James E. Talmage’s College Finals

Talmage was a student at the Provo BYU Acadamy in 1879 (he was 17). Talmage kept his blue book (actually eggshell book) and it ended up in an archive. I thought it was only fair that you all take the same test. Something tells me it will destroy you. Now, no cheating, looking on the internets or encyclopedias or whatever. Get out your paper and prepare for make or break. You can attempt answers in the comments. Possible grades James could earn (they are labeled “Marks of Criticism”):



X indicates answer missing

I indicates incomplete answer

F (You know that one)

* mark of excellence.

None of that A, A-, B+, B, B-, C+, C, C-, D+, D, D-, F sissy stuff.

There were seven parts to the exam:

I= Natural Philosophy (sort of practical physics as it were)

II= Astronomy

III= Chemistry

IV= Geology

V= Physiology

VI= Zoology

VII= Botany

James wrote 150 pages for his responses. He was already verbose. (And to be fair, his answers are somewhat vague by today’s standards, but then the questions are a little vague too). I’m only testing you on part I, mostly because I’m far too lazy to type in all the questions. Pencils ready? Ok. Here were go.

1. Describe the most efficient form of Water-wheel. (Add illustrations as necessary.)

2. Explain the principle upon which the telegraph operates.

3. State the physical causes of the three elements of a musical sound.

4. What will be the kinetic energy of a 25 pound ball that has fallen a mile (Reject small remainders).

5. What is the difference between evaporation and boiling?

6. Draw a figure showing the position of the parts of the cylinder and steam-chest when the piston is going up.

7. Point out the changes in the form of energy from the furnace fire through a high pressure engine to the heated axles set in motion.

8. What is the difference between waves of sound and waves of light?

9. Explain the difference between reflection and refraction of light.

10. What is the maximum weight that can be supported by a hydraulic elevator connected with a reservoir, the area of the piston being 24 sq. in. that of the connecting tube 1 sq. in. and the reservoir being 170 feet above the cylinder.