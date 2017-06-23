Paul Bunyan and the Mormons

by

On Wednesday, we left the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum[fn1] in Eau Claire, WI, and drove to the Goose Island Campground[fn2] in La Crosse, where we were going to spend the night. As we followed the GPS to our campsite, it suddenly gave us this direction:

My wife and I debated (briefly) whether there could have been a non-Mormon reason for naming the road “Mormon Coulee,” but couldn’t think of any. So we tried to think of any Coulees (whether or not their first name was “Mormon”). Nothing lept out.

That night, a little Google research told me that coulee isn’t a name; it’s a geographic description. Specifically, a coulee is a ravine.

But what made this particular La Crosse ravine so Mormon? A little more Google searching brought me to Melvin C. Johnson’s “Wightites in Wisconsin: The Formation of a Dissenting Latter Day Community.” The underlying story’s fascinating, and I’m not going to try to relate the whole thing, but a couple highlights.

Lyman Wight was involved in many of the important first-decade milestones of the church. In 1841, he was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve. Three years later he became a member of the Council of Fifty.

As Nauvoo started growing, it faced a significant problem: it needed lumber to build the Nauvoo House and the temple, among other things. Shortly after his ordination to the Q12, Wight, with a few other church leaders, started a “logging mission” in Wisconsin (which makes it doubly appropriate that we had just come from the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum). It turns out that a logging mission in Wisconsin in the early 1840s, made up of people without experience with logging or with Wisconsin winters, was pretty miserable; the first winter, they lived on half-rations, and the second they almost starved.

After Wight moved to the mission in 1843, they began to have some success. And they managed to create a very Mormon community, adopting the communitarian economics Mormons had established in Ohio, as well as Nauvoo’s polygamy.[fn3] (According to the Johnson article, marriages among these Wisconsin Mormons were fairly insular, and the marriages and geography divided the logging mission from the bulk of Nauvoo Mormonism.)

In 1844, shortly before Joseph Smith’s death, Smith coach Wight on going to the Republic of Texas to see if the Mormons could move there. In the aftermath of Smith’s death, Wight broke with Brigham Young and the Q12, partly over Texas vs. the Rocky Mountains, and partly because Wight and the Wisconsin Mormons believed that Young had cheated them, not paying what he owed them for the timber.

By 1845, Wight and many of the La Crosse Mormons had left Wisconsin for Texas, and it doesn’t appear that they ever went back to Wisconsin. They left a name, though, that is still there today. And while their logging exploits may not match Paul Bunyan’s,[fn4] they mark a fascinating chapter in Mormon history, and one that I, at least, was entirely unfamiliar with.

[fn1] (which is, frankly, pretty cool—if you’re ever passing through, you should give it an hour or so)

[fn2] The campground is on the backwaters of the Mississippi, which means two things: first, it is gorgeous. Like, absolutely beautiful. Second, mosquitoes. Tons of mosquitoes; more than I’ve ever seen anywhere. That, plus a thunderstorm at 2 a.m. made it slightly less fun camping than it might have otherwise been.

[fn3] Yes, I know polygamy predated Nauvoo. But it appears to be at Nauvoo that Wight learned about polygamy.

[fn4] Btw, Paul Bunyan tall tales are way cooler than the Paul Bunyan log chute ride at the Mall of America—though the ride is pretty cool—or the Disney cartoon I grew up with. We bought Out of the Northwoods: The Many Lives of Paul Bunyan at the gift shop. I haven’t read the book proper yet, but the appendix reproduces Paul Bunyan stories collected in the nineteen-teens, largely from loggers, and they are amazing.