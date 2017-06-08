We are the most missionary-oriented, proselyting church this side of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. So you would think we would love to have visitors come to our services. And in theory, we absolutely would love that! Come one, come all, you are certainly most welcome!
The problem that I see is that we don’t think this through thoroughly from a visitor’s perspective. We’re so used to attending our services that we think it’s all obvious, and so we don’t think to prep our guests. But haven’t you ever attended an unfamiliar church and had some anxiety about the experience for not being confident what to expect? We need to look at the experience not from a lifelong Mormon’s point of view, but from the point of view of someone who knows next to nothing about Mormonism and is maybe a little anxious about an unfamiliar situation.
When I first thought about this I thought in terms of an old school pamphlet, but these days a resource for visitors would probably need to be on a phone-friendly webpage or Facebook page. Or if you’re inviting a friend, just communicating this information informally in person. Most basically, where is the church and how does one get there? Don’t assume people are going to find the lds meetinghouse locator on lds.org. I go to a lot of movies, and when I go to an unfamiliar theater their webpage prominently features the address and a map. If we want people to come, we need to make it easy for them to find us. What’s the parking situation? In most cases there will be free parking on-site; say that. In urban areas there may be a pay lot nearby, or there might be public transit options. Don’t make someone research them; lay them out.
What times are the services? And what are the services? If we use the word “sacrament” meeting, we might parenthetically call it a “worship” service; the word sacrament is not clear to outsiders. Don’t assume people are going to stay for three hours; tell them the end time of the worship service. A basic diagram of the building would also be a good idea. (In particular, where are the restrooms? If ye are prepared, ye shall not fear.)
What should people expect? First, how should they dress? Give people some indication how people dress for our worship services. Don’t be too demanding; not everyone owns a suit or a white shirt; there’s no reason to impose such constraints on visitors.
Outline the basic worship service. (It will be conducted by a local leader. There will be an opening hymn, usually to organ accompaniment. You’re welcome to sing parts, but it’s not necessary, singing the melody or not singing at all is perfectly fine.)
Explain the sacrament (our word for communion). This might require a brief explanation of why young men are officiating in this service. Also, why are we using water? Most importantly, should they participate or not? We need to nuance the idea that it’s fine if they partake (i.e., it doesn’t hurt anything), but in general it’s intended for baptized members.
We also need to explain that there will be no offertory, and they will not be expected to make any contribution.
We probably need to explain briefly our lay structure, and that “talks” (i.e. sermons) are given by members of the ward, usually a youth speaker first and then two adult speakers. We don’t want people to expect the polish of a trained minister.
Families need to understand that we don’t have a nursery during the worship service, but children are present. That means there will be a certain level of ambient noise, which is normal.
If people are going to stay for the later meetings, we need to explain the options to them and what to expect, the different classes and the separation of some classes by sex.
What else do we need to explain to visitors so that they feel comfortable attending our services? Any experiences with this kind of thing you’d care to share? How about your visits to other churches; were there things about the experience you wish you had known beforehand? Your experiences, please.
Comments
I attended my local ward a couple of times on my own after doing extensive online research about where it was (lds.org) and what to expect. The missionaries flung themselves at me as soon as I stepped through the door, which was daunting at first, but eventually good. They found me someone to sit with and made sure I knew where I was going between classes. The stuff about how to dress is important. It was only because I’d been raised in a church that I picked up on the need for a knee length skirt and sleeves rather than pants, jeans and a sleeveless top.
Thank you – I have been saying this for YEARS. If nothing else, we should have meeting times actually on the church doors (although we will have to change them every year). Thanks for sharing!
The three churchhouses I have attended in rural US each had posted times of services on the doors as well and phone numbers for after hours contact.
Include a FAQ, including definitions for words they are likely to hear and be unfamiliar with. A notice that it is discouraged to clap or shout AMEN after sermons/performances would be nice.
If we are serious about adding more visitors, then I’d also like us to get more serious about our sermons focusing on Christ more. I assume most of us couldn’t even count the number of Sacrament Meetings we’ve sat through without hearing His name except to say as a closing plug. That’d need to change. I’ve been in wards where I actively didn’t invite friends because I knew that the sacrament talks would not be Christ or Gospel focused.
I’ve been thinking a lot about this question, as I’ve visited a number of completely unfamiliar churches recently. I actually pulled up mormon.org at one point to try to imagine how helpful it would be if I were trying to find out about Mormonism the way I’ve been researching other traditions. There is some useful info under the subheading “worship with us,” like telling you that you can wear whatever “modest” clothes you’d like (though are people going to know that “modest” is code for covering the shoulders, for example?), but most people will be dressed in skirts/dress and suits/ties; the main worship service is a little over an hour and includes hymns and talks; and you won’t be expected to participate or give money. Something I found really striking is that while it explains what is meant by “sacrament,” it doesn’t say anything about who should take it. Does this reflect what seems to be a rather fuzzy position on that question by the church, I wonder?
I agree that there’s more info that would be useful, particularly about local congregations. I did find that it was fairly easy to locate the closest church with a map and worship times, though I’m not sure it would be clear to a non-member what was going on with different “wards” having different times. But stuff like parking info and public transportation routes would really come in handy, I think. I also have to admit that I don’t like the extent to which the site tries to steer you toward contacting the missionaries. I realize people go about things differently, but I would absolutely want to keep my distance from missionaries.
In addition to having that stuff online, I think it would be great if wards included information in the bulletin about where the Sunday school classes would be held and what the different classes were, and ditto for the RS/Priesthood hour. I’m imagining that if I were a first-timer, I’d feel pretty lost after sacrament meeting when everyone just took off to the next place. Mormon.org just says “ask someone for directions,” but people with my temperament (that is to say, introverted), might be reluctant to do that; it would be nice to just have the info printed out.
Several of the churches I’ve looked at have “welcome centers” for newcomers, where they give you a packet of info and answer any questions. I don’t know how feasible that would be for Mormons, but I l rather like the practice. (The Seventh-day Adventists get bonus points for distributing loaves of banana bread to new people.)
One of the things that really initially drew me into the Episcopal congregation where I’ve landed is just how accessible it was for outsiders. All the liturgy is printed in the bulletin, so you always know what’s happening and what to say. It tells you when to stand and kneel, but also says explicitly that you’re welcome to do what feels most comfortable. It explains that you can take Communion if you do it in your own tradition, and that you can go forward and cross you arms if you want a blessing. It made it all feel quite friendly and welcoming. As I’ve read the websites of a lot of different churches, I’ve also found it reassuring when along with giving clear information, they’ve said something like “we know often people like to visit different churches and see what they’re like; we’re not going to pressure you in any way.” (Though I don’t know if LDS could actually say that, given that the missionary zeal of many members.)
1. Easter Sunday (and Christmas, and Palm Sunday, and other liturgically notable Sundays) require some extra explanation. It’s a big topic, including whether one might choose any other Sunday but.
2. On the other hand, do you really want to explain Stake Conferences and General Conference? Or avoid them.
3. On the third hand, Testimony meetings need their own explanation.
4. There’s a whole class of visits and visitors for baby blessings and missionary (non)farewells. Yet another conversation. My most recent experience was with a baby blessing. In fact the service was unusual from a Mormon practice point of view, but how much of the “unusual” do you want to discuss?
5. I discover that our eucharistic practice is unusual. We’re an “open communion” church (a recognized term, I learn) to visitors. But some version of “closed communion” for members, who may be subject to external or internal discipline. How much of this do you want to explain?
6. When I had some say about the printed programs, we included the full text of the sacrament prayers in the program. I would do it again.
This is a topic I have thought about often. As I have tried to put myself in the shoes of a first-time visitor, I have gained a better sense of the potential awkwardness this could create for a lot of visitors, and I think all of your suggestions are good.
Another way I’ve thought about how we can make our meetings more accessible is to ensure that the those conducting sacrament and other meetings treat it as though it were intended for a true public audience. There are practical limits there – for example, we can’t give a complete background of the every auxiliary program every week over the pulpit (so maybe more detail in the program would be useful, like Lynette pointed out). It would feel really weird at first, but would not only help new visitors – I think it would send a powerful signal to ourselves and change our mentality towards our meetings, fellowshipping, etc.
I showed up one Sunday.
I figured things out as I went along.
When I wanted something explained, I asked.
When I realized my skirt was shorter than the ones I saw, I made the decision on whether to keep wearing the same thing or adjust.
I came from a different world in so many ways.
But it felt like home. The way we do things–it’s not that haRd to figure out.
Many yrs ago, I called the “mormons” in the phone book on the east coast of the United States. I didn’t want to be pestered by the mormon I was impressed with so I went alone to find out more. Someone answered my phone call on a Friday morning. (I didn’t know they didn’t have full time church staff.) When I said I wanted to attend his communion, he offered to send his wife and kids to pick me up and take me to any one of several worship services. I was mightily confused. No pastor offers to drive you to another church. I was truly bewildered. Later, I discovered he was a member and just happened to be picking something up in the office with the phone.
I walked in alone and couldn’t find the chapel. Most churches have a foyer and ushers. Not here. I could see a basketball court through a slightly opened door. The halls looked like I was in a church daycare building that houses weeklong children’s classes. Nothing on the doors indicated a chapel.
Seeing my confusion, and hearing me say “I’m looking for your communion”, sister missionaries became instantly attached to my hip.
It was an upscale ward just outside of Washington D.C. They passed torn up, cheap, wonder bread (rather than communion crackers). I thought maybe they couldn’t afford to order the real stuff. Then I was served water. Not wine, not even grape juice. Water. I looked around at well dressed congregants. So confusing. Then I pulled out my money for the communion plate. Never came. That must be why they can’t afford grape juice for communion.
This “communion” presented with a choir. These guys couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket. I made some notes about how I could help them hire a better choir and get robes. I knew a minister with connections. I could also help hook them up with some grape juice and wafers pretty cheaply. The sisters smiled ear to ear as I wrote notes on my paper. They also didn’t have a pastor or seasoned substitute speakers. Sigh, I thought to myself.
I asked to talk to the “Elders” planning a helpful introduction to some donation plates, maybe in the foyer where people could contribute for robes or choirs or grape juice. They excitedly brought me two young men with black name tags like my newfound sisters had on. Elders in my other churches would have financial responsibilities on behalf of the congregants. These two high school like boys certainly were not “Elders” nor elder.
While this is usually amusing, it also illustrates the vast disparity that can sometimes cause issues and alientation. Later, at my baptism, sister’s shoved a hymnbook in my hand and said “pick your favorite”. I couldn’t find “the old rugged cross” or “the garden”. The only ones I recognized were christmas hymns and it was Feb. Sigh again. Very little intentional awareness of my background or my thoughts. They didn’t seem to care at all about my own transitioning experiences. Missionaries were too busy talking most of the time to help me move from where I was into cultural mormonism or help me understand the trappings that came with the “gospel message”. I had to do that myself. And it wasn’t all bad. But I see people who can’t step over that hill on their own the way I was able to. And it’s an important hill if you are going to belong to a society on this side of mortality.
Many years hence, I’m still hyper aware when people bring a newbie into our “communion”. No way to explain our strangeness completely, but you can mitigate that strangeness with good and honest communication and lots of questions about their experience.
My two cents. Be aware of differences and broad scale diversity.
Elle B’s comment was so entertaining and insightful–I realized how unhelpful my comment was.
I do have a suggestion. A bulletin board explaining the Sacrament ritual with scriptures. Perhaps with other frequently asked questions/answers.
I say this because I didn’t realize I was (arguably) not supposed to take the a Sacrament as a person who had not committed through baptism. I saw everyone else (including babies and toddlers) taking it, so I figured I was supposed to as well. I didn’t meet with missionaries, and I guess nobody wanted to offend me by telling me to wait until I was baptized.
My point is I knew a whole lot about the Church, but for a whole year I missed this core concept…of what the Sacrament is really about.