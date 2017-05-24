Do We Love Good Because it is Good?

by

Mette Ivie Harrison is a critically-acclaimed writer of numerous books,including ‘The Bishop’s Wife’. We’re grateful for her thoughts.

In “The Education of the Human Race,” the great German writer and philosopher Lessing suggested that humans as a species have gone through three stages of development. The first stage was the Old Testament phase where we had to be punished or threatened with punishment in order to do what was not wrong. The second stage was the New Testament phase where we were rewarded or promised a reward (blessings or going to heaven—or a higher heaven, or resurrection) if we did what was right. The third stage, Lessing argued, was one in which we would do what was good purely because it was good and because we had become lovers of the good. We would love other humans (and perhaps the earth and all living creatures, as well) and would want to do what was good and right for them. We would want the good as much as we wanted food and light and air to breathe. And we wouldn’t need God to tell us what is right or not right anymore because we will have reached the stage where we know it instinctively and seek it out on our own.

Lessing talks about these stages very much like the stages of childhood that any parent has seen. A very young child often has to be told NOT to do certain dangerous things and may need negative consequences (a stern voice, for instance) not to touch a hot stove or to run into the street. A slightly older child might need to be rewarded for doing things well, like completing chores or homework or treating a sibling or another child kindly (though this reward might only be something insubstantial like a smile or a thumbs up). A teenager or an adult child no longer needs a parent to tell her what is the right thing to do because it has been internalized already and the adult child is ready to be an adult herself and perhaps also to become a parent herself.

Many of Lessing’s ideas from the 1700s are echoed in Joseph Smith’s Mormon doctrine of the 1800s about becoming gods, having the light of Christ within us, and in the idea of certain people becoming so good that they are translated and given the sealing power by God so that whatever they seal on earth will be sealed on heaven, apparently without direct consultation with God because they are so trusted by God that it isn’t necessary. What would it be like to be so good that even God trusts your sense of rightness and goodness to be equal to His? I’ve long wondered if this sealing power means that we would agree with God in every detail or if simply that our vision is acceptable, even if it is different. I lean toward the latter.

On the other hand, when I hear Mormons arguing about us being “the one true church” or that our prophets will “never leave the church astray,” that our scripture The Book of Mormon is “the most pure translation of any scripture,” I wonder if we are still in Lessing’s second stage of development. Are we more interested in getting rewards or bonuses by proving ourselves the best at religion or are we more interested in helping other people and making the world a better place?

A few more questions I’d like us to ask ourselves:

Do we pay tithing because we’re worried we’ll end up in the telestial kingdom if we don’t? Do we follow the Word of Wisdom because we’re worried we won’t get our temple recommend if we don’t? Do we go to church because we want to “get something” out of it? Do we expect to earn blessings by upholding various covenants? Do we pass around stories about other people who are protected by their righteousness because that’s what we want our righteousness to do for us? Do we enjoy watching other people suffer because it proves that they’re wrong and we’re right? Do we do our visiting/home teaching because we’re guilted into it? Do we accept callings because we feel it is out “duty”? Do we teach our children about Mormon doctrine because we want the reward of being with them in heaven or because we want them to find truth? Do we try to engage other people and seek to love them, no matter what?

I’m not saying that I think I’m anywhere near the third stage. I don’t think I am. Mostly I’m in between the first and second stages. But what could I do to get to the third stage of humanity? How can I cultivate in myself and those around me the love of that which is good? How can I even know what good is in a world of gray?

I think one idea I’ve had is to stop congratulating myself on doing a good job, and also on the other hand, to stop castigating myself for doing a bad job. I think I need to love myself in all my parts in order to be able to love others for all their parts. Instead of reacting with fear to the idea that another religion is just as true as mine, I need to take a moment and think. Fear in general is something that tends to divide me from other people rather than making me feel at one with them. That’s a beginning, at least, but I hope that I continue to seek out more ways to find the good, to move along to the third stage of humanity where I can celebrate the divine in myself and all humans on the planet.