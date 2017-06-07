Useless Bloggernacle Topics, Ranked

by

As is so often the case, Steve and I were recently pondering the truly important questions of life, like whether it would be better to be a vampire or pirate. Anyway, with that issue settled, we moved on to deciding where all of you people waste the most time on the Mormon internets.

As always, these rankings are authoritative.



Is the Bloggernacle dead? Is it scripture? Random rankings of stupid stuff. Are women respected in the Church? Why does Times & Seasons suck so bad now? GRAD STUDENTS ON WELFARE So are we all apostates, or what? How to bridge the divide between liberals and conservatives.

(SPOILER: You can’t, don’t even try.) Any post by a woman who then has to watch as her thoughtful, well-articulated ideas are ignored in favor of a discussion between male commenters over whether 70s outrank high priests. How to better defend the family.

_____________________

Rejected Entries:

*Literally all of it. Every. Single. Post. Except this one.

*Also, all of the comments. ESPECIALLY THE COMMENTS. Commenters are a horde of vipers!

*Is Steve Evans too mean? Are BCC’s moderators violating the spirit of their own rules on the About Us page?

*Liberals are just as intolerant!