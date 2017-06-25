What if they had a ward activity and nobody came?

by

On the last Sunday in April, one of the counselors in the bishopric asked to meet with both Brother J and me. Whatever could this be about, we wondered—for about three seconds before my husband figured out that it must be about the upcoming Fourth of July Breakfast.

“No,” I said. “NO.”

“But this could be our chance to restore it to its former glory,” my husband said.

“NO.”

As long as we’ve lived here—which I guess is thirteen years now—our ward has provided breakfast for the neighborhood’s annual Fourth of July celebration, which also includes a parade and a modest carnival with bouncy houses, snow cones, a dunking booth, a clown, etc. In the beginning, the ward provided a full breakfast, complete with pancakes, bacon, and eggs in addition to fruit and beverages. As attendance grew (much) higher, we had to jettison the bacon and eggs and just serve pancakes, fruit, and beverages. Then the parks and rec district stopped providing us with tables, so we replaced the pancakes with muffins, bagels, and donuts, making it a “grab-and-go” breakfast. Obviously, the baked goods were much more expensive than pancakes, but what else could they do without tables? But every year I think to myself, “Why the hell am I getting up this early for half a muffin and a Dixie cup of fruit?” Well, why the hell does anyone? But everyone does. Last year, I think, we served this paltry breakfast to 1,200 people. Or maybe it was 1,300. I don’t really remember, just that the number was astonishing. Because seriously, why the hell?

Clearly, I am not the target audience for the annual Fourth of July breakfast and carnival. It combines three of the things I hate most in life: 1) crowds, 2) eating outside, and 3) fun. I assume it is fun because my husband says that I’m the enemy of fun, and I’m an enemy of the Fourth of July breakfast too. Every year I think, can’t we just please skip it this year, but every year we don’t skip it. Every year we go because a) it’s held at the park located fifty feet from our house, b) we’ve always signed up to bring food and beverages or help with setting up, c) our son has played in the band that marches in the parade, and d) it’s tradition. My husband would never dream of skipping the Fourth of July breakfast, but he has dreamed of at least bringing back the pancakes. I have dreamed of leaving town in July, but we always take our vacations in August.

So there we were in the bishop’s office with the first counselor or the second counselor, whatever he was, and it turned out we were not being asked to be on the committee for the Fourth of July breakfast. We were being asked to chair the committee for the Fourth of July breakfast. I don’t remember if I groaned audibly or sighed so audibly that it may as well have been a groan, but I do remember that inside my brain, I was thinking, “NO.” Specifically, “NO NO NO A THOUSAND TIMES NO NEVER NEVER NEVER.” Because I don’t even want to go to the Fourth of July breakfast, let alone be in charge of the Fourth of July breakfast. I don’t want the Fourth of July breakfast to exist or be a thing that I have to support or be in charge of or go to. I just want to sleep in on the Fourth of July and watch 1776 and pray that none of my kids loses a finger or a limb whilst setting off firecrackers in the street with their dad that night. To me, that’s America. America enough, anyway. But I guess I’m in the minority because the Fourth of July breakfast is still a thing that 1,200-1,300 people in our neighborhood of 400 go to every year.

So was my husband willing to chair this Fourth of July breakfast committee? YES. Well, technically, I think he said, “Sure.” (He never likes to appear too eager.) While he was saying, “Sure,” I was shaking my head vigorously from side to side, and as I was shaking my head vigorously from side to side, the counselor turned to me and said, “What about you, Rebecca?”

“What choice do I have?” I asked, rhetorically.

“Well, you can say ‘no,’” the counselor offered.

“You’re your own person,” said the man who, for the twenty years I’ve lived with him, has always said that legally we are the same person.

“What choice do I have,” I repeated—not even a question this time, because I could already see how saying “no” would play out. My husband would still serve on the committee and instead of serving on it officially with him, I’d just be serving on it unofficially because what kind of horrible wife would I be if I didn’t support my husband in his church assignment? So, still shaking my head, I said, “Fine. Whatever.” Which apparently counts as a YES because we then became the chairs of the Fourth of July breakfast committee.

Brother J’s first act was to get permission from the bishop to spend part of the budget on renting tables and chairs so that we’d have an excuse to serve pancakes again. You might be wondering by now why my husband is so hung up on pancakes. Well, it’s not the pancakes themselves so much, but it’s the principle. Brother J believes in the power of the communal meal. He also believes, rightly, that there’s more opportunity for interacting with the community while you’re standing there grilling pancakes for them instead of shoving half a Costco muffin and a Dixie cup of fruit at them. Plus, it’s tradition. I believe all these things myself, in theory, but in practice it’s turned out to be kind of a nightmare.

In practice, we don’t actually have enough gas griddles to cook pancakes for a thousand people. In practice, much of the ward will be out of town during the Fourth of July (COINCIDENCE?), including about a third of our committee. In practice, we need people to donate 30 watermelons and so far we have five. In practice, my husband thinks that he’s married to a woman who has a flair for entertaining and party planning and can pick up the slack on this Fourth of July breakfast thing when he’s stressed and busy at work and has enough to think about with all this table-renting and griddle-begging and Google Doc sign-up sheeting and also has to go to Chicago for a week during prime Fourth of July breakfast planning season. I don’t know why my husband always thinks he’s married to this woman when all evidence indicates that he’s only ever been married to me. For twenty years. During which time I have never shown any sort of capacity for putting together so much as a child’s birthday party, let alone a pancake breakfast for the greater metro area. I don’t know what I could have done differently to convince him of my complete ineptitude when it comes to a) leadership and b) social events. I’m just plumb out of ideas.

So church starts at 11 a.m. I woke up at 5 a.m. and couldn’t get back to sleep because I’m supposed to hold a committee meeting at our house this afternoon, while my husband is still in Chicago, only no one has responded to my e-mails, and I’m not sure how to accomplish the goals he’s set for this meeting he’s not going to be attending. “Finalize a layout for the tables and grills and identify gaps in resources.” Well, I know the gaps in resources. No one wants to bring watermelons, and no one wants to serve pancakes. Also, there are no more gas griddles and no one wants to bring milk, juice, or bananas. As for the layout…I don’t know. I guess…a U-shape might work? You see what I mean about ineptitude? It would never occur to me to put on a pancake breakfast for a thousand people, so I have no idea how to go about it.

So right now I’m trying to print out the pages of the Google Doc we set up so people could sign up online to bring food or volunteer for a shift because the e-mail linking to the Google Doc and begging (more) people to help (more) that was supposed to go out this week didn’t go out. I sent a draft of the e-mail to the first counselor or second counselor or whoever for bishopric approval on Friday morning, and I reckon they’ll deal with it in ward council this morning, so maybe it will go out today or whatever. I don’t care. At this point I’m like Moroni leading the wicked Nephites into battle in the final chapters of the Book of Mormon–not because the ward is wicked or because I’m particularly like Moroni except in this one respect: I am without hope. I’m trying not to think what I do think, which is that this Fourth of July breakfast is going to be a disaster, because with my husband out of town, I’m the only committee chair available to maintain a positive attitude. It’s hard because my husband is the optimist in this partnership, and I’m really only good at seeing how things can go wrong and very bad at unseeing it.

The good news is that this Fourth of July breakfast may be such a thorough disaster that the ward will give up on the tradition altogether, and next year I can sleep in on the anniversary of our country’s birth and eat yogurt for breakfast and never have to worry about serving on any kind of committee ever again. It’s also possible that I’ll buy a one-way ticket to Canada in the next ten days and no one will ever find me.