Outsider: Mormonism as “Third Culture”

by

For those unfamiliar with the term, TCK refers to “Third Culture Kids” or those of us who were raised between two cultures. Because of living overseas during their childhoods, my kids are–at least partly–Third Culture Kids. [I previously blogged about two famous Mormon TCKs, Mitt Romney and John Huntsman here.] Although I didn’t live outside the US during my formative years, we did move a lot, and because those moves were known to be temporary (we kept our house in PA), my own childhood experience also qualifies as a Third Culture upbringing. But I would posit that many Mormons growing up outside of the Mormon Corridor will find the “Third Culture” label relevant to what it feels like to be in such a minority, forever existing outside of the surrounding milieu, deeply aware of a personal cultural rift that isn’t always apparent to others.

“When we think of the word culture, obvious representations such as how to dress, eat, speak, and act like those around us come to mind. But learning culture is more than learning conformity to external patterns of behavior. Culture is also a system of shared concepts, beliefs, and values. It is the framework from which we interpret and make sense of life and the world around us.”

― David C. Pollock, Third Culture Kids: Growing Up Among Worlds

First, let’s talk about the definition of a Third Culture Kid. There are three cultures in this person’s life: the parental or originating one (also referred to as the “passport culture”), the culture in which they reside (which they understand is not their own or their family’s and is probably temporary) and the interstitial or “third” culture which is the intermediate culture that exists outside of those cultures; as a beneficiary of this third culture, the child is often responsible to some extent to represent that culture in a positive light. In the case of a military brat, the military is the third culture. If one’s parents are in the foreign service, the enclave of embassy families (generally quite close knit) is the third culture. And, I posit, that for Mormons living in areas where the church is very uncommon, the church itself is a sort of third culture.

“Anthropologist Gary Weaver suggested looking at culture as a kind of iceberg: one portion is clearly visible above the surface of the water, while the much larger chunk of ice is hidden below. The part above the water can be considered surface culture––what we can physically see or hear, including behavior, words, customs, language, and traditions. Underneath the water, invisible to all, is the deep culture. This place includes our beliefs, values, assumptions, worldview, and thought processes.”

― David C. Pollock, Third Culture Kids: Growing Up Among Worlds

Third cultures have a few things in common:

They are shared among those individuals who are in that intermediate state.

They are the one common thread through the various cultures in which a person lives.

There is an expectation for the child (or adult, later) to represent the interests of the interstitial or “third” culture to others, an “ambassador” role of sorts.

There are four parental careers that typically lead to a TCK experience:

Military

Diplomatic

Business

Missionary

For my kids, it was my business career. Likewise for me, my dad’s career in nuclear power led to our relocations. While Mormon missionary experience is another form of being a TCK, and missions have a specific culture, it is an adult experience and as such is less formative. One’s cultural identity is already mostly formed by that age. But still, two missionaries who serve in completely different areas can often relate because the culture of the mission is an interstitial one, existing in the space between one’s original (passport) culture, and the local culture in which we work.

There are benefits to being a TCK, such as:

Interpersonal sensitivity due to increased exposure to other perspectives

Cross-cultural intelligence and ability to navigate other cultures

An expanded worldview. While we learn about other cultures when we travel, we also learn about our own.

There are also some unique challenges to this type of background:

Confused loyalties associated with politics, patriotism, and values

Pain and grief associated with moves and loss of cultural identity

Ignorance of one’s home culture and superficial engagement with a host culture

A focus on adjusting and adapting rather than belonging.

Identity crisis

In my own developmental years, we moved a lot: Florida, California (both of these before I was old enough to form lasting memories), and then to central Pennsylvania. After 5 years in Pennsylvania (when I was 8 years old), we did two short-term moves but kept our house in Pennsylvania, always planning to return. First we moved to rural Texas, and then coastal south New Jersey. When I was 12, we returned to our previous house in PA where we remained until I left for college at BYU. One year later, my parents sold our home and moved to a completely different part of the country (the deep south).

There were a few constants when I lived in these places. First of all, I knew that we were only there temporarily. If I had been asked, I would have considered Pennsylvania my “home” culture. (I still mostly do, although when I lived there, I also expected that my living there was temporary because I knew I would be going to BYU at age 18, clear across the country). As an outsider, I viewed Texas and New Jersey as an outsider, a cultural observer. This difference was made even more stark because rural Texas is so proudly anti-north with its proliferation of confederate flags and use of the term “Yankees” as a mild insult. The accent was strong, the vernacular was unique, and even the foods were unfamiliar. New Jersey was much more comfortable, although it was a more diverse place than Pennsylvania Dutch Country (not a very high bar) with a lot of Italians and Jewish people, and both groups had their own strong subcultures, customs, foods, and vernaculars.

The one constant throughout those years was the church. No matter where we lived, we instantly had a ward family with familiar doctrines and structures and social activities. These had a local flavor both literally–barbecue and crab bakes instead of chicken corn soup–and figuratively.

“TCK builds relationships to all of the cultures, while not having full ownership in any. Although elements from each culture are assimilated into the TCK’s life experience, the sense of belonging is in relationship to others of similar background.”

― David C. Pollock, Third Culture Kids: Growing Up Among Worlds

Never having been to Utah really until college, I didn’t realize that the church would be so different where it was the predominant culture – when its position in society wasn’t insecure and constantly having to explain itself. I didn’t realize that there would be prejudices, norms, and assumptions that were totally unfamiliar to me up to that point in my church experience. It was a culture shock, and a real eye opener. Like most “TCKs” I expected to be among people I could finally relate to, and in many ways they were the least like me of all.

Although business cultures require less “representation” of the sponsoring corporation (e.g. American Express or the National Regulatory Commission) in one’s temporary local community than military or diplomatic do, there’s a sense in which the person living abroad represents our nation at large to locals. Living abroad, we are often called upon to defend actions of the American government or to explain American culture. While living abroad, I’ve been asked to defend gun laws, wars and military skirmishes, political statements, and mass shootings, just to name a few.

When I was growing up, someone once asked me what quality I found most irritating in others, and I said provincialism. I didn’t use the word “provincialism” because I didn’t know the word at the time, but what I described was people who had never been outside their own county, people who didn’t question their assumptions, people who couldn’t see anything beyond the end of their nose. To me, these people had no idea there was a whole world out there, one they often derided without understanding it; everyone and everything from “outside” was a threat to be feared or marginalized. When the Dead Milkmen came out with the song “Tiny Town,” it encapsulated my criticism of what I saw as small minded insular communities (this was no doubt colored by living in two very different places in rural America).

And yet, as I get older, I see two things that have modified my perspective:

the rise of the American monoculture, which is perhaps a mega-provincialism or perhaps just the inevitable outcome of modernity. [1] that culture exists because of provincialism; without it, there’s only monoculture.

Eventually, maybe earth will become Coruscant, one big monoculture, with Costcos and Targets dotting the entire planet.

But the reality is that I’m the one who never exists within a culture. I’m the outsider. I don’t see what is forever barred from me: belonging to a local culture in any meaningful way.

Which brings me back to Mormonism as its own Third Culture. Living as a Mormon in an area where Mormons are rare, unknown, misunderstood, maligned or invisible to the larger culture has also colored my life experience. I often felt like the hidden immigrant, a TCK term for someone who looks like everyone else but is culturally different and aware of that difference. My Mormon friends were my home. They shared my values and my assumptions in ways that the kids I went to school did not. With them, I could mostly be myself without worrying about my actions reflecting on my church.

Nowhere was this feeling of being a hidden immigrant more prevalent than when I first attended BYU, my first experience in what I thought might feel like a “home” culture: a predominantly Mormon society. Instead I quickly found that, as with other moves, I didn’t speak the language or wear the right clothes, and the foods were unfamiliar. More importantly, I didn’t share the cultural values, prejudices and assumptions of Utahns. On some level, I expected them to see the church as transcending culture, as I always had. But instead it was all mixed up in Utah culture for them, a culture as foreign to me as all the others had been. Once again, I had to learn the rules, the language, the dress code, and to hide my otherness.

Studies show that adults who live abroad actually demonstrate stronger prejudices and biases than children who live abroad do (the real TCKs) and even than those who stay mono-culturists. Perhaps this is why Utah culture is often so reviled among those of us who first experienced it as adults; our identities are already formed and not seeking to fit in, nor having the same pressures to do so. In other words, we prejudge. Our biases are set based on whatever our developmental cultural assumptions were. That probably goes both ways: Utah colonialism and non-Mormon corridor Mormons who move to Utah.

And yet, with the rising American monoculture, these observations are becoming a bit of a time capsule now, as obsolete as landline phones, mom and pop shops and parachute pants. In 2017, we all shop at Costco.

[1] I used to have a recurring stress dream that I was leaving on a trip, and in my haste, I realized that I hadn’t packed things I needed. This dream has changed in the last 15 years, though. Now it doesn’t stress me out because I know that no matter where I go, I can buy deodorant, clothes, toothpaste, food, whatever. No cash? There will be an ATM, or better–they’ll take credit cards. If I need help, I won’t be stranded because my cell phone works no matter where I am.