just any one act of speech. Religion is (to channel Clifford Geertz) an entire cultural system – “a system of symbols which acts to establish powerful, pervasive and long-lasting moods and motivations” for individual and group behavior.

As described perfectly by USCIRF and its former Mormon chair, Katrina Lantos-Swett, promoting religious freedom promotes all other civil rights. If a society can embrace religious freedom, then it is strong enough to protect minorities, tolerate strong differences of opinion, celebrate diversity, and prohibit discriminatory violence across the board.

SAM: The people who have influenced me on this point acknowledge that religion is an imperfect category on which to overlay particular rights. In some ways it’s overbroad and in others too narrow. But religion is a good enough category, because it broadly captures beliefs and practices we want to protect. While there are some tough questions at the margins, “religion” is a category we generally understand.

MICHAEL: In my archetypal perfect world, religion would exist on exactly the same terms as any other organization, with the question of “religious practice” never coming up.

But the fact is that religions sometimes require (or, at least, really, really want) religious-specific exceptions. Catholic opposition to the Obama administration’s requirement that insurance providers provide contraception coverage, on the grounds that it interfered with free exercise, is the most prominent recent example of this.

STEVE: The recent history of religious freedom in the United States is not the targeting of religion by the government; it’s the opposite. Religions (especially Christians) are asking the government for special benefits.

MICHAEL: I agree. Our vocabulary for “religious freedom” does not make very good distinctions between the government targeting a religion for disfavor, versus the government simply not providing religious exemptions for things that are required of everyone else.

CAROLYN: Here’s the thing about religions requesting Special Snowflake treatment generally. Legal accommodations are necessarily made through force of law. And Congress is more inclined to grant exemptions to religions they like.

This is the crux of my disagreement with Justice Scalia in Smith (the 1990 case saying that the Constitution doesn’t protect Native Americans using the drug peyote in their worship). He basically says: All religions have to comply with all ordinary laws. But if your religion is being harmed by a neutral law then you can lobby the government for an exemption. I find that fundamentally unfair. Only familiar and majoritarian religions will have the lobbying power to make that happen.

JARED: That can’t be overemphasized.

SAM: But most accommodation requests aren’t Special Snowflake requests. It’s hard (for me, at least) to argue against an accommodation for an Orthodox Jewish Air Force officer who wears a yarmulke in violation of Air Force regulations.

CAROLYN: There are a lot of exemptions – like wearing yarmulkes – we all agree on. Because they’re harmless. But the big fight is what to do about exemptions that harm non-religious third parties? That’s the crux of the battle over the contraception cases. The Catholics are asking for a benefit that harms their religiously dissenting students and employees.

Or to take a more mild example, what about religious holidays? My Establishment Clause friends and I argue, for example, that all Sunday-Store-Closing laws are a benefit given to conservative Christians that harms Jews/Muslims who have different holy days. Same argument for Christmas being a federal holiday and Yom Kippur not being one.

STEVE: Christmas is an inescapably Christian and religious holiday, regardless of how popularized it has become. Christmas as a federal holiday violates the Establishment Clause on some level. Sunday-Closing laws similarly.

MICHAEL: I feel comfortable arguing that Christmas is a perfectly secular celebration whose iconography has been influenced, more or less equally, by various Christian and pagan traditions but that can now be celebrated regardless of religious belief or practice.

STEVE: I think this discussion on holidays and exemptions has already shown how un-freedomish American discussions of Religious Freedom actually are. Meanwhile in other countries, Christians are being blown up in Egypt and political opponents are being jailed for their beliefs. What’s the point of America’s obsession with religious freedom when our stakes are just so much lower?

The last time the U.S. government specifically targeted religion, it was the Muslim Ban. What was time before that? Catholics will argue it was the contraception mandate, but I think that’s a loser of an argument. It’s an exemption.

What about before that? When was the last time a major religious freedom came to the Supreme Court, alleging government suppression of religion? I think you probably need to go back to Church of the Lukumi Babalu Aye v. Hialeah (1993). That’s the case where a Florida town religiously gerrymandered their zoning to stop a Santerian church from engaging in animal sacrifice – while the kosher meat-packing plant in town was allowed to keep operating.

CAROLYN: Amen to that. Religious freedom in America feels like an ivory tower academic debate over corner cases rather than one where life and liberty are on the line.

STEVE: Although, I don’t know whether our relatively low-stakes environment is because we have true freedom of religion, or because America has become a generally homogeneous and areligious society where it just doesn’t matter that much. I say that because we still oppress religions we don’t like whenever we can.

CAROLYN: Woah, I’m going to disagree with that. Yes, individuals in America come up with reasons to oppress religions they don’t like. The 50% increase in hate crimes against Muslims in the age of Trump says everything we need to know about that. But the number of religions we don’t like and “oppress,” now, is so much smaller than throughout our history. The shift in anti-Catholic animus over the last century alone proves that point.

I give almost exclusive credit for that shift to the Constitution and official government actions that protect religion. We have cultivated a civic society that celebrates freedom.

JARED: No question we’ve progressed. I’ll be the first one to celebrate constitutional protections and the role they play. But I wonder if we flatter ourselves too much to attribute that to our institutions.

It’s sort of a chicken-and-egg question. If you have a society that honors pluralism and tolerance, and that values and celebrates people living their own various religious lives, people are largely going to be free. But if you have a society that gives in to racism, xenophobia, and religious bigotry, then even with institutional protections, you’ll still get oppression.

Our institutions only provide the means to protect religious freedom, not the will. If the will isn’t there, the institutions fall short. And if the will is there, other institutions can work just as well. Despite the existence of an established church in the UK for example, I don’t think UK citizens really have less religious freedom than US citizens.

CAROLYN: UK is a great example. UK’s solution to religious pluralism has been to co-establish churches, rather than dis-establish the Anglicans. So Catholic schools, Jewish schools, and even a bevy of Muslim schools also receive official state funding. In a society that has the will to respect religious freedom, the existing institutions will figure out how to do it.

By contrast, in college I wrote a paper on religious freedom in Latin America. One afternoon I wandered over to a professor’s office whose dissertation had been about Pentecostals in Honduras (or something similar) to ask for some resources. I mentioned that I had already started by reading in Spanish a handful of Latin American Constitutions and their Bills of Rights.

“I can’t think of anything more irrelevant to your research,” my professor responded, “then what the Honduran Constitution says.”

JARED: Latin America, man. Rule of law just isn’t a thing like we take for granted.

CAROLYN: Which is precisely why the “Muslim Ban” Executive Orders are #1 on my domestic threats list. (And related concerns in Europe rank highly, too.) On the surface it is a fight about religious freedom, but more fundamentally it’s about protecting the rights of all minorities, and the rule of law.