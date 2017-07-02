Your Sunday Brunch Special. Time.

by

Sitting in an upstairs room.

It is still winter as I write this, and dawn takes her time. Everyone else is asleep, wandering in dreams where I’m the blind observer.

I’ve been thinking about my parents lately. Both have been gone more than a decade. My memories of them are fragmented and naturally limited by the way most of us store such things. I’ve been wondering about their thoughts, something I’ll never be able to access, but nevertheless still wondering. How did they experience their own memories? Looking into their lives lately, I’ve realized that most of their experience was hidden from me. It differed greatly from the seeming uniformity that I watched as a teen and young adult. Oh sure, I had a glimpse now and then. But it quickly submerged below the surface of present attitudes and behavior.



I look at my children and realize the same thing has happened there—all are distant now—gone from home—constructing universes in which I have become a distant star. They live lives that are mostly hidden from me and of course their mental lives, their dreams, their day to day experience—-I will never know much of that now.



I think a lot about time. I mean mathematical physics was my game for decades.* That can steal some romance from you. In fact, it can be downright deadly. I remember meeting this very smart and stunningly pretty woman while I was a missionary. She and her husband both worked for a think tank. He was rather unhandsome but brilliant. She did something with compilers I think, he was a physicist working on something to do with the limits of computability. She was a Mormon, he was not, and for any number of reasons he saw religion as futile, a waste of— time. I was in their home only a couple of times but you couldn’t miss the tension. He didn’t like us being around and actually spoke to us in hexadecimal code. Really. It was weird. Now I wonder where time has taken them and how their worldlines joined. It seemed so improbable at the time—the joining I mean. “Time” reminded me of them because of something he said about it. Time, I mean. How small a slice you could get for computability purposes. I don’t remember what he said now, exactly. And it’s probably wrong anyway. But it made me think about how much time we have. We’re just too slow to use it efficiently.The forever friends of young adulthood are not on my radar. It’s the expanding universe problem again. People just gradually slip beyond observational boundaries—commonalities vanish. And it just keeps happening. Sometimes there’s a tear in space-time. When my mother died, my father had questions. Why did this happen to her? Her dementia had robbed them for years, but her physical presence served as an Ebenezer. When that was gone, he seemed muted. A part of his life that was largely hidden from me was altered, out of phase, gathering dust, a room where someone had closed the door and never again touched the things that once were meaningful, beloved, used daily.The expanding universe is separating me from other things. Many of my professional colleagues and friends are younger than me. I still work with them, interact with them, but time reads us differently. I’m in a different era. No kids at home, different kinds of concerns, my horizons are different and it can be hard to relate. I can relate to them, I mean I’ve been there, but I’m not a contemporary, so I have to be watchful, to avoid being the crashing bore. So more than ever, I drift into quiet observer mode. It’s comfortable there—frozen introvert that I am—but it’s also an isolation, and that stratification feels a bit like the living and the dead of Our Town.

———–

*(I do biology and history now-a-days. Some evil biologist–now thankfully dead–once claimed that all history was biology–NO.)