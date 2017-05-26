Even with faith, commitment, and the word of God, this [second] group eventually was lost—perhaps because they only periodically read or studied or searched the scriptures. Clinging to the rod of iron suggests to me only occasional “bursts” of study or irregular dipping rather than consistent, ongoing immersion in the word of God. . . . What, then, is the difference between clinging and holding fast to the rod of iron? Let me suggest that holding fast to the iron rod entails, in large measure, the prayerful, consistent, and earnest use of the holy scriptures as a sure source of revealed truth and as a reliable guide for the journey along the strait and narrow path to the tree of life—even to the Lord Jesus Christ.
I’m not buying it. To me it seems apparent that cling and hold fast to are simply synonymous in the scriptural account. Cling derives from Old English clingan, meaning “hold fast to, adhere closely.” The 1828 Webster’s defines it as follow
CLING, verb intransitive
1. To adhere closely; to stick to; to hold fast upon, especially by winding round or embracing; as, the tendril of a vine clings to its support.
Two babes of love close clinging to her waist.
2. To adhere closely; to stick to; as a viscous substance.
3. To adhere closely and firmly, in interest or affection; as, men of a party cling to their leader.
Again, cling itself means “to hold fast upon.”
The verb cling does not appear in the KJV, which uses the archaic cleave “to stick, cling, adhere,” but where the KJV has cleave many other translations will have cling and still others will have hold fast to. They are thoroughly synonymous expressions.
I suspect that the impetus to find a negative connotation to “clinging to” in Lehi’s dream has to do with the fact that the second group after arriving at the tree fell away, so we must read their whole experience negatively. But the rod did what it was meant to do in that instance–it got that group successfully to the tree. That group became ashamed and fell away only after they had partaken of the fruit of the tree.
A group of us were discussing this and the women pointed out that in contemporary English the adjective “clingy” has taken on a negative connotation of annoying female behavior, and therefore something to be avoided. I have to admit, that didn’t occur to me originally, but after having it pointed out it made sense to me that the negative connotation of the term in contemporary English may have colored how we perceive it in the Book of Mormon passage. (For those of you unfamiliar with the concept of being “clingy,” see the overly attached girlfriend memes at this.)
So what do you all think about this? Do you see a subtle negative shading to the word “clinging,” or do you see it as a straightforward synonym for “hold fast to”?[2]
[1] Humorously, my “clinging to the rod” search also picked up a newspaper article about Patti Blagojevich clinging to hope of presidential help for [her husband] Rod [the disgraced former governor of Illinois now serving a lengthy prison term].
[2] One of those discussing this suggested a possible rationale for making a distinction here: “The idea [would be] that “cling” implies a certain level of desperation and insecurity while “holding fast” implies steadiness and self confidence. The Buddhists make this same distinction constantly — to “cling” is a negative trait.” I can see reading it that way, but I don’t know that those who are pushing the negative reading of cling are actually making that particular argument.
Comments
Nobody who has canned clingstone peaches could ever mistake “cling” as meaning anything short of “death grip.”
Elder Bednar is entitled to riff on scripture/doctrine, but not on basic English. (He is not Humpty Dumpty telling Alice that words mean whatever he wants them to mean.)
I’m just laughing at the “even” at the end of Bednar’s quote. (but not loudly laughing, in case you were worried about my soul)
Looks like the only other scriptural use of “cling” is Doctrine and Covenants122:6:
Who could possibly picture such a scene with a small child “holding on loosely”?
(I have to stop. This pushes too many of my buttons.)
I don’t buy the linguistic difference between “clinging” and “holding fast” either.
What I would buy, though, in terms of theological metaphor, is that the rod is a handrail to be used in moving along a narrow (“strait,” not “straight”) path. One might “cling” temporarily to such a railing to weather a gust of wind or a stormy blast, but in general one should be “pressing forward,” using the rail as a guide but not clinging in one place. Unfortunately, that’s also not comfortably drawn from the scriptural “hold fast.”
Yeah, the whole thing really sounds like a strained attempt at profundity that just falls flat in the stiff wind of about ten seconds’ thought.
Also, like Cynthia mentioned, what’s with ‘even’ in this construction? It is just irritating and painfully affected. Can we please kill that one? And ‘supernal’ too, while we’re at it. Not a bad word, but just ruined with overuse in churchy settings.
Good grief. This is so, so dumb.
I don’t know why semantic nonsense like this from church leaders bothers me so much, but it does. I’m going to go obsess about how “free agency” and “unconditional love” don’t appear in our scriptures now.
Aaron B
Besides “clingy,” another recent adaptation is the advertisers’ invention of “static cling” as a condition to be solved by using a certain brand of drier sheets. That actually matches Elder Bednar’s perception of “cling” as a hold that can be easily broken. But I still cry foul — that is an ad agency’s metaphor (an exaggerated likening of pants legs sticking to socks as if that were the equivalent of a fallen hiker hanging on to the edge of a cliff) and not the standard use of English. That it has taken me this long to call to mind the ad agency term suggests how marginal its use is.
Did I say this bugs me? I really have to leave it alone now …
Yeah it makes no sense – even none at all.
Talon – ha!
Kevin, I’m in agreement and don’t buy this at all. I also don’t understand how folks can get so wrapped up and split hairs over a word in the Book of Mormon. If we assume the story of the book’s genesis to be accurate, some guy named Nephi is recording a description, provided by his father, of a dream his father had. Nephi is doing this approximately 40 years after the dream was received. Perhaps he is using another record provided by Lehi, but even that record likely isn’t going to be precise with wording. Nephi’s recounting of his father’s description of the dream is then translated from another language into English by Joseph Smith, using English language words with which he would be familiar.
Sorry, but I fail to see a high probability of word precision being maintained throughout that process to the degree required to split hairs like Bednar attempts to do.
… and then there’s the plastic food wrap commonly called “cling wrap,” and lightweight plastic window/mirror/shower decorations commonly said to “cling” to glassy surfaces, and a dress of thin fabric (or a wet t-shirt) that can “cling” to the human body, and hair that clings to a sweaty forehead in humid weather …
Okay. I’m willing to suppose that Elder Bednar *may* have had such a use of “cling” in mind, but still insist it cannot support the weight of this interpretation of the iron rod story (see what I did there? add weight to any of these examples and the bond fails). This form of “clinging” by a functionally two-dimensional, inanimate object doesn’t mimic in any way the deliberate grip of a person on an iron rod, no matter how loose that grasp might be. This teaching still pushes all my buttons with regard to any legitimate reading of scripture; as a linguistic trick it is as awkward as the pickle metaphor.
Contrary to what Elder Bednar thought about clinging, Spencer Kimball advocated it in his October 1978 address. “That to which we must cling for safety is the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
And Robert Hales in his October 2006 address used cling as a synonym for holding fast. “As with voices from the dust, the prophets of the Lord cry out to us on earth today: take hold of the scriptures! Cling to them, walk by them, live by them, rejoice in them, feast on them. Don’t nibble.”….”If we don’t have the word of God or don’t cling to and heed the word of God, we will wander off in strange paths and be lost as individuals, as families, and as nations”
Elder Bednar went out on a limb on this one. It’s not a good limb upon which to put a lot of weight. But sometimes we get enamored of an idea that occurs to us and we just can’t stop ourselves from saying it over the pulpit, just because it seems so delightfully reassuring and insightful to us. Ah well… Part of being human.
Or writing it for 2011 Ensign article, which is where I think he first put it out there. Is that right?
Contrary to all you nay-sayers, I find Elder Bednar’s and others’ use of “cling” perfectly understandable. Yes it is true that “cling” means to hold on tightly and in that sense is a just fine synonymn with “hold fast.” However, “cling” also means “to remain *persistently* or *stubbornly* faithful to something” or “to be *overly dependent* on someone emotionally” (this is “clingy”). There’s a sense that “hold fast” is constant and secure whereas “cling” is dependent, desperate, fearful, i.e., holding tight in fear of falling.
In a retrospective, those who do fall are likely to have been holding desperately for some time before. Thus, disparaging “clinging” is part of the ongoing attempt to formulate no-fault reasons that people leave the Church. However, I find it misleading because a sensible prospective would investigate not the clinging (as a response) but the fear (as a cause).
I love all of Ardis’s comments.