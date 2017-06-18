Four queer folk

I no longer go very often to the LDS church. This post partially explains why.
One: J
When I was dating the woman who became my wife, she struggled to tell me something. It took her a while before she eventually said, “my brother J is gay.” I wasn’t bothered at all but Rebecca was scared it would scupper our relationship. After all, if her brother was gay, the idea that I — a Returned Missionary — might contemplate marrying a woman from anything less than the perfect Mormon family was in danger. It seems silly now but that’s what she thought. I’m not sure why it didn’t bother me. I am no font of tolerance and charity . . . I just didn’t care. Plenty of other Mormons don’t either but she had this idea from somewhere, I suppose. Perhaps it was from some of the people in our branch whose virulent homophobia was on display in Sunday school? And where did that come from? At the time, I would have absolved the church. Bigots are everywhere, I thought. It’s not the church’s fault.
Two: A
When you find out you are mentioned in someone’s memoir, it can be a little unnerving (in 2001 I was, apparently, “tall and broad-shouldered with hair the colour of pumpkins”). National Geographic’s Andrew Evans details, among other things, his life as a Mormon gay man in The Black Penguin. We knew Drew in Oxford and I was his home teacher when he came out: “On his last visit, I [Drew] had been very frank with him [Ronan]: I was gay and I was in love with Brian.”
Drew was the music leader in Primary and Rebecca was in the Primary presidency. She wanted him to continue. So, initially, did the bishop, who knew Drew was gay. Then something changed. The bishop spoke to the stake president who spoke to the area president who spoke to Salt Lake. The word came back: ask him whether he was attracted to children. When Drew told me this I was devastated for him. Where did that come from? Not the church, obviously. Everyone knew that homosexuality and paedophilia were unrelated. I had always thought this to be the error of a naive bishop. Only when I read his memoir did I find out that the concern came from the top. The area president told the bishop that Drew had to be released: “It just looks bad.”
It’s difficult for me to read now that Drew didn’t quite believe my attempt to offer a hand of friendship at the time, as if I was just “a good friend assigned by the church to keep me in check.” I did not feel that way but I can understand why he believed that. The bishop had offered the same hand before seeming to throw him under the bus. But it wasn’t my fault, nor was it the bishop’s. As Drew remembers it, I said, “You just have to forgive us. The church isn’t ready yet.” That was 2001. I really thought things would change.
(Andrew and I will do a Q&A on the book soon.)
Three: S
S was on the same PhD programme at Hopkins as me. He was a Catholic from New Jersey who, to my surprise, had been a student at BYU. He was a kind and forgiving man who always spoke warmly of Mormons . . . except regarding that one time his bishop in Provo had told him it would be better to drown himself in Lake Utah than be a gay man. When no-one in our ward would babysit for our kids when Rebecca had our third child, S stayed the night with them. How anyone could be so hateful to someone so kind, I could not fathom. At this point I was beginning to believe that there really was something fundamentally wrong with the church’s moral compass. After all, by their fruits shall they be known. S had been equally hurt by his Catholic elders but there was a difference: it was possible to find a haven from the hatred in some pockets of the American church. I celebrated Good Friday with him in his Baltimore parish, a parish that knew he was gay and in a relationship but left him alone.
Four: E
I grew up with E, a beautiful and vivacious woman. Our Mormon youth together was a golden age of LDS wholesomeness and earnest faith. After college and missions, our friendship waned, as these things do. I married at 22 to Rebecca. E married at 40 and for years I wondered what was taking her so long. She had many suitors and every reason as a Mormon woman to settle down. What I didn’t know was that E was gay. Last year I went to her wedding in London. It was a joyous event and I don’t think I have ever seen a couple more in love. This was something lovely and of good report and not to be despised. And yet on November 5th 2015, the church said it was, that she needed to be excommunicated and any children she might have be excluded from fellowship. I just could not believe that, nor could I lend my full support to an organisation that would do that. Reading Drew’s story I realise now how I could not completely absolve myself of responsibility for a church who would see a gay man as a potential child molester, say hateful things to a friend, induce such worry in my girlfriend, and call good evil. Did I not pay my tithing? Did I not give the church hours of my time? Did I ever speak out in public about this? I was the church.
And so anyway, here was my sad conclusion, made with absolutely no satisfaction at all: it was not random bigotry but a systemic moral rot all along. Am I wrong?
Please note that these are my thoughts only, not those of BCC, and should not be used to dismiss all of the other good and truth to be found among the Mormon people, whom I continue to love.
Comments
It is interesting reading your experiences, and it is good to be made to think and prod at your beliefs to be more aware of where one fits in the grand scheme of things. What I think is, the Church is the Church – and People are People. The Church can’t be responsible for the actions of all of the people, and people can’t be responsible for all of the actions of things done in the name of the Church. For me, Church is good and I chose to live the best I can in line with the Gospel principles that I have been taught. I recognise that doing so is easier when your circumstances align more closely to what might be considered the Mormon ideal. If I was gay would that be more complicated? absolutely – and so I can’t really talk for how I might feel about the Church if I was, because that would only serve to minimise the reality of others. But, I can say that I hope that I can treat people as people, and that sexual orientation shouldn’t make ay difference to me in the relationships I have with people. Do I think that the Church is changing? Yes, slowly on some things – but culturally rather than doctrinally. Do I think it needs to change? I don’t think that is up to me, that is up to God to be revealed through His Prophets and I think as a membership being more aware and inclusive is a step in the right direction.
Great article. Sadly, the members who are enacting all this harm on LGBT people would disagree that theirs is a moral failing at all; to them, morality is defined as unquestioning obedience to the leaders of the church. The result is a schism where both sides think they have the moral high ground. It’s gonna take a lot of members having experiences like you’ve related here for the church’s culture of intolerance to mellow out into something that’s truly Christlike.
I’m sorry to agree. I want to be positive. However, while none of my stories are the same, sadly they are more of the same. Whatever you call it (I’m leaning toward harsh names that my parents taught me not to use) the “just go away” vein runs top to bottom. No matter how thoughtful and loving many individuals are toward many others, the message that there’s no place in the Mormon church for gay people, not in the doctrine, not in the organization, not in the families, not in the pews, is unmistakable.
I think you’re right that there are many moral wrongs that have and are committed against gay members. I think it is true that in many ways it is a systemic issue. I think it is right to feel repulsed and openly acknowledge when such things are seen.
I appreciate your caveat at the end, because I do think while there are dark spots to be acknowledged, it would be a shame to define the church solely by these dark spots when the restoration has been responsible for bringing so much light, knowledge, and good to the world. I do believe despite its shortcomings, it is still a light on a hill and an ensign to the nations.
On this specific poignant topic there exists a lot of tension currently, and I think rightly so. In my mind it is clear we are still young in our knowledge of the subject. It is one of those things that seems to fit the category of “we believe that He will yet reveal many great and important things pertaining to the Kingdom of God.” Where gay people rightly belong in God’s Kingdom I do not believe is currently revealed, which ultimately seems to be the source of the tension. And in this darkness remains a breading ground for mortals within the church to commit moral wrongs. I believe the day will come that light will shine on this darkness and it will be seen for what it is. There will be sorrow for sin, a rejoicing for the past integrity displayed and the good yet to come, and then I believe a day of healing. I believe we will ultimately see the place and purpose of our gay brothers and sisters in God’s kingdom and overall plan of happiness. Whether that includes a reversal on same sex relationships and an embrace of gay marriage, or whether it includes a different and greater path than has currently been considered or revealed, remains to be seen. Either way, I do feel in me that the light will come, that day is coming, and we will see the place and purpose of our gay brothers and sisters in God’s kingdom. In the mean time, in the darkness and tension is where some of the greatest tests of personal integrity can exist. I hope I will become stronger, and that I will be able to look back and say that I was kind and that I stayed true to the light within me.
Ronan, I have loved your work on the Mormon Lectionary Project, and my first (selfish) worries were that you would not feel as called to write those posts. It made me wonder about the different groups of people who need us, and our individual needs, and how we can possibly have a hope of balancing them.
I don’t have answers about what that means for my relationship with the church – I’m mostly trying to stay on this side of despair – but for what it’s worth, I’m right there with you, and I appreciate and admire you, and (as is so often the case) I’m grateful for your words.
Sometimes I wonder what the church would be like if it were run by a bunch of guys who grew up in, say, Stockholm.
I think you are right. If you are a part of the church then you have a responsibility to stand up and speak up for those who are being harmed by its actions. If not you and others like you, then who?
I am not a Mormon but I was a Christian for many years. I left my faith and am no longer a believer of any kind because of the way I saw LGBT folks being treated. I couldn’t come out in the church and I couldn’t live a lie any longer, so I left. I often wonder if I would have stayed in the faith had there been more of a focus on love and compassion.
I think that a lot of us who are LDS forget that we are not on this earth to judge others. We are taught to love one another. What happened to that? Instead we are seeing a lot of hate.
I have taught my children to love and to accept. I am very grateful to my kids, because they didn’t see that “gay” guy that my husband home taught, that no one wanted to visit. My kids saw Frankie. They still mourn his passing after a year.
This needs to end. The hate and excuses need to stop.