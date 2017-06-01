Ponder on the Beauty of an Earth Made Clean Again

by



Michigan Republican Representative Tim Walberg said in a town hall meeting last Friday, “I believe there’s climate change . . . I believe there’s been climate change since the beginning of time. I believe there are cycles. Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No. . . . Why do I believe that? Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I’m confident that, if there’s a real problem, he can take care of it.” This is a sentiment I have heard countless times from members of my wards throughout my life. As a newly returned missionary, even I told my non-religious sister who expressed anxiety about climate change that, “I have faith that God is in charge and that during Christ’s Second Coming, He will heal the earth and make things right.” She frankly and rightly responded: “That is the most despicable thing I have ever heard you say.”

The problem with the “God will take care of it” sentiment is that it is the equivalent of never changing your child’s diaper because you know that God is even more capable of changing that diaper than you are—if it really becomes a problem, God will take care of it. Couldn’t it be, though, that God makes us stewards over our children in the hopes that we will be the ones to “take care of it” and change the diaper out of our love for this creation in our care?

I teach at a university primarily attended by LDS students. Last semester a student of mine gave a research presentation on the controversy of over-population, in which the young man determined from his research that unless the world’s population changes our diets and consumption rates, there is not enough arable land available on the planet to feed all of the hungry and impoverished people alive today. As you can probably imagine, this presentation ruffled the feathers of many students in the class, so we opened up the room to discussion and questions. Students were quick to point to the scriptural decree God gave to Adam and Eve that they should “multiply and replenish the earth,” to which the student pointed out that “replenish” is an ambiguous term and not a good enough justification to ignore problems of over-population. Besides, he added, the argument presented to the class wasn’t to stop having babies but to change patterns of consumption, specifically to reduce the amount of meat Americans in particular consume (a claim the student supported with the Word of Wisdom’s caution to eat meat “sparingly,” to be consumed “only in times of winter, or of cold, or famine”).

At this point, the conversation in the class took an interesting turn. The comments that came in quick succession by multiple students in the class were so fascinating and alarming to me (because of the religious hubris accompanying these sentiments) that I wrote them down as well as I could after the class had ended:

“Only those who lack faith in God would fear over-population or climate change.” “Scientists might think they have all the answers, but they don’t—only God does.” “It’s important for students at this school to remember that just because they read something in a scholarly journal doesn’t mean that it fits in God’s plan for us.”

And, for me, the kicker:

“If the earth really starts to run low on food, God will bless us with manna from heaven.”

It was this comment that haunts me, and I told the class as much (carefully, so as not to ostracize or embarrass the student who made the comment). We looked at pictures of actual starving children on the planet, people who cannot just drop by Taco Time on the way home from school, or walk into their apartment and get hot water out of their tap. I asked the class if they felt they could go to these families and say to them, “If God really wanted you to eat, he would send manna.”

Couldn’t it be, I asked the class, that what God really intends is for us to be the providers of manna? What if we are instruments that God can use to feed the hungry, educate the poor, change systems of consumption and market trends in order to share resources and, in turn, benefit from the lives and minds of the people saved?

I realize the issues are much more complicated than this, and that just sending food or money is not the most effective fix (indeed, I think my student was onto something when he suggested we eat less meat, which would also mitigate ethical problems associated with factory farming and pollution).

But the notion that God is going to sweep up any real messes and take charge if we are truly reckless at the wheel is not only irresponsible but ungrateful. God is not a helicopter parent. God is, however, a trusting parent—a Being who has given mankind stewardship over a complex system of creations of which mankind is only a one species.

Donald Trump has said that he is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord because he is putting “America first.” But this is not what God would stand for. America is only one small part of His living creations on earth today. We shouldn’t say, “America first”; we should be saying, “Earth first.”

Trump argues that the Paris climate agreement “disadvantages the United States.” We disadvantage the world when Americans—5 percent of the world population—consume “one third of the world’s paper, a quarter of the world’s oil, 23 percent of the coal, 27 percent of the aluminum, and 19 percent of the copper” (Scientific American). The changes in policies and industry only seem “draconian” because America is currently so bacchanalian in our production of waste, useless products, and unnecessary energy squandering. The first time I walked into a Wal-Mart after I came home from serving an LDS mission in Japan, I literally started to weep from shame over the massive amounts of junk we peddle, purchase, and toss. We disadvantage the world in our lack of stewardship and our apathy toward God’s creations.

Our goal here should not be to protect industries that are outdated and environmentally unjustifiable to continue; our goal should be provide new jobs for people that are in line with technological advances that would make coal obsolete before we run out of this non-renewable energy source entirely.

The “great, phenomenal wealth” Trump says are found in fossil fuels, mining, drilling, and non-renewable energy sources are short-term solutions that directly impact the climate change that threaten our coastal cities and ecosystems. It is a greediness that is reminiscent of “eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we die; and it shall be well with us” (2 Nephi 28:7). This sentiment of “wealth” has no thought of eventual resource depletion or of the consequences of retaining our rates of energy consumption and the accompanying environmental pollution that places not an economic burden on our children and grandchildren but an environmental burden that threatens our food sources, our wildernesses, clean water, clean air, and our survival as a species.

God wouldn’t say, “America first.”

But God did say, in D&C 104:13–15:

“For it is expedient that I, the Lord, should make every man accountable, as a steward over earthly blessings, which I have made and prepared for my creatures. I, the Lord, stretched out the heavens, and build the earth, my very handiwork; and all things therein are mine. . . . Therefore, if any man shall take of the abundance which I have made, and impart not his portion, according to the law of my gospel, unto the poor and the needy, he shall, with the wicked, lift up his eyes in hell, being in torment.”

And here is something else God said, in D&C 49:19–21:

“For, behold, the beasts of the field and the fowls of the air, and that which cometh of the earth, is ordained for the use of man for food and for raiment, and that he might have in abundance. But it is not given that one man should possess that which is above another, wherefore the world lieth in sin. And wo be unto man that sheddeth blood or that wasteth flesh and hath no need.”

It isn’t that I criticize my student’s faith in God, when he believed that God would send manna from heaven. It’s that I think that faith is misplaced. We need to have faith in ourselves, that we can be instruments of God and make a change for good. We need to have faith that the environment can be helped, that people’s hearts can be changed, and that God will help us in our endeavors to replace fossil fuel energy with the renewable energy sources that we have the technology to accomplish. We need to have faith that we can make things right, and we need to have faith that God will guide us in these endeavors.