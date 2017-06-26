by

Mormon mission life has its own unique culture and a part of that culture is the “transfer.” Transfers happen for a variety of reasons, redistribution of man-woman power, training procedures, covering for departing missionaries, social issues between missionaries and/or members, etc. Transfers are sometimes fraught for various reasons but usually they don’t mean anything in particular beyond the mundane. But sometimes, they are unusual.



My last mission transfer was a combination of the mundane and unusual. My mission was large; it covered multiple countries. It was not an infrequent occurrence for a transfer to involve a plane ride and it was not unusual to be assigned a car—and those cars sometimes needed to be transferred too. The last week of my mission, my companion was going home and we had a car because our area was rural—we had to get around somehow. Bikes weren’t practical. So after I dropped off my companion at the bus depot, I went back to our apartment and packed my belongings, cleaned the place, and spent the evening by myself. The next day I had a phone call telling me to drive 300 miles to the north so that our car could become the tool of another set of missionaries. I set out early the following morning and drove all day. It was early spring and the northern latitude meant deep snow. Indeed, that year we had record snowfall. It was evening before I arrived and the snowplows had made canyons of the roadways with drifts on either side some 15 feet high. I made it to the downtown apartment, but it was against the law to park on the street so I found a phone booth and called my new companion. He met me on a street corner, shivering in the intense cold. We drove to a parking garage and I spend the final 5 days of my mission in our apartment. At first he wanted to know if I wished to meet the branch leadership. No, I said, it was pointless. And that was that.

