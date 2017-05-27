Judge not, but still judge sometimes (just not too much)

by

You may have heard or read about the story of the student at a Christian high school who has been barred from walking at her graduation because she is pregnant (out of wedlock, as most pregnant high schoolers are). The school’s argument is that she violated the pledge she signed not to engage in “immoral behavior” (something not unlike BYU’s Honor Code). The student and her parents argue that she has already been punished (by being removed from a leadership position on the student council), and forbidding her to walk at graduation is just too much punishment. Her cause has been picked up by some pro-life advocates because, after all, if she’d had an abortion, no one would have discovered her “immoral behavior” and there would have been no issue. They’re afraid that shutting a pregnant student out of her own graduation sends the message that it’s more important not to get caught than to “choose life” for their unborn babies.

I tend to agree with the pro-lifers’ hot take. Obviously, a private Christian school can do what it wants. I’m not interested in compelling it to do otherwise. But I do think this school is sending the message that appearances matter more than moral choices. It was appropriate for the school to punish a student caught violating the rules. Maybe it would have been appropriate for them to expel her. But she wasn’t expelled. They chose not to expel her. Why not? Was it mercy on their part? If so, why are they so reluctant to let her participate in the graduation ceremony, when they’re already allowing her to graduate, i.e. receive a diploma from their school? Is it because she hasn’t faced enough consequences for her decision to engage in pre-marital sex? What are the appropriate number of consequences? Why is it so important, specifically, that she not walk across a stage while unmarried and pregnant? Because high school graduation is a major milestone in most people’s lives, and most people want to savor this moment of achievement in an official public ceremony. The school is denying her this moment because they think she hasn’t suffered enough publicly for her sins.

As I said, the school would have been within its rights to expel her, and that’s fine. I mean, maybe it’s not what I would do if I were running a Christian school, but then, maybe there’s a good reason I never went into the Christian school-running business. I just don’t see the advantage to barring her from her own graduation, unless it’s to send the message that no student of theirs will be seen graduating from their institution while pregnant and unmarried. I’ve no doubt that there are plenty of other parents of students at this school who were pissed that she wasn’t expelled, but letting her walk with her class at graduation, wow, that’s really too much forgiveness. Doesn’t this school have any standards? Maybe the school was just trying to split the baby, a la Solomon.

Of course, Solomon was never actually going to split the baby. (I mean, I hope not. Let’s work with that assumption.) He just wanted to get the real mother to reveal herself. [1] Maybe the school meant to get the real Christians to reveal themselves. But who are the real Christians in this case? Those who prefer to err on the side of upholding moral standards, or those who would prefer to err on the side of forgiveness? Because there’s a risk of error on either side, unless you’re omniscient or something.

I’m open to the possibility that I’m just being a knee-jerk liberal when I say, “Let the pregnant girl walk.” (I didn’t vote Republican last year. I might actually be possessed of an evil spirit, or Bella Abzug’s ghost. There’s no way for me to tell anymore.) I mean, I have no moral authority to tell anyone to let anyone do anything. I’m just saying what I would do. Maybe there was a time in my life when I would have said, “Meh, them’s the breaks, sister.” But I’m old now, and some crap just doesn’t matter to me anymore. Crap like moral standards. No, I mean, stuff like kids thinking their lives won’t be over if they have pre-marital sex–because even Christian kids already know that their lives won’t be over if they have premarital sex; even Christian teenagers already play Russian roulette with their fertility. And Christianity already sends a mixed message: everybody’s a sinner, but everyone can be forgiven (just not necessarily in time for graduation).

It reminds me that I knew a lot of young women in my ward(s) growing up who became pregnant out of the wedlock. I recall only one of these young women coming to church while she was still pregnant. At one point (I don’t remember if it was shortly before or shortly after she had her baby), this girl bore her testimony in sacrament meeting, and one of the things she said was that her mother warned her people would talk about her and would judge her, but that she should just “hold her head high.” Knowing this girl’s mother even as casually as I did, I can’t imagine the woman meant that her daughter should be proud that she’d broken the law of chastity—or proud despite having broken the law of chastity, or proud of anything, particularly. I think she meant that her daughter should behave with dignity because she was a child of God and had as much right to be at church as any other sinner there.

At what point does supporting someone during a trial largely of her (or his) own making start being too much like condoning sin (or whatever the kids are calling it these days)? Is it okay to throw a baby shower for an unwed teen, or does that make it look like you’re celebrating fornication? Is it okay to let a pregnant girl walk at graduation with all the other kids who haven’t obviously violated the rule against having pre-marital sex, or does that make it look like you have no moral standards for your students? [2]

What would Jesus do? Just kidding. I meant to say, what should we do?

___________________________

[1] Solomon’s advantage, of course, was that the fake mother was actually a total monster. Not every judge is so fortunate!

[2] Are all of my examples about pregnant girls because being pregnant is just about the most obvious way to announce you’re sexually active and it only affects females? Yes.