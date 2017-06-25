What if they had a ward activity and nobody came?

On the last Sunday in April, one of the counselors in the bishopric asked to meet with both Brother J and me. Whatever could this be about, we wondered—for about three seconds before my husband figured out that it must be about the upcoming Fourth of July Breakfast.
“No,” I said. “NO.”
“But this could be our chance to restore it to its former glory,” my husband said.
“NO.”
As long as we’ve lived here—which I guess is thirteen years now—our ward has provided breakfast for the neighborhood’s annual Fourth of July celebration, which also includes a parade and a modest carnival with bouncy houses, snow cones, a dunking booth, a clown, etc. In the beginning, the ward provided a full breakfast, complete with pancakes, bacon, and eggs in addition to fruit and beverages. As attendance grew (much) higher, we had to jettison the bacon and eggs and just serve pancakes, fruit, and beverages. Then the parks and rec district stopped providing us with tables, so we replaced the pancakes with muffins, bagels, and donuts, making it a “grab-and-go” breakfast. Obviously, the baked goods were much more expensive than pancakes, but what else could they do without tables? But every year I think to myself, “Why the hell am I getting up this early for half a muffin and a Dixie cup of fruit?” Well, why the hell does anyone? But everyone does. Last year, I think, we served this paltry breakfast to 1,200 people. Or maybe it was 1,300. I don’t really remember, just that the number was astonishing. Because seriously, why the hell?
Clearly, I am not the target audience for the annual Fourth of July breakfast and carnival. It combines three of the things I hate most in life: 1) crowds, 2) eating outside, and 3) fun. I assume it is fun because my husband says that I’m the enemy of fun, and I’m an enemy of the Fourth of July breakfast too. Every year I think, can’t we just please skip it this year, but every year we don’t skip it. Every year we go because a) it’s held at the park located fifty feet from our house, b) we’ve always signed up to bring food and beverages or help with setting up, c) our son has played in the band that marches in the parade, and d) it’s tradition. My husband would never dream of skipping the Fourth of July breakfast, but he has dreamed of at least bringing back the pancakes. I have dreamed of leaving town in July, but we always take our vacations in August.
So there we were in the bishop’s office with the first counselor or the second counselor, whatever he was, and it turned out we were not being asked to be on the committee for the Fourth of July breakfast. We were being asked to chair the committee for the Fourth of July breakfast. I don’t remember if I groaned audibly or sighed so audibly that it may as well have been a groan, but I do remember that inside my brain, I was thinking, “NO.” Specifically, “NO NO NO A THOUSAND TIMES NO NEVER NEVER NEVER.” Because I don’t even want to go to the Fourth of July breakfast, let alone be in charge of the Fourth of July breakfast. I don’t want the Fourth of July breakfast to exist or be a thing that I have to support or be in charge of or go to. I just want to sleep in on the Fourth of July and watch 1776 and pray that none of my kids loses a finger or a limb whilst setting off firecrackers in the street with their dad that night. To me, that’s America. America enough, anyway. But I guess I’m in the minority because the Fourth of July breakfast is still a thing that 1,200-1,300 people in our neighborhood of 400 go to every year.
So was my husband willing to chair this Fourth of July breakfast committee? YES. Well, technically, I think he said, “Sure.” (He never likes to appear too eager.) While he was saying, “Sure,” I was shaking my head vigorously from side to side, and as I was shaking my head vigorously from side to side, the counselor turned to me and said, “What about you, Rebecca?”
“What choice do I have?” I asked, rhetorically.
“Well, you can say ‘no,’” the counselor offered.
“You’re your own person,” said the man who, for the twenty years I’ve lived with him, has always said that legally we are the same person.
“What choice do I have,” I repeated—not even a question this time, because I could already see how saying “no” would play out. My husband would still serve on the committee and instead of serving on it officially with him, I’d just be serving on it unofficially because what kind of horrible wife would I be if I didn’t support my husband in his church assignment? So, still shaking my head, I said, “Fine. Whatever.” Which apparently counts as a YES because we then became the chairs of the Fourth of July breakfast committee.
Brother J’s first act was to get permission from the bishop to spend part of the budget on renting tables and chairs so that we’d have an excuse to serve pancakes again. You might be wondering by now why my husband is so hung up on pancakes. Well, it’s not the pancakes themselves so much, but it’s the principle. Brother J believes in the power of the communal meal. He also believes, rightly, that there’s more opportunity for interacting with the community while you’re standing there grilling pancakes for them instead of shoving half a Costco muffin and a Dixie cup of fruit at them. Plus, it’s tradition. I believe all these things myself, in theory, but in practice it’s turned out to be kind of a nightmare.
In practice, we don’t actually have enough gas griddles to cook pancakes for a thousand people. In practice, much of the ward will be out of town during the Fourth of July (COINCIDENCE?), including about a third of our committee. In practice, we need people to donate 30 watermelons and so far we have five. In practice, my husband thinks that he’s married to a woman who has a flair for entertaining and party planning and can pick up the slack on this Fourth of July breakfast thing when he’s stressed and busy at work and has enough to think about with all this table-renting and griddle-begging and Google Doc sign-up sheeting and also has to go to Chicago for a week during prime Fourth of July breakfast planning season. I don’t know why my husband always thinks he’s married to this woman when all evidence indicates that he’s only ever been married to me. For twenty years. During which time I have never shown any sort of capacity for putting together so much as a child’s birthday party, let alone a pancake breakfast for the greater metro area. I don’t know what I could have done differently to convince him of my complete ineptitude when it comes to a) leadership and b) social events. I’m just plumb out of ideas.
So church starts at 11 a.m. I woke up at 5 a.m. and couldn’t get back to sleep because I’m supposed to hold a committee meeting at our house this afternoon, while my husband is still in Chicago, only no one has responded to my e-mails, and I’m not sure how to accomplish the goals he’s set for this meeting he’s not going to be attending. “Finalize a layout for the tables and grills and identify gaps in resources.” Well, I know the gaps in resources. No one wants to bring watermelons, and no one wants to serve pancakes. Also, there are no more gas griddles and no one wants to bring milk, juice, or bananas. As for the layout…I don’t know. I guess…a U-shape might work? You see what I mean about ineptitude? It would never occur to me to put on a pancake breakfast for a thousand people, so I have no idea how to go about it.
So right now I’m trying to print out the pages of the Google Doc we set up so people could sign up online to bring food or volunteer for a shift because the e-mail linking to the Google Doc and begging (more) people to help (more) that was supposed to go out this week didn’t go out. I sent a draft of the e-mail to the first counselor or second counselor or whoever for bishopric approval on Friday morning, and I reckon they’ll deal with it in ward council this morning, so maybe it will go out today or whatever. I don’t care. At this point I’m like Moroni leading the wicked Nephites into battle in the final chapters of the Book of Mormon–not because the ward is wicked or because I’m particularly like Moroni except in this one respect: I am without hope. I’m trying not to think what I do think, which is that this Fourth of July breakfast is going to be a disaster, because with my husband out of town, I’m the only committee chair available to maintain a positive attitude. It’s hard because my husband is the optimist in this partnership, and I’m really only good at seeing how things can go wrong and very bad at unseeing it.
The good news is that this Fourth of July breakfast may be such a thorough disaster that the ward will give up on the tradition altogether, and next year I can sleep in on the anniversary of our country’s birth and eat yogurt for breakfast and never have to worry about serving on any kind of committee ever again. It’s also possible that I’ll buy a one-way ticket to Canada in the next ten days and no one will ever find me.
Comments
Well done! Hilarious because it is so true! I think all of us have felt this to some degree at one time or another. But seriously, it is activities like this that suck the Christ out of Christian or out of The Church of Jesus Christ of LDS faster than even Friends of Scouting. Why do we even do this stuff?
Love It! I’ve done a bunch of big church and school meals. The way to run a successful event is to think of everything that could possibly go wrong and then either make adjustments so it can’t happen or have a plan in case it does. (Pessimism is your friend) Also, spreadsheets. Lots and lots of spreadsheets.
You might think of looking into precooking/freezing some of the pancakes. I’ve never tried it, but someone once told me it works.
Good luck and let us know how it goes.
I’m so sorry. Time to call your visiting and home teachers and rally the troops? Schedule a massage for July 5 and hope you survive!
The proudest I’ve ever been of my parents was when they laughed at their bishop after he asked them to be in charge of building the ward’s Pioneer Day float.
Pancakes freeze really well, my family reheats them in the toaster, which may not work so well for this event.
I lay them out in a single layer, cover with freezer paper and do another layer. I’ve frozen them up to 4 deep that way and they all toasted up great, in case anyone is interested.
Our ward doesn’t bother us in July, but in MAY? Memorial Day breakfast is the ‘tradition’, and last year, although the hours advertised for it were 8:30 am to 10:30 am, by roughly 8:45 a.m. all the bacon had disappeared, most of the eggs, the ‘good’ fruit (they provided bananas, grapes and watermelon) and all that was left were over-cooked pancakes (bless the Elders – they TRIED), and some soggy bits of stuff that was watermelon and a brown banana or two. We (my neighbors hustled me into going) came at 9 a.m. and were told “Sorry, I guess we didn’t plan for enough food…” Bah! In my ward, which is new(ish) – it’s four years old roughly, there have been an influx of young families. And one thing that seems to be common among them is the fact that nobody appears to teach a kid what sharing is about, or supervise them. So platesful of bacon was wandering off in the hands of a five year old. C’mon Mom, Pop – your tot is NOT that adorable and is likely to be accidently stabbed for their bacon. By an old(ish) crabby old woman who came out to get some prime BACON dang it! The same with eggs. I say serve a plate to the rabble and maybe the food will stretch better. No big containers of eggs and bacon, because why serve platters to pigs?
Count me on Team Rebecca.
I’m a counselor in our ward SS presidency, and i just found out a couple of hours ago that we’re in charge of the Labor Day picnic. I wasn’t aware we even had a Labor Day picnic. But for reasons that remain opaque to me, we can’t actually do it on Labor Day. We need to pick a date, Apparently one possibility is July 24. So we might be doing a Labor Day on July 24. Why, you ask? I have no idea.
Our stake normally makes pancakes for the father son camp out. This year they picked them up from IHOP. Everyone in the stake YM presidency said it was hands down worth it. Is that an option?
I have t had a July 4th breakfast since I left Utah. I’m sorry you got stuck doing something you don’t enjoy.
When I came to Northern Germany, I remembered something about ward breakfasts in my birth ward, so I thought I’d transplant the idea. We always have ours on Good Friday, which is a holiday here. My husband and I used to organize it ourselves, but for family reasons, we had to give it over to the Relief Society. Now they organize it each year. Everybody signs up to bring something. Germans love their bread rolls, so that’s the big thing here instead of pancakes and bacon. Most people buy them, a few bake. There are usually scrambled eggs and hard boiled eggs. Plenty of bread spreads, cold cuts and cheese slices for the bread rolls. Often a fruit salad, sometimes a quiche. Missionaries and missionary couples sometimes bring American sweet rolls. One year, when I was young and energetic, I made American spud nuts (doughnuts.) I didn’t realize that a recipe that calls for ten cups of flour makes a hundred doughnuts. I spent hours deep-frying and glazing, and then only about a third of them got eaten. We had leftovers coming out our ears! Now I usually make my husband’s favourite muffin recipe so that leftovers are both planned for and greatly appreciated. But we only do this breakfast for our ward members, who are scattered around a large geographical area, and we usually get about 60 people attending.
When I was typing Easter, I made a Freudian typo and called it “Eatser” Weekend. :-)
When Latter-day Saints see each other only at Church they develop a warped sense of reality and erroneous views of other people. It takes seeing each other camping, on service projects and at BBQ’s, dressed in denim and smelling like bacon or wood smoke, to catch the true spirit of the Mormon community.
It does take a special spirit and a lot of work and thought to put together and get these types of activities to work. I salute those who do it. Food assignments and delegated responsibility help bring out the troops. I just recommend mass quantities of bacon and link sausage. And have adults man the food tables.
“When Latter-day Saints see each other only at Church they develop a warped sense of reality and erroneous views of other people.” What erroneous views are those? Why is our sense of reality warped? What views should we have — what sense of reality?
Bacon (or any other type of protein) for 1,200-1,400 people is not in the budget. Anyway, we don’t have the griddles.
April 2, 2018 = buy plane tickets for the first week of July anywhere but home.
In our ward, the Elders Quorum is responsible for the planning and execution of the Memorial Day Pancake breakfast. When I was EQP, I had to oversee it for four years. The last year I delegated everything and then we took the kids to Niagra Falls over the long holiday weekend, because there was no way in hell I was going to go another year without sleeping in on my day off. Fleeing the country seemed like the appropriate response to someone else’s stupid tradition.
Just say, over my dead and mangled body, NO. It’s liberating. 🍪👑