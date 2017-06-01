MHA 2017 St. Louis

by

I’m putting up this open thread for discussion of all things MHA over the next few days as we participate in the 2017 conference in the St. Joseph Convention Center next to the Embassy Suites hotel in St. Joseph, Missouri. Please share your experiences and thoughts here so that others who cannot be here physically can get some of the gist of the proceedings. Have a great conference, everybody!

I flew in this morning from Chicago. The flight wasn’t much longer than the train I ride to commute into Chicago, so the location was very convenient for me. I wasn’t sure what to do for lunch, but as the taxi was pulling in I noticed a Buffalo Wild Wings across a very busy highway, so I decided to try that. There is a pedestrian bridge so I didn’t put my life at risk.

Then I went to check out the conference center and pick up my materials. Jessie Embry was working the desk and gave me my tote bag. I also ran into Rob Racker and mentioned I was planning to liveblog MHA as I usually do. He said the quality of the wifi in the meeting rooms was not guaranteed. So tomorrow I’ll give it a shot, and if the wifi is too spotty I’ll take notes by hand and transcribe them here when I get the chance.

I hope others attending the conference will add their thoughts, reflections and experiences here as well.