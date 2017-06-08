by

We are the most missionary-oriented, proselyting church this side of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. So you would think we would love to have visitors come to our services. And in theory, we absolutely would love that! Come one, come all, you are certainly most welcome!

The problem that I see is that we don’t think this through thoroughly from a visitor’s perspective. We’re so used to attending our services that we think it’s all obvious, and so we don’t think to prep our guests. But haven’t you ever attended an unfamiliar church and had some anxiety about the experience for not being confident what to expect? We need to look at the experience not from a lifelong Mormon’s point of view, but from the point of view of someone who knows next to nothing about Mormonism and is maybe a little anxious about an unfamiliar situation.

When I first thought about this I thought in terms of an old school pamphlet, but these days a resource for visitors would probably need to be on a phone-friendly webpage or Facebook page. Or if you’re inviting a friend, just communicating this information informally in person. Most basically, where is the church and how does one get there? Don’t assume people are going to find the lds meetinghouse locator on lds.org. I go to a lot of movies, and when I go to an unfamiliar theater their webpage prominently features the address and a map. If we want people to come, we need to make it easy for them to find us. What’s the parking situation? In most cases there will be free parking on-site; say that. In urban areas there may be a pay lot nearby, or there might be public transit options. Don’t make someone research them; lay them out.

What times are the services? And what are the services? If we use the word “sacrament” meeting, we might parenthetically call it a “worship” service; the word sacrament is not clear to outsiders. Don’t assume people are going to stay for three hours; tell them the end time of the worship service. A basic diagram of the building would also be a good idea. (In particular, where are the restrooms? If ye are prepared, ye shall not fear.)

What should people expect? First, how should they dress? Give people some indication how people dress for our worship services. Don’t be too demanding; not everyone owns a suit or a white shirt; there’s no reason to impose such constraints on visitors.

Outline the basic worship service. (It will be conducted by a local leader. There will be an opening hymn, usually to organ accompaniment. You’re welcome to sing parts, but it’s not necessary, singing the melody or not singing at all is perfectly fine.)

Explain the sacrament (our word for communion). This might require a brief explanation of why young men are officiating in this service. Also, why are we using water? Most importantly, should they participate or not? We need to nuance the idea that it’s fine if they partake (i.e., it doesn’t hurt anything), but in general it’s intended for baptized members.

We also need to explain that there will be no offertory, and they will not be expected to make any contribution.

We probably need to explain briefly our lay structure, and that “talks” (i.e. sermons) are given by members of the ward, usually a youth speaker first and then two adult speakers. We don’t want people to expect the polish of a trained minister.

Families need to understand that we don’t have a nursery during the worship service, but children are present. That means there will be a certain level of ambient noise, which is normal.

If people are going to stay for the later meetings, we need to explain the options to them and what to expect, the different classes and the separation of some classes by sex.

What else do we need to explain to visitors so that they feel comfortable attending our services? Any experiences with this kind of thing you’d care to share? How about your visits to other churches; were there things about the experience you wish you had known beforehand? Your experiences, please.