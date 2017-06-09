A Crash Course for America on the Psychology of Harassment

by

“You’re big. You’re strong. But why didn’t you stop and say, “Mr. President, this is wrong. I cannot discuss this with you?’”

“It’s a great question. Maybe if I were stronger, I would have. I was so stunned by the conversation that I just… took it in.”

“At the time, did you say anything to the president about — that is not an appropriate request?”

“I didn’t, no.”

“Why?”

“I don’t know. I think the — as I said earlier, I think the circumstances were such that it was — I was a bit stunned, and didn’t have the presence of mind.”

“You told the president, I — I would see what we could do. What did you mean?”

“Well, it was kind of a slightly cowardly way of trying to avoid telling him, we’re not going to do that — that I would see what we could do. It was a way of kind of getting off the phone, frankly.”

“Why did you just say you need to talk to — why didn’t you say, “I’m not taking that call. You need to talk to the attorney general?”

“Well, I — I did, on the April 11th call, and I reported the calls — the March 30th call and the April 11th call — to my superior.”

“After April 11th, did he ask you more, ever, about the Russia investigation? Did he ask you any questions?”

“We never spoke again after April 11th.”

“If you’re trying to make an investigation go away, is firing an FBI director a good way to make that happen?”

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, but I’m — I’m obviously hopelessly biased, given that I was the one fired.”

* * *

James Comey’s gripping testimony yesterday taught us much about national politics. But honestly, that was less valuable than its education about and vindication of the experiences of all victims of workplace harassment and abusive authority.

If even the 56-year-old giant who led the federal police force feels like his only options are to constantly give “soft” rejections because a firm one could escalate badly, to get off the phone quickly, to hide in the curtains and hope to avoid notice, to beg his boss to stop him from being alone with the President of the United States – if even the FBI Director has these eminently human freeze and disbelief and avoidance reactions when placed in an unequal power dynamic with a mercurial leader, well then, to all you women and men who have suffered toxic environments, I hope it validates that you are not alone.

The problem isn’t you or your sanity or your strength.

We’re people, just like James Comey. We expect those in our personal and professional relationships to act reasonably and rationally. We expect those in authority over us to play by the rules. When they don’t, our instinct is to freeze. We stay quiet and deflect attention and wait for the unpredictable danger to pass.

Then it’s gone in an instant. We say nothing. The threat is still there, and we don’t want to create a fuss or exacerbate the pain. We hope we imagined it or misunderstood. We might write it down later, but by then it feels surreal and stale. It’s too late to do anything.

So we stew. We doubt our experience; what happened can’t be true because what they did was unreasonable. We avoid telling other people; no one would believe us because what they did was unbelievable.

At some point we admit reality, but then immediately blame ourselves. We blame ourselves because we can control ourselves. If everything is our fault, if everything could have been avoided if only we were faster or louder or stronger, then maybe we have the power to stop it from happening again.

It’s too terrifying to admit we don’t have that power. To admit that a person who violated norms once will violate them again, and we don’t know how or when or why. We might get screamed at. We might get fired. We might get hit.

That’s not your fault. It’s never your fault. The problem isn’t you.