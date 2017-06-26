The Supreme Court and Religious Liberty: The Plot Thickens

The last day of the Supreme Court term never disappoints on drama. And this morning, the drama related to the First Amendment and religious liberty. Religious school funding, bakery objections to same-sex weddings, and President Trump’s Travel Ban — major action on all three fronts happened today.
First, the Supreme Court (after stalling for half a year) issued its long-awaited Trinity Lutheran decision. The Court held, 7-2, that denying a church’s application for shredded tires for its playground surfaces — on the sole basis that the playground belonged to a church — violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment. “The exclusion of Trinity Lutheran from a public benefit for which it is otherwise qualified, solely because it is a church, is odious to our Constitution.”
We should expect to see dozens of new lawsuits this summer seeking to enforce the Supreme Court’s reasoning. The effect of the Trinity Lutheran decision is that dozens of state laws around the country prohibiting governments from aiding or funding religion (even if similarly situated non-religious non-profit organizations can receive those same government benefits) are about to be struck down. Most of these laws are more than a century old and were enacted in order to promote Protestant-focused state schools over Catholic private schools.
Although some questions remain — such as the extent to which governments can still decline to give funding to purely religious activity — the overarching rule is that the government must treat churches neutrally as compared to other organizations when dispensing government grants for basic services. In the next few years, expect to see an uptick in the number of and funding levels for religiously-affiliated private schools.
Second, the Supreme Court (after stalling for half a year) agreed to hear Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission. This is one of the classic “refusal to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding due to religious objections” cases. With the addition of Justice Gorsuch to the Court, the expected outcome is that the Supreme Court of Colorado will be reversed, and the bakery will be permitted to refuse to bake same-sex wedding cakes.
The interesting question to watch is whether the Court will let bakers refuse to make wedding cakes on Free Speech or Free Exercise grounds. The Free Speech argument is significantly stronger — the theory is that the Government can’t force an individual artist to create artistic expression that contradicts his or her beliefs. More significantly, a ruling on this ground would not allow every store owner in America to state a “religious” objection to serving people (i.e. races, genders, religions, and sexual orientations) they disagree with. Rather, the store would first have to prove it was providing an individualized and artistically expressive service. So bakeries and photographers would likely qualify — but pizza shops, craft supplies stores, hoteliers, and more “fungible” retail commodities would not.
The Free Exercise Clause argument is weaker. This is because Colorado’s public accommodation law — i.e. its requirement that private businesses cannot discriminate on the basis of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, etc. — is a general law that does not target any religious conduct specifically. For nearly 30 years, such general laws which incidentally affect religious beliefs have been consistently upheld. [1]
But it is possible the Supreme Court could use Masterpiece Cakeshop as an excuse to jettison or significantly scale back these 30 years of jurisprudence. The Supreme Court could hold that the bakery has a constitutional right under the Free Exercise Clause to refuse to bake a cake for same-sex couple. That would be a landmark decision and a huge shift in the law. In footnote 2, Trinity Lutheran today may have just signaled the Supreme Court’s openness to going down that path. (“[Not every] application of a valid and neutral law of general applicability is necessarily constitutional under the Free Exercise Clause.”).
Third, the Supreme Court (after dramatically condensing its ordinary procedures) consolidated and then agreed to hear two challenges to President Trump’s Travel Ban. The cases are set to be argued when the Court returns in October.
But in a twist, the Supreme Court permitted President Trump to resume banning the entry of foreigners from the six affected countries, if they have no prior connection to the United States. Per the Court: “In practical terms, this means that [the Travel Ban] may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States. All other foreign nationals are subject to the provisions of EO–2.” Somewhat scarily, three Justices dissented from even that — they thought the injunction against the Travel Ban should only stay in place as to the specific parties before the courts in specific cases. [2]
This partial-lift has the potential to prompt mass litigation chaos over the summer. The Trump Administration may attempt to deny visas to and block the entry of foreign nationals without “credible” enough connections to the United States. Meanwhile, the ACLU and other organizations will be rushing to substantiate those “credible claims” by seeking to certify specific lists and classes of foreign nationals with such demonstrated United States connections.
We’re in for a wild ride.
[1] The most prominent “religious freedom” victories over the past decade have won when the religious objectors can take advantage of a Religious Freedom Restoration Act. These are special federal and state laws that allow individuals to object to any government action that “substantially burdens” their religious beliefs. It was under the federal RFRA that Hobby Lobby won five years ago. Hobby Lobby was the Christian owners’ challenge to the Obama Administration’s requirement that private employers must provide insurance coverage for contraception. Colorado has never passed its own Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which would provide a heightened level of protection for all religious objectors, including potentially the baker here. Colorado’s last attempt to pass such an Act failed earlier this year.
[2] Considering that these same three Justices (Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch) are usually among the strongest in terms of religious liberty and joined the majority in Trinity Lutheran, court-watchers should be concerned that they may not view the Second Coming of the Travel Ban as a “religious liberty” case at all.
Comments
What Trinity Lutheran means is that our Supreme Court has no problem with a state government taxing you or me and then giving that money directly to a church we don’t belong to or agree with. A surprising outcome. So Texas or Southern fundamentalist Evangelical Christians get to finance the Mormon Church through their tax dollars now. Though they’re cheering this decision, I’m not sure if they’ve thought about it that way before. But they will when the Mormon Church stands to receive a bunch of tax money from the State of Texas or Mississippi (or Iowa or anywhere else). Why? Because despite all their grandstanding and posturing when all they’re thinking about is how *they* will get that tax money, when the shoe is on the other foot and the Mormon Church stands to receive some of that money, suddenly the common-sense and critical concern of “Hey, I don’t agree with anything about the Mormon Church; they’re evil and immoral and actively seek to undermine us good fundamentalist Evangelical Christians, and so our tax money should not go to benefit them” will instantly become relevant again. But Trinity Lutheran will bind them. And, guess what? They will then blast the Supreme Court as some kind of “liberal” legislation from the bench, though they applaud the decision when they think they’re the ones who will be getting that money. Bad faith all around. And I had thought the justices in the majority had more, you know, old-fashioned, solid Americanism running in their veins. Guess not.
I suspect that for Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch, “religious liberty” means “liberty to be a Christian.” Though perhaps that is uncharitable, do they rule the same way in cases involving the religious liberties of minority religions?
Yes, that is Gorsuch’s track record on the 10th Circuit — to safeguard religious freedom for all comers, not just Christians. This is something different. It weakens the separation of church and state.
Please remember that the cake baker is not against selling gays cakes. He is against being forced to create a custom cake, or being forced to cater a gay wedding.
@Mark L. Right. That’s the interesting part of the case. If he refused to sell identical cookies out of his display case to a gay couple, he would almost certainly lose. It’s the wedding-cake-as-individual-work-of-art-and-customized-individualized-service that presents the interesting legal questions.
Can you tell my why these Certs shouldn’t be scaring me? Because they are, frankly.
john f: Rest assured, the Church of Satan will use the results of this ruling to troll legislatures mercilessly.
Actually, what it means is, if the government is choosing to give money away, it cannot deny money to a religious organization SOLELY on the basis that the recipient is a religious organization. Not quite a light-year from your statement, but close to it.
For those who can be bothered to RTFA:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/16pdf/15-577_khlp.pdf
“Held: The Department’s policy violated the rights of Trinity Lutheran under the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment by denying the Church an otherwise available public benefit on account of its religious status.”
@Tracy M. The Travel Ban certs aren’t scaring me, yet. It’s scaring me that the Alito/Thomas/Gorsuch trifecta exists — but the Supreme Court granted cert because this is a case of national and constitutional importance in which it needs to establish it’s role as an independent power. There are at least 5 votes for that proposition, hopefully 5. Hopefully 9, honestly. But I can’t imagine a world in which Trump’s Travel Ban is upheld. If I’m wrong, I’m terrified.
As for Masterpiece Cakeshop … I’m not scared yet because I –think– the Supreme Court’s ruling will be fairly narrow and on free speech. If it’s not narrow, then…you may want to be scared.
“…court-watchers should be concerned that they may not view the Second Coming of the Travel Ban as a “religious liberty” case at all.”
Obvously you meant “court-watchers with lib-prog views like mine” or some permutation thereof, since, though I am a court-watcher, I would be delighted by such a view.
Tubes, “But the decision wasn’t as broad as it could have been, and left many questions about what kind of church programs could receive public money. Even as conservative groups celebrated the decision, they were unsure of its impact in other cases, including fights over using state money for students to attend private religious schools” (https://www.wsj.com/articles/supreme-court-decisions-on-religious-issues-hearten-conservatives-1498508652?mod=e2tw).
Here’s the other cases “conservative groups” weren’t sure about: whether this means taxpayer money in Texas or Mississippi could be taken from fundamentalist Christian citizens and given to the Mormon Church for some program or other.
John, did you read the opinion? The WSJ quote you provide reinforces my point. The decision WASN’T as broad as it could have been; it’s certainly nothing like the picture you paint in your initial comment.
I agree with the Trinity Lutheran decision. If government is to be religiously neutral (not favoring nor intolerant of religion), this is the only rational response. It is, however, a blow against militant secularism, in which religious institutions are never taken seriously. And using the LDS Church as an example of an institution potentially taking government dollars in the United States is rather laughable. It is amusing that liberal Mormons posting on a blog use their own faith as the worst-case scenario to scare other Christians.
two questions,
1.) on the travel ban, will the L.D.S. historians who filed an amicus brief with the ninth circuit change the caption on the brief and file it with the supremes ???
2.) on the baker and the gay couples wedding cake will the church file or join an amicus brief.??
Will they stress the free exercise issue or the freedom of artistic expression ??
I am sure the attorneys for the baker will argue both issues in the alternative.
I wonder if the people who think the baker should win on the free exercise clause argument would feel the same way if the baker refused to make a cake for an interracial couple ??
Many people felt that marriage between blacks and whites including members of the L.D.S. church was against the scriptures. They could point to biblical passages supporting their view.