Sunday Sermon: The Spirit Abides

by

I gave this talk today in my ward in the D.C. Metro area.

When I joined the church in 2002, I came into this faith backwards. I was raised in a gently agnostic home by good parents in a melting pot of the west—San Francisco. Yes, you can be agnostic and value home life, children, your community, and country. My parents did a fine job raising conscientious, moral children—while they may not have believed, they tried to allow room in the margins of our lives for their children to discover their own beliefs.

When I approached the missionaries I was already a wife and mother, and had been church shopping for quite some time. I had visited dozens of churches of different denominations, some Christian, others not. When I found the missionaries and asked to be baptized (yes, I am that person) as a Mormon, I wasn’t even sure I believed in Jesus, but I had received a searingly powerful witness that God was real—that was it. That was all I had. That witness was my mustard seed, holding the tiny bits of faith I had collected over my lifetime.

One of the gifts I was given by God, even before my baptism, was feeling the burning and the whispering of the Spirit—in fact, I had felt it all my life, in different moments and times, but hadn’t the spiritual vocabulary to give it a name.

When I waded down into the warm, blue tiled font to waiting hands who lovingly recited the simple, beautiful prayer of baptism, what I recall vividly is the feeling of rising up out of the warm water, anew. It was fleeting, but it was a moment of perfection. The perfection lay not in me, but around me—for the very briefest of moments, in what I can only call the light of Christ. I knew there would never be perfection in the mortal veil, but I was granted a glimpse of the potential; of what might be, through the grace of God.

One of the things I found perplexing as a new member—and to some extent, still do—was the language at church around the Spirit. Frequently, I hear people talk about how the Spirit will flee, or cannot be present in the face of anger or other unpleasant human emotional responses.

This seems to be almost like a pet notion, a litmus test for the person who was talking; whatever a particular person finds distasteful or unsavory could be labeled offensive to the Spirit. This fear can be used to subtly draw lines around our pre-conceived notions of who is and who is not worthy of the Spirit.

I want to call out that notion.

The Spirit of God, a unique member of the godhead with God the Father and his son Jesus Christ, whose mission and purpose is to comfort the World, is not something fragile that humans can break. The Spirit of God is the truth, and the truth cannot be broken.

The Spirit I know is not afraid of the dark. The Spirit I know is not afraid of the darkness and pain that can be found in the world, and the spirit that I know is unfazed by the complex human fears and frailties that can hide inside of each of us. The spirit I know doesn’t hide from human sorrow, fury, failing, or pain.

The Spirit I know walked next to me, whispered to me in the times of my life when I was most lost, and in the company of people some Mormons might use as cautionary tales. The Spirit rested his peace on me when I cried and cursed God and doubted His existence. The Spirit was there in the dark with me, and the Spirit is there for every person seeing truth. How could it be any other way?

One of the things coming into my faith this way taught me was that there was nothing I could do to change that light. It exists, steady and calm and eternal, outside of the fallen world. Just as the grace of Christ is a gift without end and without qualification, so too is the light of the Spirit that brings us back to Him.

I could choose to look away. I could curse and cry and rage—and sometimes I did—but the Spirit never turned away, the Spirit never flinched. If there was a turning away, it was always my own faltering. It was through testing this, much like a child, that I finally learned to trust God.

That trust is what enabled me to have the oil in my lamp to find my footing and gingerly move towards Christ. There were pools of light whispering directly to my heart that God knew and loved me and was aware of my human struggle and pain, even among his lost sheep—maybe even specially among his lost sheep.

Jesus wants each and every one of us to return to him and his Father. It doesn’t matter where we find ourselves, or what mistakes we might have made. He loves us. He grants his light without reservation, if we are willing to look.

Faith requires grace-filled choices of us; it’s difficult to look up when we are at our lowest, in some of the most difficult and painfully challenging moments of our lives. But if we do, He is there. We must remember and hold onto the glimpses of light we’ve been given, even when we feel the weakest and most besieged.

It’s a herculean effort, and sometimes we break. But the Lord knows us; even when we have trouble finding His hand, it’s there.

Mormons are taught from the cradle that the Lord not only loves each of us, but that we are uniquely valued and known deeply and personally to God. We are unique. We are valued. We are invited to come as we are and lay our offering—however meager—at the table of the Savior.

As I look back over the years since my baptism, I can see patterns and wisdom that were lost to me when I was too close. There is no doubt our own agency and the agency of others can bring agonizing pain and hollowing sorrow—but like glaciers, and sometimes just as slowly, depending on our hearts—that glacial carving creates a collection place; and internal reservoir for compassion, reverence and love in ways nothing else could. It is refining in its finest form..

We sometimes imagine we are fragile creatures—and can we project that fragility onto the Spirit of God. We want to see the end from the beginning. And yet, it is only through testing and trial that we learn we are resilient, flexible, and strong like the sap-filled bought of spring. God knows this—even as we doubt and cling to our fears.

While I am sure Spirit can happily dwell in peaceful homes where kind words are uttered and appetites are moderate, I testify that the Spirit can just as easily illuminate the divine even for people who have never yet considered Jesus their savior, and whose edges were (and maybe still are) as ragged and rough-hewn as mine.

The light of Christ is for everyone. Everyone. It is not the place of any human to erect boundaries around where the light of Christ may shine. Black or white, rich or poor, gay or straight, citizen or refugee, Mormon or not, the light of Jesus Christ is for everyone . For God so loved the WORLD (not the U.S., not Mormons, not the righteous, not the faithful, not only those in a knee-length skirt or white shirt and tie, but THE WORLD) that he gave his only begotten son.

We sometimes like to imagine that a person who sins differently that we do doesn’t deserve the light, or that we should take punitive actions to make sure a particular sin is somehow amplified. WE do not get to make those decisions. Even when the woman taken in adultery was brought before the Savior, he cast no stone. We do not know what he wrote in the dust as he knelt in contemplation before the woman and the angry crowd, but I imagine it was each and every one of our names.

Allow me to say it again: The Light of Christ is for EVERYONE.

The Lord knows what we need, and sometimes a heart, like a tiny seed buried in the earth, has to break open for the magnificent potential within to grow—to push out of darkness, where all mustard seeds sprout, and force its way up, through a seeming miracle, towards the light of Christ.

Every peron’s journey to God is their own, but our collective faith is stronger and richer for the unique contributions each of us bring to the board of the Savior. Now a Mormon for almost fifteen years, I smile and move on when people whisper about things from which the Spirit will flee. In the hearty and ravaged lands where God sent His Spirit to find me and bring me home, that light was, and always will be, unwavering.