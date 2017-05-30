Memorial Day Thoughts on Cynicism and the Republic

by

Jessica Preece has a PhD in political science from UCLA. Her research is on political party candidate selection procedures, with an emphasis on why there are so few women in politics. She is a professor of political science at BYU, though these thoughts are her own and don’t necessarily represent the institution.

It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth. —Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address (1863)

Lately a lot of people have asked me if America is going to be okay. Honestly, I don’t know whether the Republic will fully weather the storms we have faced in recent months and years. I am a political scientist—I study patterns in politics. The patterns I see are, as they say, deeply concerning.

But I choose to have faith that it will. I choose faith, not because I am ignorant of the problems, but because I see them clearly.

Each semester, I do an activity with my students. I ask them for synonyms for faith—belief, conviction, trust, fidelity. I ask them for synonyms for hope—optimism, expectancy, anticipation, confidence. I ask them for synonyms for charity—love, kindness, generosity, selflessness. We talk about how faith in the Lord Jesus Christ leads to hope, which opens space in our hearts for charity.

Then, I ask them for antonyms of faith—fear, disbelief, distrust, doubt. I ask them for antonyms of hope—despair, pessimism, gloom, discouragement. I ask them for antonyms for charity—selfishness, hate, apathy, enmity. We talk about how fear makes us insecure, and that leads us to pessimism and selfishness as defense mechanisms.

So often when it comes to politics, we opt out of the pathway that begins with faith. We call it “being realistic.” Perhaps that’s because even in the healthiest democracies, politics is frequently messy, contentious, slow, disappointing, and cruel. Perhaps that’s because we know politics isn’t, ultimately, what will save us.

I don’t think that’s a good excuse to abandon faith, optimism, and generosity, though. Politics is a tool, and whoever uses that tool helps to determine what is built. Because we live in a democracy, there are two choices each of us will make: 1) Will I try to use the tool of politics? 2) If so, what will I attempt to build? I believe we will be held accountable for these choices, whether we make them consciously or not.

There are all sorts of real considerations and barriers that people face as they make decisions about political involvement. But there are also stupid ones. One of those is the glorification of cynicism. On this Memorial Day and in honor of those who have given that “last full measure of devotion,” I would like to call out cynicism for what it is: lazy, selfish, and dangerous. If we are going to be a people of faith, hope, and charity we must reject cynicism because it is a direct pathway to apathy and enmity.

First, cynicism is the lazy way out. Most cynics flatter themselves that they are being savvy and smart. But in my experience, what is actually most seductive about cynicism is that it excuses the cynic from actually having to do anything. It allows the cynic to feel justified in disengaging from the pain and suffering in the world. If people are a lost cause and the world is going to hell in a handbasket no matter what, then I might as well just go Netflix and chill. Apathy.

Second, when cynics do get involved, they have a hard time building good things. Again, most cynics flatter themselves that they are being savvier and smarter than the silly rubes who try so hard. That is pride. That is condescension. That is also a profound misuse of whatever blessings and privileges a person has that protect him or her from having no choice but to try hard. So when cynics engage in politics, are they likely to do so with true charity? No. Why? Even if they intellectually understand charity, they are not practiced in the humility, kindness, and generosity necessary for it. They are, instead, practiced in enmity.

How do we fight against the temptation of cynicism? As someone who has had to fight this battle her whole life, I have developed two strategies; your mileage may vary. First, I try to discipline myself to remember that I have committed to be a person of faith. That means I don’t get to indulge in certain thought processes. People sometimes characterize this strategy as putting one’s head in the sand. But, I see the bad very clearly—I study sexism for a living. I have just chosen to approach it as a challenge that is worth the effort of trying to solve. I can (and must) be wise in my efforts, but I can’t abandon them.

Second, and more importantly, I try to remember that cynicism is a defense mechanism. It’s rooted in the reality that failure is a likely outcome, and failure is very painful. The only antidote I have found for this is to acknowledge my fear and try to remember that God will take care of me. If I truly have faith that the Savior’s atonement can fix everything, I can have hope that I’ll be okay no matter my embarrassments. That relieves enough insecurity that I can focus on approaching the world with hope and generosity.

Oh, and T. Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” pep talk also helps.

We often say that “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” As I’ve had to consciously choose each day whether to stay engaged in the fight for the ideals I care about, I think I understand this better. True faith leads to substantial action in the direction of the good things we hope for. As we act, we make the unseen things we hope for much more likely to appear. Occasionally this happens through reason-defying miracles that come as answers to prayers, but more often it happens through hard work that is inspired, magnified, and sanctified by God.

In other words, if we want God to bless America in these difficult times, we must first bless it with our faithful acts of devotion. That is how we weather the storm and, God willing, come out of it stronger.