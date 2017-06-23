Paul Bunyan and the Mormons

On Wednesday, we left the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum[fn1] in Eau Claire, WI, and drove to the Goose Island Campground[fn2] in La Crosse, where we were going to spend the night. As we followed the GPS to our campsite, it suddenly gave us this direction:
My wife and I debated (briefly) whether there could have been a non-Mormon reason for naming the road “Mormon Coulee,” but couldn’t think of any. So we tried to think of any Coulees (whether or not their first name was “Mormon”). Nothing lept out.
That night, a little Google research told me that coulee isn’t a name; it’s a geographic description. Specifically, a coulee is a ravine.
But what made this particular La Crosse ravine so Mormon? A little more Google searching brought me to Melvin C. Johnson’s “Wightites in Wisconsin: The Formation of a Dissenting Latter Day Community.” The underlying story’s fascinating, and I’m not going to try to relate the whole thing, but a couple highlights.
Lyman Wight was involved in many of the important first-decade milestones of the church. In 1841, he was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve. Three years later he became a member of the Council of Fifty.
As Nauvoo started growing, it faced a significant problem: it needed lumber to build the Nauvoo House and the temple, among other things. Shortly after his ordination to the Q12, Wight, with a few other church leaders, started a “logging mission” in Wisconsin (which makes it doubly appropriate that we had just come from the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum). It turns out that a logging mission in Wisconsin in the early 1840s, made up of people without experience with logging or with Wisconsin winters, was pretty miserable; the first winter, they lived on half-rations, and the second they almost starved.
After Wight moved to the mission in 1843, they began to have some success. And they managed to create a very Mormon community, adopting the communitarian economics Mormons had established in Ohio, as well as Nauvoo’s polygamy.[fn3] (According to the Johnson article, marriages among these Wisconsin Mormons were fairly insular, and the marriages and geography divided the logging mission from the bulk of Nauvoo Mormonism.)
In 1844, shortly before Joseph Smith’s death, Smith coach Wight on going to the Republic of Texas to see if the Mormons could move there. In the aftermath of Smith’s death, Wight broke with Brigham Young and the Q12, partly over Texas vs. the Rocky Mountains, and partly because Wight and the Wisconsin Mormons believed that Young had cheated them, not paying what he owed them for the timber.
By 1845, Wight and many of the La Crosse Mormons had left Wisconsin for Texas, and it doesn’t appear that they ever went back to Wisconsin. They left a name, though, that is still there today. And while their logging exploits may not match Paul Bunyan’s,[fn4] they mark a fascinating chapter in Mormon history, and one that I, at least, was entirely unfamiliar with.
[fn1] (which is, frankly, pretty cool—if you’re ever passing through, you should give it an hour or so)
[fn2] The campground is on the backwaters of the Mississippi, which means two things: first, it is gorgeous. Like, absolutely beautiful. Second, mosquitoes. Tons of mosquitoes; more than I’ve ever seen anywhere. That, plus a thunderstorm at 2 a.m. made it slightly less fun camping than it might have otherwise been.
[fn3] Yes, I know polygamy predated Nauvoo. But it appears to be at Nauvoo that Wight learned about polygamy.
[fn4] Btw, Paul Bunyan tall tales are way cooler than the Paul Bunyan log chute ride at the Mall of America—though the ride is pretty cool—or the Disney cartoon I grew up with. We bought Out of the Northwoods: The Many Lives of Paul Bunyan at the gift shop. I haven’t read the book proper yet, but the appendix reproduces Paul Bunyan stories collected in the nineteen-teens, largely from loggers, and they are amazing.
This is a very cool story. Not only the Wightites (say that ten times fast), but also the Strangites did a lot of recruiting in WI. A comprehensive history of the logging missions in what are now the states of WI and MN is long overdue.
Oddly, there are some small towns in Wisconsin that use that Utah-style coordinate street numbering system like you find in (old-town) Mormon towns – 600 N 250 West, and so on. I still wonder whether that was a Wisconsin pioneer thing that some logging-camp Saints brought west, or a Utah thing that some Wisconsin towns thought was useful, or just a parallel, unconnected development. Does anyone know?
There were small islands of Saints left behind in the logging country, by their own choice or by circumstance, at the time of the Exodus. Many of them were later picked off by the Reorganized Church after the Civil War. Not directly connected with the logging, there is a Cutlerite chapel in a remote little town in northern MN still owned by one of the Cutlerite remnants.
Thanks, New Iconoclast! I totally agree—I would love to know more about the logging missions and the history of the WI and MN Saints.
In fact, for all you Mormon history people: if you take requests (or need a topic for next year’s MHA or JWHA conference, or a thesis, dissertation, or term paper), consider this mine: I totally want a good study of Mormon logging in the Midwest!
Sam, at some point you should go meet our Mormon cousins in southeastern Wisconsin, the Strangites (who also had an origin from the Wisconsin logging missions).
https://bycommonconsent.com/2013/07/15/adventures-in-strangism/
I went to that meeting! The Strangites were awesome hosts, and absolutely lovely people. They speak well for the Wisconsinite Mormons.
I’m just dam glad you figured out what a coulee is.
I remember as a kid (and unaware of the history), double taking as we drove by Lamoni, IA. Now that one is easier to situate for sure. Similar thing happened at Mormon Island, NE.
One of the big islands in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta is called Mormon Island. I’d assume that this is related in some way to the group that came to San Francisco with Sam Brannan and made its way inland.
This took me back to my mission days where as a Canadian from the prairies I had no idea my companions didn’t know what I was talking about when I talked about coulees. Or that Kraft Dinner = Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Or touque = knitted cap. Good times.
Bickertonites get my vote as most interesting Mormon offshoot as it is the church of Alice Cooper’s youth.
I’ll be damned, I thought he was a Strangite. Wackiness either way!