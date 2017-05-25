Fourth Circuit Strikes Down President Trump’s Muslim Ban 2.0

This afternoon, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which sits in Richmond, VA, just held that President Trump’s second travel ban Executive Order (which superseded his first one) is unconstitutional under the Establishment Clause.
Key quote:
The Government has repeatedly asked this Court to ignore evidence, circumscribe our own review, and blindly defer to executive action, all in the name of the Constitution’s separation of powers. We decline to do so, not only because it is the particular province of the judicial branch to say what the law is, but also because we would do a disservice to our constitutional structure were we to let its mere invocation silence the call for meaningful judicial review.
The deference we give the coordinate branches is surely powerful, but even it must yield in certain circumstances, lest we abdicate our own duties to uphold the Constitution. EO-2 cannot be divorced from the cohesive narrative linking it to the animus that inspired it. In light of this, we find that the reasonable observer would likely conclude that EO-2’s primary purpose is to exclude persons from the United States on the basis of their religious beliefs.
And thus we see confirmation of my long-running thesis that the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause (even more so than the Free Exercise Clause) is one of the greatest protectors of religious freedom the world has ever seen.
The LDS Church issued a statement condemning the Muslim Ban when President Trump first proposed it, and Mormon Historians in this case filed an amicus brief drawing parallels to the history of Mormon immigration discrimination. I hope to see widespread celebration today.
A separate case is pending before the Ninth Circuit (the court Donald Trump has rage–tweeted at) which arises from the Hawaii order Jeff Sessions blasted. That case should be decided soon. The Ninth Circuit previously enjoined version 1.0 in February.
Comments
One of the judges on the ninth circuit panel ,Richard Paez is L.D.S. and a BYU undergraduate.
We will see if he is influenced by the Mormon Historians brief
Another lesson in this case is the importance of separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary. Judges are increasingly looking like the last guardians of integrity as the Republicans in Congress either kowtow to thugs or become thugs themselves.
It takes some courage for judges to stand up to Trump on this. The first instinct of the courts when faced with a hot political controversy is to stay off the firing line. In this case, everyone knows that the executive orders are a religious ban. The only question is whether judges will have the courage to say so. They have to be willing to recognize this as the type of case that cries out for the judicial branch to use some political capital and take a risk by making a bit of new law.
What’s discouraging about the Fourth Circuit ruling is that the three dissenting judges are all Republican appointees, while the ten judges in the majority are all Democratic appointees. It’s still really hard to find Republicans in positions of power who will take a meaningful stand against the thugs.
Have you written elsewhere on the establishment clause? It does seem very important and insufficiently celebrated.
These rulings are plain examples of judicial activism. Solely base of personal/political considerations, rather that existing law. It is not surprising that democrats are celebrating leftist courts that ignore law to advance the progressive agenda.
Conservative jurists rule according to what the law says, not what they wish the law said.
Thanks, Carolyn. I’ll celebrate with you!
Mark L, I understand that there are arguments on both sides, but best I can tell the common “judicial activism” complaint belongs on the other side in this case. In other words, the results-oriented or politically-decided decision–of the sort that is often criticized–would be a decision that the Executive Order can go ahead. Courts doing their job is not the same as courts allowing the Executive Branch to do whatever it wants.
@christian — I suppose I shouldn’t expect everyone to remember my guest post on the Establishment Clause from last year!
https://bycommonconsent.com/2016/07/11/stop-skipping-the-establishment-clause/