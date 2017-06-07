Changing the Sacrament Prayers: an example of the role of human agency in revelation.

by

This LDSLiving article popped up in my twitter feed yesterday. The church has revised the French version of the sacrament prayer. I don’t know enough French to really have an informed opinion, but based on my knowledge of Spanish, and my spotty knowledge of Latin, it seems to me like the change is from a word meaning willing, in the sense of willing, or wanting to do something to one that means willing in the sense of available, or disposed to do something. The idea is to more closely match the English version. (And, incidentally, this also aligns more closely with the official Spanish version, which uses “son dispuestos.”

I would be curious to know the process that led to this change. The change was announced over the First Presidency’s signatures, which suggests either that the First Presidency made the decision, or at least that somebody in the translation department brought to the First Presidency for approval. Who brought the issue to the attention of the decision maker? What were the discussions like? What kind of information did they rely on in making the decision?

The LDSLiving article makes a lot out of the word “willing.” And I agree that that word carries significant meaning in the sacrament. For one thing, willingness is a state of the heart, and its emphasis in the sacrament emphasizes that the sacrifice that God desires of us is that of a repentant heart. It also makes the sacrament prayer a merciful relief from the strict letter of the commandments that we all say we keep but don’t–at least not perfectly. In one sense, we are all condemned by the commandments we fail to obey and baptismal covenant we fail to keep, but we are saved weekly as we come with broken hearts to the Lord’s table, where we offer our failed efforts to keep the commandments, and he accepts them, saving us from our failure to obey, instead requiring only that we be willing to obey.

So there is much meaning in the word willing. But there was this statement in the LDSLiving article that I found curious:

Of all the words that could have been used in this sacred ordinance, words like “wanting,” “inclined,” “disposed” and countless others, the Lord revealed the word “willing” in this sacred prayer. (Emphasis added).

The assumption seems to be that God himself composed the sacrament prayers. But does LDS scripture actually say that? God revealed the sacrament prayers in the sense that they are in the Book of Mormon and God revealed the Book of Mormon to Joseph Smith, but that does not necessarily mean that he authored them, because the Book of Mormon, though it was revealed by God, claims to have been authored by human beings in the distant past.

We use the prayer we use because it was included in the articles and covenants of the church, now section 20, but, as I’ve written about before (here and here), section 20 got the prayers from Moroni 4 & 5. And Moroni doesn’t say that God revealed those prayers word-for-word. He says only that that was the “manner” that the Elders and priests used when they administered the sacrament.

You can compare those words to the words of Jesus in 3 Nephi 18 and pretty readily see that Jesus’s words in 3 Nephi 18 are the likely source for the prayers in Moroni 4 & 5. But there are several possibly significant differences. And significantly, Jesus is not recorded as giving a set prayer to the disciples. I think it unlikely, given what we have recorded in the Book of Mormon, that Jesus himself directly composed the sacrament prayers that Moroni recorded. The scriptures don’t give us enough information to have a solid answer, but as I’ve suggested before (here, here, and here), I think the best explanation is that the disciples used extemporaneous prayers after Jesus’ visit that gradually settled into the words for the sacrament prayers recorded approximately three centuries later by Moroni.

Does this matter? In one sense, no, it doesn’t. The prayers are just as meaningful as we participate on Sunday, regardless of their ultimate origin. But here are some of the reasons why I like to think of the prayers this way:

First, it makes me think of the disciples as real people rather than as characters in a story. As Michael Austin has written about before (here, and to a lesser extent, here), real people are more complicated than characters in stories, and if we believe the Book of Mormon is a story of real people, then we should not expect them to act like characters in stories all the time. It is theoretically possible that God intervened miraculously to preserve the prayers without any changes over three centuries, but unlikely. That’s just not the way people work. Language itself is always constantly changing.

Second, the idea of Jesus giving the inspiration of the prayers to the disciples through his own example, but leaving it to them to use their agency to work out how they would express that inspiration in their own language seems right to me. That, in my experience, is how revelation works. It is cooperation between pure divine knowledge directly revealed an unspeakable form, and human agency that must work to try to translate that spiritual knowledge into language. Paul describes pure spiritual communication as “groanings that cannot be uttered.” When Jesus prayed with the Nephites, “so great and marvelous were the words which he prayed that they cannot be written, neither can they be uttered by man.” Etc.

The “language” of heaven is not language at all, and even putting it into language itself is an act of translation, which is always imperfect, and always requires effort and choice (agency) on the part of the translator. God “propounds to [us] themes of music,” but we must each “show forth our powers in adorning this theme, each with [our] own thoughts and devices, if [we] will.” J.R.R. Tolkien, The Silmarillion, p. 15 (Christopher Tolkien, ed., Houghton Mifflin 2d ed. 2001). Just as the “noble and great ones” all sang together the song of creation in the beginning, God expects us to use our efforts and our agency to sing with him the song of redeeming love here in mortality.

So revelation is not dictation. It is a combined effort between us and God that demands our that we use our agency to make choices in that process. And in fact, this recent change seems to be just an illustration of that principle: because the human language with which we express revelation is imperfect and imprecise, the translation is never really “finished,” and we may find ourselves compelled to tweak it from time to time in our never-ended effort to get it right.