Fourth Circuit Strikes Down President Trump’s Muslim Ban 2.0

This afternoon, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which sits in Richmond, VA, just held that President Trump’s second travel ban Executive Order (which superseded his first one) is unconstitutional under the Establishment Clause.

Key quote:

The Government has repeatedly asked this Court to ignore evidence, circumscribe our own review, and blindly defer to executive action, all in the name of the Constitution’s separation of powers. We decline to do so, not only because it is the particular province of the judicial branch to say what the law is, but also because we would do a disservice to our constitutional structure were we to let its mere invocation silence the call for meaningful judicial review. The deference we give the coordinate branches is surely powerful, but even it must yield in certain circumstances, lest we abdicate our own duties to uphold the Constitution. EO-2 cannot be divorced from the cohesive narrative linking it to the animus that inspired it. In light of this, we find that the reasonable observer would likely conclude that EO-2’s primary purpose is to exclude persons from the United States on the basis of their religious beliefs.

And thus we see confirmation of my long-running thesis that the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause (even more so than the Free Exercise Clause) is one of the greatest protectors of religious freedom the world has ever seen.

The LDS Church issued a statement condemning the Muslim Ban when President Trump first proposed it, and Mormon Historians in this case filed an amicus brief drawing parallels to the history of Mormon immigration discrimination. I hope to see widespread celebration today.

A separate case is pending before the Ninth Circuit (the court Donald Trump has rage–tweeted at) which arises from the Hawaii order Jeff Sessions blasted. That case should be decided soon. The Ninth Circuit previously enjoined version 1.0 in February.