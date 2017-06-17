JP is an Israelite

by

I. About a week ago, Christian Parker, Jabari’s older brother, posted the above clip from youtube to his Facebook page. It shows a group of black men telling Jabari that he is an Israelite. Jabari, as is his nature, listens politely, interacts with them a bit, and then goes about his business. I can’t make out what he says, but the men seemed happy, so I’m guessing that maybe he acknowledged that yeah, he was an Israelite. When I first watched the video it made zero sense to me, the conversation just seemed a curious oddity, and I quickly put it out of my mind and went on to other things.

II. (Interlude). Yesterday on the commuter train in to the City I saw a (positive) review of a new film titled “The Women’s Balcony,” an Israeli film (Hebrew with English subtitles) about a close-knit Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem whose religious world is turned upside down by a new, much more conservative rabbi, and how the women eventually join together to thwart him. I knew I was going to be slow in the afternoon, and there was a 2:00 pm showing at the Gene Siskel Film Center on North State Street, so I decided to slip out of the office and see the movie. I quite enjoyed it.

III. So after the movie I’m walking south on State Street back towards my office when I see a group of black men in colorful clothing standing on boxes and preaching through some sort of a sound system to a crowd who had gathered. There was a guy in the crowd handing out flyers, and I didn’t think anything of it and was just going to pass on by, but just then the speaker said something about blacks being Israelites. Some dimly lit bulb went on in my brain, and I remembered the video Christian had posted to FB, and I wondered whether this was the same group that had talked to JP. So I walked back a few steps and took a flyer.

IV. This particular group’s name is ISUPK, which stands for Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge. Their main teaching is that blacks, latinos and indians are the descendants of the 12 tribes. They break it down this way:

Judah – The Negros

Benjamin – West Indian

Levi – Haitians

Simeon – Dominicans

Zebulon – Guatemala to Panama

Ephraim – Puerto Rico

Manasseh – Cubans

Gad – North American Indians

Reuben – Seminole Indians

Napatali – Argentina to Chile

Asher – Columbia to Uruguay

Issachar – Mexicans

V. I don’t know whether this was the same group that spoke to JP, but at a minimum it’s the same type of group. Here are a couple of sources that talk about these groups:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Hebrew_Israelites

https://www.thegospelcoalition.org/article/9-things-you-should-know-about-black-hebrew-israelites

These groups come in three general flavors:

Black Jews, who maintain a Christological perspective and adopt Jewish rituals.

Black Hebrews, who are more traditional in their practice of Judaism.

Black Israelites, who are most nationalistic and furthest from traditional Judaism.

This identification with the Israelites began in the late 19th century and was a response to the sociopolitical realities of the situation of blacks in the United States, including discrimination.

VI. I find it interesting that Mormon ideas of descent from the Patriarchs also developed in the 19th century and also laid claim to an Israelite heritage for a persecuted people. We used to be much more hard core about this; if you’re not familiar with the Mormon embrace of British Israelism, read this BCC introduction to that topic. (I wonder whether Jews, so thoroughly persecuted as a people, find it strange that other persecuted peoples would claim a similar heritage to them.)

VII. Of course, the Mormon practice of declaring lineages through patriarchal blessings has a dark underbelly, because it used to be policy not to declare the lineage of black members (a practice I only learned of recently from this BCC post.)

Do any of you have any experience with Black Hebrew Israelites? (They tend to congregate only in large cities.)