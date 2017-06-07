Distilled, Pure Knowledge

by

We try to give you not just milk around here, but MEAT. Scott and I had a conversation which, following prayerful reflection, we decided was fit to be shared with you. Do not make us regret sharing these pearls.

Steve: Scott, are you there, I need to have an important conversation with you.

Scott: lo, i am with you always

Steve: ok, so I read a piece by Drew Magary in which he makes the case that you should not bone a vampire. Here’s the question, though, Scott: is it better to be a vampire, or a pirate, because I am troubled by the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Scott: Q: Is it better to be a vampire or a pirate?

A: Is the vampire like Angel or Spike? Or it is like a lame flunky who gets staked by Buffy? Or is it like something worse–like Nosferatu? You know what? I withdraw my questions. Vampires may have their problems, but pirates all die of syphilis.

Steve: Pirates are hella gross. Have you ever seen Johnny Depp?

Scott: They’re not called scurvy dogs for nothing!

Steve: Poor hygiene across the board, bad nutrition, poor grammar, and then there’s the scarves. The SCARVES! Look, I’ve been on boats. Sailing. You do not want to be wearing flowy scarves, man.

Scott: Also, you do not want to be sailing all the dang time.

Steve: I think being undead and feasting on human blood is somewhat preferable to having bad hair and wearing scarves while talking about the Jolly Roger.

Scott: AND SYPHILIS!

Steve: The Caribbean? It’s nice. I’ll give you that.

Scott: Mosquitoes, hurricanes, and heat. You can keep it.

Steve: I was trying to make a counterpoint, but yes I agree the Caribbean can go. I suppose not being able to walk in the sun is a downside of being a vampire, but frankly that’s just good skincare.