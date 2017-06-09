A Crash Course for America on the Psychology of Harassment

“You’re big. You’re strong. But why didn’t you stop and say, “Mr. President, this is wrong. I cannot discuss this with you?’”
“It’s a great question. Maybe if I were stronger, I would have. I was so stunned by the conversation that I just… took it in.”
“At the time, did you say anything to the president about — that is not an appropriate request?”
“I didn’t, no.”
“Why?”
“I don’t know. I think the — as I said earlier, I think the circumstances were such that it was — I was a bit stunned, and didn’t have the presence of mind.”
“You told the president, I — I would see what we could do. What did you mean?”
“Well, it was kind of a slightly cowardly way of trying to avoid telling him, we’re not going to do that — that I would see what we could do. It was a way of kind of getting off the phone, frankly.”
“Why did you just say you need to talk to — why didn’t you say, “I’m not taking that call. You need to talk to the attorney general?”
“Well, I — I did, on the April 11th call, and I reported the calls — the March 30th call and the April 11th call — to my superior.”
“After April 11th, did he ask you more, ever, about the Russia investigation? Did he ask you any questions?”
“We never spoke again after April 11th.”
“If you’re trying to make an investigation go away, is firing an FBI director a good way to make that happen?”
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, but I’m — I’m obviously hopelessly biased, given that I was the one fired.”
* * *
James Comey’s gripping testimony yesterday taught us much about national politics. But honestly, that was less valuable than its education about and vindication of the experiences of all victims of workplace harassment and abusive authority.
If even the 56-year-old giant who led the federal police force feels like his only options are to constantly give “soft” rejections because a firm one could escalate badly, to get off the phone quickly, to hide in the curtains and hope to avoid notice, to beg his boss to stop him from being alone with the President of the United States – if even the FBI Director has these eminently human freeze and disbelief and avoidance reactions when placed in an unequal power dynamic with a mercurial leader, well then, to all you women and men who have suffered toxic environments, I hope it validates that you are not alone.
The problem isn’t you or your sanity or your strength.
We’re people, just like James Comey. We expect those in our personal and professional relationships to act reasonably and rationally. We expect those in authority over us to play by the rules. When they don’t, our instinct is to freeze. We stay quiet and deflect attention and wait for the unpredictable danger to pass.
Then it’s gone in an instant. We say nothing. The threat is still there, and we don’t want to create a fuss or exacerbate the pain. We hope we imagined it or misunderstood. We might write it down later, but by then it feels surreal and stale. It’s too late to do anything.
So we stew. We doubt our experience; what happened can’t be true because what they did was unreasonable. We avoid telling other people; no one would believe us because what they did was unbelievable.
At some point we admit reality, but then immediately blame ourselves. We blame ourselves because we can control ourselves. If everything is our fault, if everything could have been avoided if only we were faster or louder or stronger, then maybe we have the power to stop it from happening again.
It’s too terrifying to admit we don’t have that power. To admit that a person who violated norms once will violate them again, and we don’t know how or when or why. We might get screamed at. We might get fired. We might get hit.
That’s not your fault. It’s never your fault. The problem isn’t you.
Comey was asking for it. Look at those suits he wears. They just scream, “I want to give you my loyalty; please just come and demand my loyalty.”
Thanks, Carolyn.
A compelling commentary on workplace power dynamics (and yes, harassment).
Thanks. Very important for all of us. A lesson that one hopes will survive the back and forth about who’s telling the truth and how bad it really was.
Which reminds to say that from a few steps remove Comey’s experience is also revealing about gaslighting. I’ve been surprised, in my many decades of professional life, how often I — even as an apparently powerful white man — have had to make adjustments and allow for the fact that my boss would lie about an encounter, including telling me that it didn’t happen that way.
Yes. This hits home in looking back at some interactions. Well written, thank you.
Let’s not just limit this to workplace harassment. This kind of behavior by the one wielding power is at the heart of sexual harassment. This is the same pattern that a sexual predator engages in, and that Donald Trump boasted about, jokingly or not, in the Access Hollywood recordings.
Absolutely. Whether it’s bosses, co-workers, spouses, siblings, bishops, creepy strangers in bars — the abusive behavior violates norms and the human instincts on how to handle it are the same. In all cases, the victim’s shut-up-and-freeze reaction is normal, and in all cases it’s not the victim’s fault.
As Mr. Comey indicated in his testimony, even the Attorney General and Jared Kushner gave the impression that they didn’t think it was appropriate to leave the President in the room with the FBI director, but they still did it when asked. It is completely natural to try and avoid direct confrontation while trying to do the right thing and manage your job that you love. And ultimately he was fired for not caving. It is so easy to second guess someone after the fact, when all of the facts are laid out publicly, but that doesn’t always happen either. I think he handled it pretty admirably.
I suspect Trump got a private thrill from that part of Comey’s testimony. The 6’8″ guy saying “if only I were stronger” with respect to the exchange. Trump really gets off on dominating interactions, so even if he wouldn’t admit it I bet he was quietly very pleased by that part of the testimony.