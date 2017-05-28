Memorial Day 2017

by

I thought of the three Portland men as we sang America the Beautiful today:

O Beautiful for heroes proved in liberating strife,

Who more than self their country loved,

And mercy more than life!



In the current political moment, it feels important that it was a hippie Reed College alum, a career military man and father of four, and a college student “Social Justice Warrior” who came together to protect the Muslim women of color from a violent racist. Our poisonous political rhetoric has polarized and caricatured these groups, but in this story they united to preserve and protect our shared values. I was starting to despair that we couldn’t do that anymore.

As we celebrate Memorial Day this year, let’s reflect on whether the values American heros died for are being well embodied in our current government and populace. And more importantly, and more difficult, what we can do to improve that?

We can only control ourselves, and attempts to control others so often backfires. And yet our destinies are intertwined. A nation cannot succeed as an enterprise if we do not work together to sustain it. So I am very urgently and earnestly wondering, what can we do to improve that? This Memorial Day I am choosing to remember what we were and should be, and I’m choosing not to look away from our urgent needs.