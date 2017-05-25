Scripture as Genre

by

Let’s start with an observation that I hope will be uncontroversial: there is a big difference between how people solve crimes in the actual world and how readers try to solve crimes in mystery novels. Here is a crystal-clear example of the difference: in the real world, the person that all of the evidence points to is almost always the person who committed the crime. In a mystery novel, the person that all of the evidence points is the one person you can be sure did not commit the crime.

Readers know intuitively, if not consciously, that solving a mystery novel murder requires a very different skill set than solving a real-world murder. Real murders are solved by trying to understand murderers and uncover motives. Murder mysteries are solved by trying to understand genre conventions and uncover narrative misdirection. A detective who tried to solve an actual murder by acting like Miss Marple or Phillip Marlowe would be the more or less exact modern equivalent of Don Quixote: a person who misreads the world by expecting it to act like a book.

And this observation, I think, has something to do with how we read the scriptures and how we might read them better.

Scripture, too, is a genre with its own set of conventions and of functioning in modern rhetorical contexts. For Latter-day Saints, these contexts are talks and lessons whose primary purpose is spiritual instruction. Thus, nearly everything in them must be read as a confirmation of some spiritual truth. Think about the sorts of lessons we have all heard associated with, say, Jacob tricking Esau out of his birthright, or Nephi smiting off Laban’s head to secure the brass plates, or Peter, James, and John falling asleep while Jesus was off getting transfigured. These stories must be there to teach us a lesson, we imagine. Otherwise, why would they be in our scriptures?

What I would like to suggest–tentatively, cautiously, and with lots of qualifications–is that these interpretations of scriptures are often at odds with the strong assertion of historicity that almost always accompanies them. It is fiction–and a particular kind of fiction at that–that always gives us neat morals wrapped up in easy-to-interpret narratives. Actual life is more complicated and rarely teaches comfortable lessons. Motives are always mixed. Results are ambiguous witnesses are flawed, and accounts are biased.

When we assert that the Bible or the Book of Mormon are historical, we are claiming much more than that Moses was a person who lived in Egypt or that Nephites and Lamanites really lived somewhere in the New World. We are also arguing that these actual people acted like actual people and not like fictional characters. People are messy. They rarely act from either wholly good or wholly bad motives, and the threads of their lives never tie up into a single, comfortable knot. Fictional characters make much better object lessons–especially when they have been created to be either good or bad examples of some moral proposition. When I want to teach good moral lessons, I stay as far away from actual people as I can.



In my own recent writing about the Book of Mormon, however, I have proceeded from the assumption that the historical claims that Latter-day Saints make for the book are true. As I have argued elsewhere, I see this as a claim that is hard-wired into the book’s canonical form and must therefore be taken seriously by anybody attempting to write about it from inside the LDS community. I have found, though, that attempts to understand the actions and characters of the Book of Mormon as actual history will almost always be criticized by some as an attempt to deny that the book is true. In such cases, the meaning of “true” shifts from “actually happened” to “teaches the lessons I want it to teach.”

In my mind, there is always a certain amount of messiness and chaos that we have to accept when we say that somebody was a real person. It means that they were mixtures of goodness and badness and blindness and insight. It means that the records they kept–no matter how much they were inspired to keep them–are subject to the same limitations that all human records are subject to. It means that there will sometimes be gaps in their narratives that speak more loudly than words. If we are not willing to acknowledge these things, we need to stop saying that scriptures are historical and just agree that God writes good fiction.